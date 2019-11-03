CLOSE LeRoy explains why the Packers won't take the Chargers game lightly. Bill Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

CARSON, Calif. - For the first time in more than a month, the Green Bay Packers will have their full offense on the field for a game.

Top receiver Davante Adams is active against the Los Angeles Chargers, ending a four-game absence because of turf toe. Adams has not played since injuring his right big toe Sept. 26 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

At the time, Adams’ injury threatened to derail a promising start to the Packers' season. Instead, first-year head coach Matt LaFleur’s team — and his offense in particular – have flourished. The Packers have won four straight, with the offense scoring at least 31 points in three of those wins.

Adams practiced through the week, and it seemed apparent he would play, but LaFleur maintained it was a game-time decision.

“I think everybody will know about 90 minutes before kickoff,” he said Friday.

#Packers WR Davante Adams at the 50-yard line 20 minutes before inactives come out. pic.twitter.com/99yVMFmARn — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) November 3, 2019

Adams is one of the NFL’s best receivers, a legitimate Pro Bowl talent. His addition is a boon for the Packers' offense, clearly. Still, it’ll be interesting to see how the Packers incorporate their top receiver while maintaining elements that have worked so well in the past four games, specifically running back Aaron Jones’ playmaking not only out of the backfield but around the field.

“I'm not worried about that,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said this past week. “We've had to make some things work without Davante and a lot of it has been involving not just Aaron (Jones), but Jamaal (Williams) in the passing game and using their strengths. … Adding Davante back brings another weapon to the mix. He's gonna get attention for sure when he's out there. That's what I mean. It's not like the ball is gonna naturally go to him 15-20 times a game. I mean it will if he's open, but you would expect them to go back to trying to double him up and lock him down, which gives opportunities for other guys.”

Adams was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. The only other player with an injury designation, tight end Robert Tonyan, is inactive Sunday.

Tonyan will miss his third straight game because of a hip injury. The Packers will still have three tight ends after promoting rookie Jace Sternberger on Saturday. Sternberger is active, and he’ll be available behind veterans Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis.

Along with Tonyan, receiver Ryan Grant, cornerback Ka’dar Hollman, cornerback Josh Jackson, outside linebacker Tim Williams, and offensive linemen Cole Madison and Adam Pankey are inactive.