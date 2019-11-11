CLOSE

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates the teams eighth win after defeating the Carolina Panthers Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin (Photo: Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers used a goal-line stand and a three-touchdown rushing effort by Aaron Jones to edge the Carolina Panthers 24-16 on Sunday. Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break it all down from inside Lambeau Field.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.

