We'll start with Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus rating the NFL quarterbacks through the first eight weeks of the season (with 2018 performance also factored in). Despite his outstanding play in recent games that has rekindled MVP talk, the Packers' Aaron Rodgers ranks only fifth on the PFF list.
Palazzolo writes:
5. AARON RODGERS, GREEN BAY PACKERS
Rodgers has shown flashes of his old dominant self in recent weeks, and he remains one of the league’s best at peppering the field with big-time throws while avoiding turnover-worthy plays. The difference from his MVP-caliber seasons is his ability to maximize the expected throws while avoiding negative plays (taking too many sacks), and that’s still a work in progress. This season, Rodgers has the No. 5 overall grade in the league at 87.3, and he’s done it in a new offensive system with a makeshift group of pass-catchers since Davante Adams went down due to injury. Rodgers remains among the league’s best but still a tick below the peak levels that tore through the league at various points in his career.
You can read find out which four QBs are ranked ahead of Rodgers here:
And now for some evidence that Rodgers hasn't lost his magic:
Davante Adams practiced Wednesday for the first time since injuring his toe:
Adams has been impressed by what Rodgers has been doing and says he has '"that look in his eyes":
The Packers have a crowded injury report:
The Smiths not only struck it rich by signing with the Packers last spring, they also ended up in an ideal defensive scheme, writes Ryan Wood:
Another honor for Packers do-it-all running back Aaron Jones:
The Packers' offensive line will be tested against this Chargers standout:
The "Good Morning Football" gang sizes up the NFC playoff picture:
The Packers don't make this list despite doing nothing at the trade deadline:
What are the chances that Patrick Mahomes might be able to return to action Sunday against Minnesota?
Could the Packers end up playing a third game against the Vikings?
Packers safety Darnell Savage makes the top 10 despite missing time due to injuries:
With an early eye toward playoff seeding, Peter Bukowski looks at how the Packers' remaining schedule compares with those of the 49ers and Saints:
And finally:
