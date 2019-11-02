CLOSE With the hardest part of the season coming up, Tom asks LeRoy how the Packers would handle a loss. Bill Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

LOS ANGELES – The Green Bay Packers didn’t make any trades before the deadline Tuesday, but they made a move Saturday that will add a new face to their 53-man roster.

Facing a deadline to activate rookie tight end Jace Sternberger from injured reserve, the Packers moved him to the 53-man roster Saturday. The move does not require a corresponding roster move because the Packers had an open spot.

The Packers are using one of their designated-to-return options to activate Sternberger, who was placed on injured reserve the day after the cut down to 53. The Packers opened a three-week practice window after the Week 6 Detroit game and needed to either activate Sternberger, place him on season-long injured reserve or waive him.

Sternberger, a third-round pick from Texas A&M, missed seven practices and three exhibition games because of a jaw injury and a concussion suffered in an Aug. 5 joint practice with the Houston Texans. He then injured his ankle in the final exhibition game and was put on injured reserve after making the 53-man roster.

Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger (87) tries to pull down a reception against Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Harold Jones-Quartey (30) in the second quarter Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin (Photo: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

The Packers have three tight ends on the 53-man roster, but they off and on have carried a fourth because third-stringer Robert Tonyan has been dealing with a hip injury. Tonyan may return this week, but the Packers drafted Sternberger because they thought he could be a productive down-the-field target.

If Tonyan is healthy, they may not make Sternberger a game-day active, but by putting him on the 53, he can continue to practice. Considering all the camp he missed and the six weeks he was forced to sit as a result of being on injured reserve, he needs all the work he can get.

The deadline for a decision on safety Ibraheim Campbell will come in the next week. Campbell is on the physically unable to perform list but also began a three-week practice window that will require the Packers to decide whether to activate him, put him on injured reserve or release him.