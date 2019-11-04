CARSON, Calif. -- The Green Bay Packers were beaten up in all three phases by the Los Angeles Chargers in a 26-11 loss on Sunday. Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break it all down for you from sunny California in the Green 19 Packers podcast.
Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.
The 2019 Packers Schedule as of Nov. 4, With Scores Lou Saldivar, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
