We'll start with columnist Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times writing about how impressive the Chargers looked in thumping the Packers 26-11 on Sunday and how they deserve better than their nomadic existence in L.A.

Plaschke writes:

The Chargers proved they are not some running joke, but an actual contending-caliber football team that deserves to play in a place that appreciates them. But that place is not Los Angeles. It was a nationally televised wonder for the Chargers and a shame for the NFL, the football world witnessing Sunday’s most brilliant home-field performance coming from a team without a home.

Chargers players said they drew inspiration Sunday from their lack of fan support in a "home" stadium filled mostly with boisterous Green Bay fans.

Writes Plaschke:

They’ve endured three seasons of this nonsense, their failure to capture a Los Angeles audience resulting in nearly every home game feeling like a road game, their stadium overrun with folks from Green Bay and Pittsburgh and Philadelphia and Denver and, of course, Oakland. “Felt like an away game, every week, it is what is at this point,” said Charger receiver Keenan Allen after departing the sea of green and gold. ”Yeah, just to shut those guys up, we come together as a team, 16 road games, that’s what we do … we know what it is.”

You can read the entire column here:

Chargers big win deserved big cheers..which they can't get in LA...where they just don't belong https://t.co/GaPqabrBP9 — Bill Plaschke (@BillPlaschke) November 4, 2019

The Packers fans who packed Dignity Health Sports Park certainly didn't get what they were expecting:

#Packers fans have staged a takeover of Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles. #GBvsLAChttps://t.co/nP1u6RmaQg — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 3, 2019

The Packers put on a dreary performance Sunday on a gorgeous day in southern California, and it will be up to first-year coach Matt LaFleur to find answers, Tom Silverstein writes:

For subscribers: Teams that are 7-1 should be able to fight through a lousy start, opines @TomSilverstein. The #Packers couldn't do that against the #Chargers. https://t.co/5Nu4IO6NX5 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 4, 2019

The Packers' offensive line was dominated by Chargers pass rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, writes Pete Dougherty:

And one of the biggest reasons the Packers never got on track was their inability to block Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. https://t.co/kWAGJBcQA2 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 4, 2019

From the opening drive of the game, it was clear the Packers' defense was in for a long day, Ryan Wood writes:

The #Packers' defensive struggles on the #Chargers' opening drive set the tone for a disappointing performance. #GBvsLAChttps://t.co/ZfVcpweReu — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 4, 2019

Poor special teams play put the Packers in a deep hole they couldn't escape, writes Jim Owczarski:

The Chargers dominated the stat sheet but not the scoreboard until special teams miscues by the Packers helped L.A. pull away. https://t.co/yCQKVk7V5n — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 4, 2019

The best news of the day for Packers fans was the return of wide receiver Davante Adams, who said it felt good to be back:

Adams said he felt the Packers did a good job managing the stress on his toe and there didn’t appear to be an aggravation of the injury. https://t.co/D8B6PjTctg — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 4, 2019

The Packers were a flop in all phases of the game Sunday. Five observations from Wood:

The Packers were a complete no-show with an anemic offense, a defense that bent too much, and not-so-special teams. https://t.co/sua3zR9b73 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 4, 2019

The Chargers' balanced offense seemed to discombobulate the Packers' defense, Owczarski writes in his Packers Insider:

Los Angeles had not rushed for 50 yards as a team since Sept. 29. On Sunday, the Chargers piled up 159 yards. https://t.co/Ii3DSAzaMO — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 4, 2019

Former Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead went off on an expletive-filled tirade after the Browns lost to the Broncos (he was waived Monday):

Whitehead played in 19 games for the #Packers from 2016-2018. https://t.co/X8mBGmiY0e — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 4, 2019

Nice piece from Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times on a touchdown pass that Kittrick Taylor and Brett Favre will always remember:

Column: Kitrick Taylor won't forget his only NFL touchdown catch; neither will that Favre guy https://t.co/5TaUaxEn4T — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) November 2, 2019

Enjoy this look at the Packers' top 10 plays at the midseason mark (there certainly weren't any in the Chargers game):

Two Aarons.

Two Smiths.

Too tough to stop through eight games.



The @Packers' BEST plays at the midseason mark! #GoPackGopic.twitter.com/ULXuiTqPfe — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2019

A huge season-ending injury for the unbeaten 49ers, who will host the Packers on Nov. 24:

49ers' LB Kwon Alexander tore his pectoral, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2019

The Seahawks made a potentially major addition to their receiving corps:

Seahawks claim receiver Josh Gordon off waivershttps://t.co/QHiDHRo0fSpic.twitter.com/AboR1ndT6g — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 1, 2019

And finally: Here's your chance to grade the Packers' dismal performance:

