Packers vs. Chargers: Week 9
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scores a two point conversion against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scores a two point conversion against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers plays against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers plays against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Jaylen Watkins (27) trips up Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) during the fourth quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Jaylen Watkins (27) trips up Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) during the fourth quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs against Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) during the fourth quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs against Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) during the fourth quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates with long snapper Hunter Bradley (43) after kicking a 54-yard long field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates with long snapper Hunter Bradley (43) after kicking a 54-yard long field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) catches a pass against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) catches a pass against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) catches a pass against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) catches a pass against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon scores against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon scores against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Tremon Smith (27) is pushed out of bounds on a kick return against Los Angeles Chargers kicker Mike Badgley (4) and outside linebacker Jatavis Brown (57) during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Tremon Smith (27) is pushed out of bounds on a kick return against Los Angeles Chargers kicker Mike Badgley (4) and outside linebacker Jatavis Brown (57) during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) carries the ball against Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins (23) and defensive back Jaylen Watkins (27) during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) carries the ball against Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins (23) and defensive back Jaylen Watkins (27) during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (25) is defended by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) and linebacker Rashan Gary (52) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (25) is defended by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) and linebacker Rashan Gary (52) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) cannot make a play on a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) cannot make a play on a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) looks on during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) looks on during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass during the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass during the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is defended by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram (54) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is defended by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram (54) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) is defended by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) is defended by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur looks on during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur looks on during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Tremon Smith (27) is stopped by Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins (not seen) during the second quarter on a kick return at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Tremon Smith (27) is stopped by Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins (not seen) during the second quarter on a kick return at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram (54) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram (54) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage (26) and inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage (26) and inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) and defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins (23) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) and defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins (23) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Desmond King during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Desmond King during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) and outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) and outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) drops back to throw a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers as Packers center Corey Linsley (63) blocks during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) drops back to throw a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers as Packers center Corey Linsley (63) blocks during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) runs as Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) and cornerback Tramon Williams (38) defend during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) runs as Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) and cornerback Tramon Williams (38) defend during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott punts against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott punts against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) is sacked by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) and defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (not pictured) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) is sacked by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) and defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (not pictured) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) runs after a pass reception against Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) runs after a pass reception against Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) is pushed out of bounds after a 56-yard pass reception against Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) is pushed out of bounds after a 56-yard pass reception against Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) drops back to pass against Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) drops back to pass against Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) takes the snap against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) takes the snap against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against Los Angeles Chargers middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins (23) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against Los Angeles Chargers middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins (23) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against Los Angeles Chargers middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against Los Angeles Chargers middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Desmond King runs against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Desmond King runs against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon runs over Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon runs over Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) battles for a pass against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39 during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) battles for a pass against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39 during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) battles for a pass against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) and strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) battles for a pass against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) and strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) drops back to pass against Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) drops back to pass against Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) drops back to pass against Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) drops back to pass against Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) catches a pass against Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage (26) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) catches a pass against Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage (26) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
A Green Bay Packers fans watch warm ups before during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
A Green Bay Packers fans watch warm ups before during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
A Green Bay Packers fan watches warm ups before during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
A Green Bay Packers fan watches warm ups before during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
A Green Bay Packers fans watch warm ups before during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
A Green Bay Packers fans watch warm ups before during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith reacts to the fans before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith reacts to the fans before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith reacts to the fans before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith reacts to the fans before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith reacts to the fans before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith reacts to the fans before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) warms up against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) warms up against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) takes the field against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) takes the field against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers watches warm ups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers watches warm ups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles ChargersSunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles ChargersSunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Fans pose before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Fans pose before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Green Bay Packers fans arrive before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers fans arrive before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Green Bay Packers fans pose before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers fans pose before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Green Bay Packers fans tailgate before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers fans tailgate before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
    CARSON, Calif. - When the best phase of your team is responsible for yielding more than 400 yards, it’s bound to be a bad day.

    That was the case for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. As a result, the Packers had about as miserable of an afternoon as possible on a warm and sunny, picture-perfect afternoon in southern California. They were a complete no-show in a 26-11 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers  that dropped them to 7-2 on the season.

    That such a letdown came in top receiver Davante Adams’ return to the field after missing four games because of turf toe made Sunday even more perplexing. Adams was not the problem in a Packers offense that played it as loose and easy as the surfer dudes walking up and down Santa Monica Pier, but his presence did not lift the unit, either.

    Box score | NFL scoreboard | Standings

    Packers coach Matt LaFleur praised the play of the Chargers, who improved to 4-5.

    "They came ready to play, they were more prepared, they definitely coached better than we did today and definitely played better," LaFleur said. "That's life in the National Football League. You'd better bring your 'A' game each and every week or else you'll have a performance like we had today."

    Here are five takeaways from the loss:

    Rough California homecoming

    Aaron Rodgers positioned himself as a frontrunner for NFL MVP at the season’s midway point, but his candidacy took a hit Sunday in his return to California. Rodgers, the northern California native, completed just 23-of-35 passes for 161 yards and one touchdown and his pinpoint accuracy of the past few weeks did not make the trip. He did not get much help from the offensive line. A week after allowing five sacks on the road against Kansas City, the Packers allowed three Sunday. David Bakhtiari, Bryan Bulaga and rookie Elgton Jenkins were each called for a false start in the first half. Still, Rodgers’ streak of terrific play had bailed the Packers out of bad situations recently. That streak ended Sunday.

    "This was a good learning experience for us," Rodgers said. "We've got to come ready to play. I don't think we were locked in from the start, unfortunately. I'm not sure exactly the reason, but I don't think the focus was there from the start. So, we've got to look in the mirror and be very honest about our performance, myself first, and then our offense and our energy and our attention to detail and we've got to get better."

    Disappearing act

    The Packers finally got into the end zone for the first time in the fourth quarter after three straight pitches and catches between Rodgers and Jamaal Williams. Before those three catches, Williams and fellow tailback Aaron Jones had combined for just three catches. Their ability as receivers was a big part in the offense’s emergence over the past month. That it diminished greatly in Adams’ first game back might not have been a surprise — the top receiver needs his targets, too — but it certainly appeared to limit the offense. Williams and Jones combined for seven catches for 38  yards, while Adams had seven for 41.

    Too much bend

    The Packers are not going to dominate many opponents this season. Usually, they don’t need to, not with Rodgers doing his thing with the offense. Sunday was the type of game when the Packers needed their defense to make momentum-changing plays, and it couldn’t. Other than a pair of sack plays from the Smiths, the Packers' defense appeared to be on its heels most of the game. It allowed 442 yards on 68 plays, a 6.5-yard average, and created no turnovers.

    Not-so-special teams

    Two plays were not the difference in this game, but the special teams certainly contributed to Sunday’s letdown. In the third quarter, the Packers allowed the rush to reach JK Scott, who punted the football 8 yards to set up a short field. The Packers defense had a goal-line stand in the fourth quarter, but an offside on a field-goal attempt set the Chargers up at the 1, and Melvin Gordon scored on fourth down. Tony Brown was also called for an illegal formation on a kickoff.

    Missed opportunity

    The Packers blew a chance to take control of the division race. The Minnesota Vikings lost 26-23 to the Kansas City Chiefs — who were again playing without MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes — on a last-second field goal. The loss dropped the Vikings to 6-3. So with a win Sunday, the Packers would have gained a two-game lead in the NFC North. Instead, their season-long lead in the division stays at just one game. A side note: The NFC North, hailed as perhaps the NFL's toughest division, went 0-4 Sunday.

    "I'm not really worried about anybody else," LaFleur said. "I'm worried about the Green Bay Packers. We've got to coach better and we've got to play better."

    Keep up with the Pack

