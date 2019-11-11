GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers used a goal-line stand and a three-touchdown rushing effort by Aaron Jones to edge the Carolina Panthers 24-16 on Sunday. Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break it all down from inside Lambeau Field.
Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.
Contact Jim Owczarski at jowczarski@jrn.com.
