CLOSE LeRoy rejects any thought that the return of WR Davante Adams slowed down the offense and points to a need to get the running game going with Aaron Jones in the future. Bill Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers elected to bring veteran safety Ibraheim Campbell off the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, adding him to the active 53-man roster and waiving linebacker Tim Williams to make room.

Campbell, 27, played three games for the Packers last season after bouncing between Dallas and the New York Jets. He made 18 tackles and forced one fumble in those games, but he tore his anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 2, ending his season. The Packers re-signed him in the offseason and kept him on PUP as he rehabilitated the injury.

Green Bay Packers safety Ibraheim Campbell (39) during practice Thursday, November 8, 2018 at the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

Campbell is now the 11th member of the Packers secondary and adds depth to the safety position. Will Redmond, a converted cornerback, has played as the third safety for defensive coordinator Mike Pettine since Raven Green was placed on injured reserve Sept. 16.

Campbell was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round of the 2015 draft out of Northwestern.

Williams was claimed off waivers from Baltimore on Oct. 3, but the outside linebacker played just two snaps on special teams for the Packers.