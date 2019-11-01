Tom Silverstein and Olivia Reiner discuss the biggest improvements the Packers defense must make in the second half of the season. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with running back Le'Veon Bell of the New York Jets revealing that the Packers were one of the teams interested in acquiring him before Tuesday's trade deadline.
Speaking on Uninterrupted's "17 Weeks" podcast on Sirius XM/Pandora, Bell said:
“There was a lot of trade speculations and rumors about, you know, me getting traded obviously from the Jets to other, multiple teams. And they were actually true. There were times where — I found out from my agent, you know, he had talked to the Jets and things like that. But there were teams like Houston, the Packers, the Kansas City Chiefs, and surprisingly the Steelers, were all in the mix of trying to trade for me.”
Bell said nothing came of the talks because “the Jets were really asking for a high price and a lot for me,” and that teams were reluctant to take on his large contract.
You can read more about Bell here:
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the running for two very different awards, according to Rob Reischel of ForbesSports.
Reischel writes:
The Associated Press began awarding an NFL Most Valuable Player Award in 1957.
Pro Football Weekly and the Professional Football Writers of America have been giving out a Comeback Player of the Year Award since 1972.
In that time, only one man has won both awards in the same year — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson in 1981.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could become the second.
You can read the entire story here:
Speaking of awards, Rodgers leads the midseason MVP voting from CBS Sports' panel of experts, and Matt LaFleur is solidly in the runnning for Coach of the Year:
Rodgers threw an uncanny pass to Jake Kumerow against Kansas City that behaved like a baseball:
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst undoubtedly likes his 7-1 team but still has ways of upgrading the roster, writes Pete Dough:
The Packers have been fortunate to avoid the kind of season-ending injuries that have rocked other teams:
Tight end Jimmy Graham talks about giving Packers teammates a bird's-eye view of Lambeau Field:
Big-time additions to the Packers Hall of Fame:
Tom Oates writes about the biggest surprises of the first half of the Packers' season:
What does it say about the Bears when they are insisting that quarterback Mitch Trubisky hasn't lost any of his confidence?
Bears coach Matt Nagy is facing a crisis after a winless October:
Lions kicker Matt Prater uses smelling salts before field goal attempts, so Detroit Free Press beat reporters decided to give it a try:
And finally:
Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.