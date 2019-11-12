CLOSE Packers wide receiver Davante Adams discusses his plans for the bye week and the state of the team's health. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers won't be facing an unbeaten team when they visit the San Francisco 49ers a week from Sunday, but they will be playing in prime time nonetheless.

The NFL announced Tuesday that the Packers' Nov. 24 game at San Francisco has been flexed from a 3:25 p.m. CT start on FOX to a 7:20 p.m. CT kickoff on NBC's "Sunday Night Football."

Week 12's #GBvsSF matchup has been flexed to Sunday Night Football 📰: https://t.co/siGrbrjIZN#GoPackGopic.twitter.com/5PXtmDavXl — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 12, 2019

With an 8-2 record, the Packers are only a half-game behind the 49ers (8-1) for the top seed in the NFC playoffs. San Francisco, which had been the NFL's only remaining undefeated team, fell 27-24 in overtime to the visiting Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

The Seahawks, who also are 8-2, had been scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles (5-4) in the prime-time slot in two weeks but now will be bumped back to the afternoon.

This will be the Packers' fifth prime-time appearance of the season. They are 3-1, beating the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs and losing to the Eagles.

Green Bay also is scheduled to play the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 23 in a "Monday Night Football" matchup.

The Packers and 49ers met during the 2018 season, with Green Bay winning 33-30 at Lambeau Field on a last-second Mason Crosby field goal.