Packers vs. Chargers: Week 9
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scores a two point conversion against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers plays against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Jaylen Watkins (27) trips up Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) during the fourth quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs against Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) during the fourth quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates with long snapper Hunter Bradley (43) after kicking a 54-yard long field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) catches a pass against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) catches a pass against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon scores against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Tremon Smith (27) is pushed out of bounds on a kick return against Los Angeles Chargers kicker Mike Badgley (4) and outside linebacker Jatavis Brown (57) during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) carries the ball against Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins (23) and defensive back Jaylen Watkins (27) during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (25) is defended by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) and linebacker Rashan Gary (52) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) cannot make a play on a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) looks on during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass during the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is defended by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram (54) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) is defended by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur looks on during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Tremon Smith (27) is stopped by Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins (not seen) during the second quarter on a kick return at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram (54) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage (26) and inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) and defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins (23) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Desmond King during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) and outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) drops back to throw a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers as Packers center Corey Linsley (63) blocks during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) runs as Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) and cornerback Tramon Williams (38) defend during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott punts against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) is sacked by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) and defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (not pictured) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) runs after a pass reception against Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) is pushed out of bounds after a 56-yard pass reception against Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) drops back to pass against Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) takes the snap against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against Los Angeles Chargers middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins (23) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against Los Angeles Chargers middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Desmond King runs against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon runs over Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) battles for a pass against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39 during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) battles for a pass against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) and strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) drops back to pass against Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) drops back to pass against Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) catches a pass against Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage (26) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
A Green Bay Packers fans watch warm ups before during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
A Green Bay Packers fan watches warm ups before during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
A Green Bay Packers fans watch warm ups before during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith reacts to the fans before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith reacts to the fans before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith reacts to the fans before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) warms up against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) takes the field against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers watches warm ups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles ChargersSunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Fans pose before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Green Bay Packers fans arrive before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Green Bay Packers fans pose before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Green Bay Packers fans tailgate before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
    CARSON, Calif. - The Green Bay Packers had a feeling the Los Angeles Chargers were going to try and create a play, up 12-0 and with the Packers punting from their own 13-yard line. To that point Sunday, the Chargers had dominated the stat sheet but not the scoreboard, and with 7 minutes, 16 seconds to go in the third quarter the situation begged for a rush on punter JK Scott.

    “They loaded the box and they had a good scheme,” long snapper Hunter Bradley said after the Packers' 26-11 loss. “They were able to spread us out and they executed. It’s props to them.

    “They had shown a look similar to that and we were prepared for it, but they kind of made a few tweaks to it and they kind of spread it out wider and they made it hard. On the inside everybody is on an island when you’re that far out. We just have to watch film and make corrections, but it was just a good scheme.”

    Box score | NFL scoreboard | Standings

    With the rush, Los Angeles linebacker Drue Thornhill got to the outside shoulder of Green Bay’s B.J. Goodson as the Chargers’ Derek Watt gave Goodson an extra shove on the inside shoulder. Thornhill found a gap as Allen Lazard and Kyler Fackrell stepped out to engage two Chargers on the right edge of the formation.

    “There was definitely some adjustments we could have made, but not pointing any fingers, made the adjustments on the sideline, which is what we should have done because like (Bradley) said, we saw it before,” Goodson said. “We were expecting the rush but also expecting a different blocking scheme.”

    Scott got the punt off, but it hit Thornhill in the face and traveled only eight yards out of bounds.

    “When I’m out there I’m just really watching the ball and getting the ball off,” Scott said. “We’ll see, maybe I could have gotten it off quicker but we’ll have to look at it on film and see really what happened.”

    Given the ball at the Packers’ 27, the Chargers scored six plays later to go up 19-0 and effectively put a sleeper hold on the game.

    “We’ve been so good this season at the little stuff,” Packers safety Adrian Amos said. “It hasn’t come to harm us as much. But, we see we messed up today and we just got beat today. That’s what it was.”

    Down 19-3 in the fourth quarter, another special teams miscue resulted in a Chargers touchdown when the Packers held on three plays from their own 6, forcing a short field goal and a 22-3 lead with 10:32 to go. But cornerback Tony Brown was called offside, and the additional yard gained by the penalty led Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn to send his offense back out onto the field.

    “I’ll check the film — I don’t believe I was offside,” Brown said. “I feel it was one of those human error, the naked eye, I feel like it was one of those things he’s from the sideline, he’s looking at me and the ball at the same time. It might have been human error. I haven’t checked the film yet, but if I was offside then I just gotta keep watching the ball.

    “It’s a timing thing. With referees there’s always going to be an element of human error so I can’t fault them at all. I just gotta check the film and move back or let it be known before that I get off like how I do.”

    Melvin Gordon then plunged in for the TD, putting L.A. up 26-3 instead.

    “That would have been the critical stop if we got that stop,” Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. “We gotta take pride in that. If they want to go for it on fourth down, take the points off the board and be like ‘We’re on the one, we’re going to get in.’ I think we did, we just didn’t capitalize.”

    The Packers finally found the end zone after that and pulled within 26-11, but on the ensuing kickoff the Packers tried to run a play to create a sudden change in their favor with the live ball. But, Brown was flagged twice — one for an illegal formation and one for being offside

    “That’s not a hard situation — I was very eager to make a play on the field and on the ball,” Brown said. “They brought us back because they said the ball wasn’t ready to be put in play so I was very eager. I just gotta be more disciplined and stay behind the ball.”

    Mason Crosby hit his only field goal attempt, from 54 yards, and new returner Tremon Smith felt he was just one block away from breaking a long return — though he did have one for 36 yards that set up Crosby’s field goal. But the two plays that led to 14 Los Angeles points were tough to swallow in a 15-point loss.

    “I’ll tell you this man. It was a wake-up call for us, man,” Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith said. “Because we went 7-1. And I don’t feel like it — but some people probably got comfortable in their situations. To lose a game shows a lot and brings us back to earth to where we need to be at at work each and every.”

