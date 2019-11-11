Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer writing that the Panthers' biggest failure in their 24-16 loss Sunday at Green Bay was never forcing Aaron Rodgers to make a mistake.
Getzenberg writes:
Despite coming into the game leading the NFL with 34 sacks, Carolina had just two Sunday and struggled to get pressure on Aaron Rodgers. Some of that can be blamed on the fact that this was Rodgers. He’s known for escaping the pocket and he’s going to get a few of those plays a game. But all of the responsibility cannot be put on that.
“This speaks to Aaron Rodgers’ ability to escape the pocket,” coach Ron Rivera said. “He held the ball early in the first half, he held the ball awhile and he couldn’t find his receivers, and then eventually they got open because he was able to scramble and get away from our pass rush. I thought they did a nice job, we got beat a couple times because we weren’t as disciplined as we needed to be.”
Not being disciplined enough included having far too many missed tackles and allowing 118 yards on seven receptions to Davante Adams with 75 of that coming on two plays. It also included Donte Jackson being called for two pass interference calls in the first half and the Panthers giving up four first downs due to penalties.
“We got to get the guy on the ground,” safety Eric Reid said. “Couple plays would have been good stops for us. Maybe one or two-yard gains, turn into five or six yard gains. Got to get the guy on the ground.”
But what really stood out from this game is that the defense never really forced Rodgers into making a bad decision. It was just the second game this season that Carolina has not had a takeaway (Week 2 loss to Buccaneers). The Panthers are 0-4 when they have one or zero takeaways.
