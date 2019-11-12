Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark shares his perspective on the defense's game-saving goal line stop on Christian McCaffrey. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
We'll start with the San Francisco 49ers finally suffering their first loss Monday night after an 8-0 start. The 49ers fell 27-24 in overtime to the visiting Seattle Seahawks, who are 8-2 and have the same record as the Packers in the chase for the top seed in the NFC playoffs. The 49ers will host Arizona on Sunday while the Packers and Seahawks are on their bye weeks.
Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com writes about what we learned from a game that was being anointed as an instant classic:
This game contained multitudes. A prime-time clash between NFC West rivals with the MVP favorite and arguably the game's greatest defense going head-to-head for 60 minutes and then some? You can't ask for more from a midseason nightcap. There were critical errors -- Seattle and San Francisco combined for seven turnovers. There were clutch plays -- Chase McLaughlin's game-tying field goal, Shaquill Griffin's late pass defensed on a Jimmy Garoppolo deep ball and about nine escapes made by Russell Wilson come to mind. There was the thrill of victory -- Jason Myers' game-winning FG at the buzzer -- and the agony of defeat -- McLaughlin's game-winning attempt sailing wide left into a Levi's Stadium vomitorium. Left amid the onfield ruckus that ensued following Myer's GW boot was a Seahawks victory and a 49ers loss, their first of the season, with the state of the NFC West and the NFC playoff picture remade by Monday night's effort. Seattle is now a half-game behind San Francisco in the division. Atop the conference, Green Bay (8-2), New Orleans (7-2) and Minnesota (7-3) are nipping at the heels of the Niners, no longer invincible, no longer unbeatable.
Both the 49ers and Seahawks lost their top wide receivers to potentially serious injuries:
The best news of the weekend for Green Bay may have come from New Orleans, where the Saints inexplicably were awful against a bad Falcons team. The stunning loss could have vital postseason repercussions involving home-field advantage, with the Packers (8-2) moving ahead of the Saints (7-2) for the No. 2 seed in the NFC.
Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today writes in his weekly "Winners and Losers" piece:
Losers
New Orleans Saints: They haven’t been on this side of the list very much this season, but the Saints self-imploded in a 26-9 loss against the Falcons, who entered Sunday 1-7. Now, New Orleans is 7-2, and it has dropped from the No. 2 seed in the NFC. New Orleans was undisciplined, gifting Atlanta six first downs via penalty. The Saints committed 12 penalties overall. They couldn’t sustain drives, converting just three of 12 third-down tries. And they had to settle for field goals, failing to score a touchdown on three red zone visits. Many of these mistakes are self-enforced. The Saints can recover and fix them. But if this costs them seeding in the postseason, it’s an inexcusable midseason loss the Saints have sometimes become known for.
Which receivers will step up for the Packers when opposing defenses try to take away the pass-catching duo of Davante Adams and Aaron Jones?
The Packers' coaching staff won't be taking the bye week off:
Here's why it made sense for the Panthers to go for that two-point conversion:
Preston Smith is paying a high price for his high sack total:
Legendary Packers quarterback Bart Starr's longtime backup dies at 88:
The Packers can savor beating the Panthers all they want, but Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal says the defense still needs help:
There's flopping and then there's what Panthers cornerback Ross Cockrell did to draw an offensive pass interference penalty against Packers receiver Allen Lazard:
Packers running back Aaron Jones tweeted his gratitude on Veterans Day ....
... As did fullback Danny Vitale, among others:
The Packers' defense no doubt will look forward to facing Washington's rookie QB on Dec. 8:
Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky might get a brief respite from the relentless criticism of Chicago fans:
And finally:
