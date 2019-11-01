CLOSE Tom Silverstein and Olivia Reiner discuss the biggest improvements the Packers defense must make in the second half of the season. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

We'll start with running back Le'Veon Bell of the New York Jets revealing that the Packers were one of the teams interested in acquiring him before Tuesday's trade deadline.

Speaking on Uninterrupted's "17 Weeks" podcast on Sirius XM/Pandora, Bell said:

“There was a lot of trade speculations and rumors about, you know, me getting traded obviously from the Jets to other, multiple teams. And they were actually true. There were times where — I found out from my agent, you know, he had talked to the Jets and things like that. But there were teams like Houston, the Packers, the Kansas City Chiefs, and surprisingly the Steelers, were all in the mix of trying to trade for me.”

Bell said nothing came of the talks because “the Jets were really asking for a high price and a lot for me,” and that teams were reluctant to take on his large contract.

Le'Veon Bell says that the Packers, Chiefs, Texans, and Steelers (!) talked to the Jets about a possible deadline deal https://t.co/yuIs0Vx1S1 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 31, 2019

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the running for two very different awards, according to Rob Reischel of ForbesSports.

Reischel writes:

The Associated Press began awarding an NFL Most Valuable Player Award in 1957. Pro Football Weekly and the Professional Football Writers of America have been giving out a Comeback Player of the Year Award since 1972. In that time, only one man has won both awards in the same year — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson in 1981. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could become the second.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the running for two very different awards. My story on that is at @ForbesSports.https://t.co/JlhMVh3bOY — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) October 31, 2019

Speaking of awards, Rodgers leads the midseason MVP voting from CBS Sports' panel of experts, and Matt LaFleur is solidly in the runnning for Coach of the Year:

The Midseason Report Card is in...Who is the Midseason MVP? And Coach of the 1/2 Year?https://t.co/47iqmbxshApic.twitter.com/lXfwyfvCHY — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 31, 2019

Rodgers threw an uncanny pass to Jake Kumerow against Kansas City that behaved like a baseball:

“Some of those throws,” coach Matt LaFleur said, “just leave you speechless.” https://t.co/GWQsTn4eoH — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) October 31, 2019

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst undoubtedly likes his 7-1 team but still has ways of upgrading the roster, writes Pete Dough:

For subscribers: The halfway point is a good time to consider where the #Packers are and where they might be headed the rest of the season. https://t.co/oh8ANZM5IY — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 1, 2019

The Packers have been fortunate to avoid the kind of season-ending injuries that have rocked other teams:

It’s easy to draw a connection between the Packers’ remarkable health to date and their first-time head coach’s intensive approach to preserving the roster. https://t.co/JUCdmGye92 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) October 31, 2019

Tight end Jimmy Graham talks about giving Packers teammates a bird's-eye view of Lambeau Field:

We go Under the Helmet with #Packers tight end ⁦@TheJimmyGraham⁩ as he talks about the bond in flying teammates and one day wanting to perform aerobatics. ⁦Fun stuff.

⁦@EAA⁩ ⁦@BlueAngels⁩ https://t.co/pXz35pyqof via ⁦@PGPackersNews⁩ — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) October 31, 2019

Big-time additions to the Packers Hall of Fame:

Here's my new story on @CharlesWoodson and Al Harris being selected for @PackersHOF, with comments, and some interesting stories, from both men.#Packershttps://t.co/nvvHGksIrcpic.twitter.com/UMyRcKvm4C — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) October 31, 2019

Tom Oates writes about the biggest surprises of the first half of the Packers' season:

Tom Oates: Many pleasant surprises for Packers through eight games https://t.co/v7CX1RugQF — Madison.com Sports (@MadisonSport) October 31, 2019

What does it say about the Bears when they are insisting that quarterback Mitch Trubisky hasn't lost any of his confidence?

Chase Daniel tells @KalynKahler that he doesn’t think Mitchell Trubisky’s confidence is an issue.



“His confidence is as high as it has ever been right now. He feels very good, and we feel—as a whole, as an offense—really good where he is at.” https://t.co/E2bgd3ey7Q — The MMQB (@theMMQB) October 31, 2019

Bears coach Matt Nagy is facing a crisis after a winless October:

Matt Nagy faces his first major crisis as head coach with his Bears skidding and struggling to regain control of the wheel. How will the positive-thinking coach respond to the pressure and mounting negativity?



Long read: https://t.co/4emIgxtf2D — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) October 31, 2019

Lions kicker Matt Prater uses smelling salts before field goal attempts, so Detroit Free Press beat reporters decided to give it a try:

Pack Vader never turns down a photo request, even if the person making it doesn’t know a Wookiee from a Jedi. https://t.co/O3gtMP9WAs — Go 920 Green Bay (@Go920GreenBay) October 31, 2019

