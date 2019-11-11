CLOSE

We'll start with Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer writing that the Panthers' biggest failure in their 24-16 loss Sunday at Green Bay was never forcing Aaron Rodgers to make a mistake.

Getzenberg writes:

Despite coming into the game leading the NFL with 34 sacks, Carolina had just two Sunday and struggled to get pressure on Aaron Rodgers. Some of that can be blamed on the fact that this was Rodgers. He’s known for escaping the pocket and he’s going to get a few of those plays a game. But all of the responsibility cannot be put on that. “This speaks to Aaron Rodgers’ ability to escape the pocket,” coach Ron Rivera said. “He held the ball early in the first half, he held the ball awhile and he couldn’t find his receivers, and then eventually they got open because he was able to scramble and get away from our pass rush. I thought they did a nice job, we got beat a couple times because we weren’t as disciplined as we needed to be.” Not being disciplined enough included having far too many missed tackles and allowing 118 yards on seven receptions to Davante Adams with 75 of that coming on two plays. It also included Donte Jackson being called for two pass interference calls in the first half and the Panthers giving up four first downs due to penalties. “We got to get the guy on the ground,” safety Eric Reid said. “Couple plays would have been good stops for us. Maybe one or two-yard gains, turn into five or six yard gains. Got to get the guy on the ground.” But what really stood out from this game is that the defense never really forced Rodgers into making a bad decision. It was just the second game this season that Carolina has not had a takeaway (Week 2 loss to Buccaneers). The Panthers are 0-4 when they have one or zero takeaways.

You can read the entire story here:

Ron Rivera described tonight's loss as "close, but not good enough."



The Panthers defense certainly came up short in a variety of ways. https://t.co/wYZP2VvoUp — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) November 11, 2019

Afterward, Rodgers had some thoughts about how the Packers should treat their bye week:

"You carry that G with you wherever you go." @AaronRodgers12 with a message to his younger teammates heading into the bye week. This is leadership. pic.twitter.com/Fb2SRKjUpY — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) November 11, 2019

A win in wintry conditions has favorable implications for the postseason, writes Pete Dougherty:

For subscribers: The ability to win in harsh, wintry conditions could give the #Packers an edge when the playoffs arrive. https://t.co/Sh643S2Gxg — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 11, 2019

The Packers' defense came up with the big stops when it needed to against the Panthers, writes Tom Silverstein:

For subscribers: The #Packers' defense hung on against of the NFL's best running backs. #CARvsGBhttps://t.co/OFcFgncBUh — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 11, 2019

Packers blockers paved the way for Aaron Jones' big day:

#Packers receivers and tight ends provided valuable blocking for RBs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. #CARvsGBhttps://t.co/vozYH2CZPx — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 11, 2019

The play wasn't successful, but Packers coach Matt LaFleur showed faith in his offense by passing up a field goal and going for a TD:

It isn’t every week Coach LaFleur is able to so publicly put his faith in the players on the field. #Packers#CARvsGBhttps://t.co/gHtwh2Kbev — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 11, 2019

The Panthers' Gerald McCoy blew up the Packers' last-second TD attempt before halftime:

Going back to basics was the key for Green Bay's offense, Jim Owczarski writes in his Packers Insider:

For subscribers: The Packers have a winning formula, and they got back to it Sunday. #Packers#CARvsGBhttps://t.co/Hk5TfKhm5z — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 11, 2019

Five takeaways from the Packers' win, via Ryan Wood:

Aaron Jones' record-setting performance helped the #Packers take what felt like a must-win game against the #Panthers. #CARvsGBhttps://t.co/JUl9WA5viw — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 11, 2019

In the Packers' postgame locker room, coach Matt LaFleur talked about "a great team win":

"You guys emptied the tank."



Inside the #Packers locker room after Sunday's victory over the Panthers! #CARvsGB | #GoPackGopic.twitter.com/TR0RGD3Qw7 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 11, 2019

Here's your chance to rate how the Packers performed:

It's time to rate how the Packers did during their win against the Panthers. #Packers#Panthers#CARvsGBhttps://t.co/9buzxv5M1k — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 11, 2019

A huge win in Dallas enables the Vikings to stay close on the Packers' heels:

Instant reaction from Dallas: Late-game clutch D, Dalvin Cook give huge boost to Vikings' playoff prospects https://t.co/PaebjfN18v — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) November 11, 2019

The unbeaten 49ers don't figure to stay that way with a remaining schedule like this:

Packers-49ers game is a big one in two weeks but with the 49ers remaining schedule, the 1 seed is very much in play for Green Bay if they can do their part and finish the last 6 games strong: pic.twitter.com/7n8Qad5BBK — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) November 11, 2019

And finally:

Japanese Packers Cheering Team back at Lambeau to -- what else -- cheer the #Packers. There might be some polar plunges and partying involved, too.https://t.co/AnkKKtvVo4pic.twitter.com/G4X9ebuaDK — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) November 9, 2019

