GREEN BAY - Unlike the last few weeks when the status of star wide receiver Davante Adams was up in the air due to a turf-toe injury, the Green Bay Packers entered Sunday's game against Carolina relatively healthy. Only tight end Robert Tonyan, who is suffering from a hip injury sustained in Dallas on Oct. 6, entered the game as doubtful.
He headlined the inactives this week for Green Bay, leaving rookie Jace Sternberger as the team's third tight end for the second straight week.
Cornerback Josh Jackson is also inactive for the second straight week. On Thursday, defensive coordinator Mike Pettine acknowledged the second-year man out of Iowa had not yet found a role on the 2019 defense.
Safety Ibraheim Campbell is active, in his first game coming off the physically unable to perform list. He could provide some insurance for starting safety Adrian Amos, who had missed two days of practice with a hamstring issue.
Cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin), who was added to the injured list Friday, is active.
Other inactive players for the Packers were:
- Ryan Grant, WR
- Adam Pankey, OL
- Cole Madison, OL
- Ka'Dar Hollman, CB
- Dexter Williams, RB
