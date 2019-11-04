CLOSE

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP)

CARSON, Calif. -- The Green Bay Packers were beaten up in all three phases by the Los Angeles Chargers in a 26-11 loss on Sunday. Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break it all down for you from sunny California in the Green 19 Packers podcast.

