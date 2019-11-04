Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers breaks down the team's performance against the Chargers and how they can move on from the loss. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with columnist Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times writing about how impressive the Chargers looked in thumping the Packers 26-11 on Sunday and how they deserve better than their nomadic existence in L.A.
Plaschke writes:
The Chargers proved they are not some running joke, but an actual contending-caliber football team that deserves to play in a place that appreciates them.
But that place is not Los Angeles.
It was a nationally televised wonder for the Chargers and a shame for the NFL, the football world witnessing Sunday’s most brilliant home-field performance coming from a team without a home.
Chargers players said they drew inspiration Sunday from their lack of fan support in a "home" stadium filled mostly with boisterous Green Bay fans.
Writes Plaschke:
They’ve endured three seasons of this nonsense, their failure to capture a Los Angeles audience resulting in nearly every home game feeling like a road game, their stadium overrun with folks from Green Bay and Pittsburgh and Philadelphia and Denver and, of course, Oakland.
“Felt like an away game, every week, it is what is at this point,” said Charger receiver Keenan Allen after departing the sea of green and gold. ”Yeah, just to shut those guys up, we come together as a team, 16 road games, that’s what we do … we know what it is.”
You can read the entire column here:
The Packers fans who packed Dignity Health Sports Park certainly didn't get what they were expecting:
The Packers put on a dreary performance Sunday on a gorgeous day in southern California, and it will be up to first-year coach Matt LaFleur to find answers, Tom Silverstein writes:
The Packers' offensive line was dominated by Chargers pass rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, writes Pete Dougherty:
From the opening drive of the game, it was clear the Packers' defense was in for a long day, Ryan Wood writes:
Poor special teams play put the Packers in a deep hole they couldn't escape, writes Jim Owczarski:
The best news of the day for Packers fans was the return of wide receiver Davante Adams, who said it felt good to be back:
The Packers were a flop in all phases of the game Sunday. Five observations from Wood:
The Chargers' balanced offense seemed to discombobulate the Packers' defense, Owczarski writes in his Packers Insider:
Former Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead went off on an expletive-filled tirade after the Browns lost to the Broncos (he was waived Monday):
Nice piece from Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times on a touchdown pass that Kittrick Taylor and Brett Favre will always remember:
Enjoy this look at the Packers' top 10 plays at the midseason mark (there certainly weren't any in the Chargers game):
A huge season-ending injury for the unbeaten 49ers, who will host the Packers on Nov. 24:
The Seahawks made a potentially major addition to their receiving corps:
And finally: Here's your chance to grade the Packers' dismal performance:
The 2019 Packers Schedule as of Nov. 4, With Scores Lou Saldivar, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.