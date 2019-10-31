CLOSE Tom asks LeRoy what opposing teams will change to adapt to the Packers' offense. Bill Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

We'll start with Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus rating the NFL quarterbacks through the first eight weeks of the season (with 2018 performance also factored in). Despite his outstanding play in recent games that has rekindled MVP talk, the Packers' Aaron Rodgers ranks only fifth on the PFF list.

Palazzolo writes:

5. AARON RODGERS, GREEN BAY PACKERS Rodgers has shown flashes of his old dominant self in recent weeks, and he remains one of the league’s best at peppering the field with big-time throws while avoiding turnover-worthy plays. The difference from his MVP-caliber seasons is his ability to maximize the expected throws while avoiding negative plays (taking too many sacks), and that’s still a work in progress. This season, Rodgers has the No. 5 overall grade in the league at 87.3, and he’s done it in a new offensive system with a makeshift group of pass-catchers since Davante Adams went down due to injury. Rodgers remains among the league’s best but still a tick below the peak levels that tore through the league at various points in his career.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is helped up after he was sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP)

You can read find out which four QBs are ranked ahead of Rodgers here:

🚨 UPDATED QB RANKINGS



Here's how they stack up as we enter Week 9 ⬇️ https://t.co/bNvb5akNz8 — PFF (@PFF) October 30, 2019

And now for some evidence that Rodgers hasn't lost his magic:

.@AaronRodgers12: Making the impossible look easy since 2005.



The QB's Top 5 most IMPROBABLE completions 😱⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hFlIeigajA — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2019

Davante Adams practiced Wednesday for the first time since injuring his toe:

Adams reiterated that he will not play until he feels totally like himself and is cleared medically to do so. https://t.co/lpQdaJkshh — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) October 30, 2019

Adams has been impressed by what Rodgers has been doing and says he has '"that look in his eyes":

Davante Adams on what Aaron Rodgers has been able to do in his absence the past four games:



"You can see that look in his eyes and it's almost like a playoff stare already. When you have that from A-Rod early, it's going to be tough for other teams" #Packerspic.twitter.com/iDR6rPZkQQ — John Doran (@JohnDoranTV) October 30, 2019

The Packers have a crowded injury report:

Here is Wednesday's Packers injury report. It was a walkthrough, so these are estimations.



A whole lot of people listed. 22 to be exact. Most notably, Davante Adams was a limited participant. Nobody was a DNP. pic.twitter.com/xpIkd3GKvT — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) October 30, 2019

The Smiths not only struck it rich by signing with the Packers last spring, they also ended up in an ideal defensive scheme, writes Ryan Wood:

.⁦@ByRyanWood⁩ talked to Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith individually to find out how Mike Pettine’s ‘perfect’ scheme is creating career years for both #Packers ⬇️https://t.co/GnAVMeDX9Y via @PGpackersnews — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) October 31, 2019

Another honor for Packers do-it-all running back Aaron Jones:

The Packers' offensive line will be tested against this Chargers standout:

joey balled out. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/mou9mc2Zf6 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 30, 2019

The "Good Morning Football" gang sizes up the NFC playoff picture:

We're Analyzing NFC Playoff Picture midway through season⬇️



Are these the 6 teams that we'll see in the playoffs? pic.twitter.com/FXgqsWxW8n — GMFB (@gmfb) October 30, 2019

The Packers don't make this list despite doing nothing at the trade deadline:

Which NFL teams missed out on opportunities at the trade deadline? https://t.co/VfgZT33dJv — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) October 30, 2019

What are the chances that Patrick Mahomes might be able to return to action Sunday against Minnesota?

Patrick Mahomes to do more in practice https://t.co/l9bfM4z3e0 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 30, 2019

Could the Packers end up playing a third game against the Vikings?

The Playoff Picture through Week 8... 👀 pic.twitter.com/SGz9So4Rmo — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2019

Packers safety Darnell Savage makes the top 10 despite missing time due to injuries:

Nick Bosa has been an absolute force in his first season 😤 pic.twitter.com/yL31QCGbvZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 30, 2019

With an early eye toward playoff seeding, Peter Bukowski looks at how the Packers' remaining schedule compares with those of the 49ers and Saints:

Can the Packers catch the Saints and/or 49ers for a first-round bye in the playoffs? Let’s look at the remaining schedules to see how things might shake out: https://t.co/efldJUrli0 — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) October 30, 2019

And finally:

#Packers Smiths will be signing autographs weekend of Carolina game. I'm guessing that will be popular. Tickets limited. Here's the details:https://t.co/zJ2QDKqna1pic.twitter.com/zVlJ6JT9SW — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) October 30, 2019

