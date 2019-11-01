CLOSE
Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein preview the 7-1 Packers matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers and consider what it would mean for the offense if WR Davante Adams returns.
Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.