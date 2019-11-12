CLOSE Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark shares his perspective on the defense's game-saving goal line stop on Christian McCaffrey. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

We'll start with the San Francisco 49ers finally suffering their first loss Monday night after an 8-0 start. The 49ers fell 27-24 in overtime to the visiting Seattle Seahawks, who are 8-2 and have the same record as the Packers in the chase for the top seed in the NFC playoffs. The 49ers will host Arizona on Sunday while the Packers and Seahawks are on their bye weeks.

Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com writes about what we learned from a game that was being anointed as an instant classic:

This game contained multitudes. A prime-time clash between NFC West rivals with the MVP favorite and arguably the game's greatest defense going head-to-head for 60 minutes and then some? You can't ask for more from a midseason nightcap. There were critical errors -- Seattle and San Francisco combined for seven turnovers. There were clutch plays -- Chase McLaughlin's game-tying field goal, Shaquill Griffin's late pass defensed on a Jimmy Garoppolo deep ball and about nine escapes made by Russell Wilson come to mind. There was the thrill of victory -- Jason Myers' game-winning FG at the buzzer -- and the agony of defeat -- McLaughlin's game-winning attempt sailing wide left into a Levi's Stadium vomitorium. Left amid the onfield ruckus that ensued following Myer's GW boot was a Seahawks victory and a 49ers loss, their first of the season, with the state of the NFC West and the NFC playoff picture remade by Monday night's effort. Seattle is now a half-game behind San Francisco in the division. Atop the conference, Green Bay (8-2), New Orleans (7-2) and Minnesota (7-3) are nipping at the heels of the Niners, no longer invincible, no longer unbeatable.

What. A. Game. Seahawks hand Niners their first loss in 70-minute slugfest. Here's what we learned from an instant classic on 'Monday Night Football'https://t.co/si6xANUojepic.twitter.com/jH4ZjfSLIh — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 12, 2019

Both the 49ers and Seahawks lost their top wide receivers to potentially serious injuries:

With 49ers’ WR Emmanuel Sanders getting X-rays last night for a rib injury that were inconclusive, he now is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his ribs today to determine the extent of the damage. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2019

Seahawks’ WR Tyler Lockett spent the night in a Bay Area Hosptial with a lower leg injury that Seattle HC Pete Carroll said Is “a pretty severe situation right now.” Asked what made him term Lockett’s injury “bad,” Carroll said: “Well, I think there was a lot of swelling.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2019

The best news of the weekend for Green Bay may have come from New Orleans, where the Saints inexplicably were awful against a bad Falcons team. The stunning loss could have vital postseason repercussions involving home-field advantage, with the Packers (8-2) moving ahead of the Saints (7-2) for the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today writes in his weekly "Winners and Losers" piece:

Losers New Orleans Saints: They haven’t been on this side of the list very much this season, but the Saints self-imploded in a 26-9 loss against the Falcons, who entered Sunday 1-7. Now, New Orleans is 7-2, and it has dropped from the No. 2 seed in the NFC. New Orleans was undisciplined, gifting Atlanta six first downs via penalty. The Saints committed 12 penalties overall. They couldn’t sustain drives, converting just three of 12 third-down tries. And they had to settle for field goals, failing to score a touchdown on three red zone visits. Many of these mistakes are self-enforced. The Saints can recover and fix them. But if this costs them seeding in the postseason, it’s an inexcusable midseason loss the Saints have sometimes become known for.

The Saints' stunning loss to the Falcons could prove costly come playoff time.



Week 10 winners, losers: https://t.co/zlkVndkPlN — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) November 11, 2019

Which receivers will step up for the Packers when opposing defenses try to take away the pass-catching duo of Davante Adams and Aaron Jones?

For subscribers: Expect opponents to dare Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jimmy Graham, Allen Lazard and Jake Kumerow to beat them. https://t.co/0JmTTOKTdh — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 12, 2019

The Packers' coaching staff won't be taking the bye week off:

As #Packers players head out for some rest and relaxation, LaFleur is keeping his coaches in their offices for evaluations. https://t.co/zkYjQU6Hco — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 11, 2019

Here's why it made sense for the Panthers to go for that two-point conversion:

Believe it or not, the analytics say that going for two at that point gives you a better chance of winning. https://t.co/llUSy1XtcN — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 11, 2019

Preston Smith is paying a high price for his high sack total:

After a pair of sacks Sunday pushed him into double digits for the first time in his career, Preston Smith shared a bet he made with Za’Darius Smith. https://t.co/breVUyZ5vj — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 11, 2019

Legendary Packers quarterback Bart Starr's longtime backup dies at 88:

Bratkowski's most famous performance was in a 13-10 overtime playoff win in 1965 over the Baltimore Colts in relief of an injured Bart Starr. https://t.co/yLg5wHvZJD — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 11, 2019

The Packers can savor beating the Panthers all they want, but Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal says the defense still needs help:

Tom Oates: Close call highlights Packers' need to shore up bend-but-don't-break defense https://t.co/IZylJFYWmD — Madison.com Sports (@MadisonSport) November 11, 2019

There's flopping and then there's what Panthers cornerback Ross Cockrell did to draw an offensive pass interference penalty against Packers receiver Allen Lazard:

Allen Lazard is the strongest man in the NFL pic.twitter.com/l6RJRXKG5F — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) November 10, 2019

Packers running back Aaron Jones tweeted his gratitude on Veterans Day ....

Happy Veterans Day to my parents and older brother and everyone one else whose sacrificed their lives I can’t thank you enough 🙏🏾🇺🇸🎖#SalutetoService@packerspic.twitter.com/XeEJFxtuUg — Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) November 11, 2019

... As did fullback Danny Vitale, among others:

Thank you to all of the veterans out there, especially all of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to this country! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MKOrdFKvPE — Danny Vitale (@RealDannyVitale) November 11, 2019

The Packers' defense no doubt will look forward to facing Washington's rookie QB on Dec. 8:

Dwayne Haskins has been named the Redskins' starter for the rest of the season: https://t.co/YiGz16iot8pic.twitter.com/UZLnXdQFPj — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 11, 2019

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky might get a brief respite from the relentless criticism of Chicago fans:

Mitch Trubisky can turn the Halas Hall TVs back on after a needed, confidence-boosting win against the Lions (by @KalynKahler) https://t.co/7IG6JRaavW — The MMQB (@theMMQB) November 11, 2019

And finally:

#Packers Hall of Famer Gilbert Brown was the bye week guest on Clubhouse Live. https://t.co/M9u2vg5t06 — Post-Crescent Media (@PostCrescent) November 12, 2019

