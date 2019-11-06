CLOSE LeRoy rejects any thought that the return of WR Davante Adams slowed down the offense and points to a need to get the running game going with Aaron Jones in the future. Bill Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

We'll start with Peter King of NBC Sports putting Packers running back Aaron Jones atop his list of the five players most crucial to the NFL playoff race in the second half.

King writes:

Aaron Jones, Green Bay running back. What I like about the Packers this year is their malleability, and their ability to adjust while being slammed with injuries at receiver, and to do it all without bitching. Part of that is having Jones, who’s becoming a Le’Veon Bell-sort of versatile back. A fifth-round pick from UTEP in 2017, Jones has morphed into a back coach Matt LaFleur is comfortable splitting out. In the Week 8 win at Kansas City, per Pro Football Focus, Jones played 15 of 42 snaps at receiver—six in the slot, nine lined up wide. In a brilliant example of design and execution, Jones lined up wide left on one snap, went into motion, stopped behind tight end Jimmy Graham, took a quick pass from Aaron Rodgers, and weaved/sprinted 67 yards for the touchdown. That was part of a seven-catch, 159-receiving-yard performance, the best by a back in the Rodgers era. ... In Rodgers’ 12 starting seasons, a back has never been higher than third in receptions on the team. Jones, through nine weeks, has 34 catches, nine more than any Packer. “The offense that Coach LaFleur runs, I think it fits me very well,” Jones said. “He likes to use backs everywhere, all over the field and so the better you can catch, the more you’ll play.” Even as Davante Adams returns from a foot injury, look for Jones to use his versatility to be a hard-to-defend weapon for Rodgers.

Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) and defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins (23) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports)

You can read King's entire column here:

Read: https://t.co/1SX6deYd82pic.twitter.com/tvfuUiQx4d — Peter King (@peter_king) November 4, 2019

King advises Packers fans not to worry about the loss to the Chargers:

I didn’t see much, but I think LAC DC Gus Bradley had a smart plan for Rodgers and Aaron Jones. wouldn’t go overboard on it. Pack’s been too consistent for two months. https://t.co/k7MKOyrz7y — Peter King (@peter_king) November 4, 2019

The Packers added depth in the secondary by bringing safety Ibraheim Campbell off the PUP list:

Campbell further adds to the #Packers' depth at safety. https://t.co/IGcjoRfPLY — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 5, 2019

The Panthers will present a formidable test to the Packers' shaky run defense:

The #Packers have struggled to defend against the running game this season, and now will have to deal with the NFL's best running back in Christian McCaffrey. https://t.co/h77SRKaenv — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 5, 2019

The Packers slide down one spot in the NFL.com power rankings ...

They tumble two spots in the USA Today rankings ...

Who's the new No. 1 after the Patriots' first loss?



NFL power rankings: https://t.co/EMslo3H8C5 — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) November 5, 2019

And they really nose dive (behind Minnesota?!) in The MMQB rankings:

A new No. 1 and a new No. 32?! What a week for @TheMMQB’s midseason NFL power rankings poll https://t.co/dAVJEn4KHXpic.twitter.com/0DnPNGwMiO — The MMQB (@theMMQB) November 5, 2019

Rodgers gets high midseason marks from CBS Sports analysts Kevin Carter and London Fletcher:

So while the Packers have been remarkably healthy, former Green Bay linebacker Clay Matthews is recovering from a broken jaw (and former Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels of the Lions has been sidelined since Week 2 by a foot injury):

Sean McVay: Clay Matthews to return to practice this week https://t.co/1Jle4uI3d8 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 5, 2019

For Packers fans who enjoy reading about the Bears' struggles:

Last season, the Bears’ league-leading defense masked Mitchell Trubisky’s flaws by forcing turnovers and scoring points.



This season, his struggles have been highlighted https://t.co/Tp3GIAvRjH — The MMQB (@theMMQB) November 5, 2019

And finally: Whoever could've predicted this?

Fun Fact- the pick that the Bears traded the Raiders is going to be better than the pick the Raiders have themselves! 9.9/10@WillBrinson@johnbreech@ryanwilsonCBS@seanjwagner@AdamAizer — Sean Wagner McFunFact (@seanjwagnerPod) November 5, 2019

