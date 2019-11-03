CLOSE
Packers vs. Chargers: Week 9
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scores a two point conversion against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scores a two point conversion against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers plays against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers plays against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Jaylen Watkins (27) trips up Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) during the fourth quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Jaylen Watkins (27) trips up Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) during the fourth quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs against Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) during the fourth quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs against Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) during the fourth quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates with long snapper Hunter Bradley (43) after kicking a 54-yard long field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates with long snapper Hunter Bradley (43) after kicking a 54-yard long field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) catches a pass against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) catches a pass against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) catches a pass against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) catches a pass against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon scores against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon scores against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Tremon Smith (27) is pushed out of bounds on a kick return against Los Angeles Chargers kicker Mike Badgley (4) and outside linebacker Jatavis Brown (57) during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Tremon Smith (27) is pushed out of bounds on a kick return against Los Angeles Chargers kicker Mike Badgley (4) and outside linebacker Jatavis Brown (57) during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) carries the ball against Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins (23) and defensive back Jaylen Watkins (27) during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) carries the ball against Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins (23) and defensive back Jaylen Watkins (27) during the third quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon jumps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (25) is defended by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) and linebacker Rashan Gary (52) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (25) is defended by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) and linebacker Rashan Gary (52) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) cannot make a play on a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) cannot make a play on a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) looks on during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) looks on during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass during the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass during the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is defended by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram (54) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is defended by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram (54) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) is defended by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) is defended by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur looks on during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur looks on during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Tremon Smith (27) is stopped by Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins (not seen) during the second quarter on a kick return at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Tremon Smith (27) is stopped by Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins (not seen) during the second quarter on a kick return at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram (54) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram (54) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage (26) and inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage (26) and inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) and defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins (23) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) and defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins (23) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Desmond King during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Desmond King during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) and outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) and outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) drops back to throw a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers as Packers center Corey Linsley (63) blocks during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) drops back to throw a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers as Packers center Corey Linsley (63) blocks during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) runs as Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) and cornerback Tramon Williams (38) defend during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) runs as Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) and cornerback Tramon Williams (38) defend during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott punts against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott punts against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) is sacked by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) and defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (not pictured) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) is sacked by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) and defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (not pictured) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) runs after a pass reception against Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) runs after a pass reception against Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) is pushed out of bounds after a 56-yard pass reception against Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) is pushed out of bounds after a 56-yard pass reception against Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) drops back to pass against Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) drops back to pass against Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) takes the snap against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) takes the snap against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against Los Angeles Chargers middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins (23) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against Los Angeles Chargers middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins (23) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against Los Angeles Chargers middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against Los Angeles Chargers middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Desmond King runs against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Desmond King runs against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon runs over Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon runs over Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) battles for a pass against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39 during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) battles for a pass against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39 during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) battles for a pass against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) and strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) battles for a pass against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) and strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) drops back to pass against Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) drops back to pass against Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) drops back to pass against Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) drops back to pass against Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) catches a pass against Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage (26) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) catches a pass against Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage (26) during the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
A Green Bay Packers fans watch warm ups before during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
A Green Bay Packers fans watch warm ups before during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Fullscreen
A Green Bay Packers fan watches warm ups before during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
A Green Bay Packers fan watches warm ups before during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Fullscreen
A Green Bay Packers fans watch warm ups before during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
A Green Bay Packers fans watch warm ups before during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith reacts to the fans before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith reacts to the fans before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith reacts to the fans before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith reacts to the fans before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith reacts to the fans before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith reacts to the fans before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) warms up against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) warms up against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) takes the field against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) takes the field against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers watches warm ups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers watches warm ups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles ChargersSunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles ChargersSunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Fullscreen
Fans pose before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Fans pose before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers fans arrive before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers fans arrive before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers fans pose before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers fans pose before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers fans tailgate before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers fans tailgate before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Here's your chance to tell us how you think the Green Bay Packers performed in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

    Give us your ratings below - then see how they compare with what others think.

    Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Subscribe to a USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin site today with one of our special offers and support local journalism.