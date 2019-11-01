CLOSE

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) takes a pass for a long touchdown in front of Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen, left, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP)

Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein preview the 7-1 Packers matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers and consider what it would mean for the offense if WR Davante Adams returns.

