Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Packers chat: Will Gary see an increased role on defense?
Pete Dougherty answers readers' questions each week in his live Packers chat.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Packers chat: Will Gary see an increased role on defense?
CLOSE
Pete Dougherty answers readers' questions each week in his live Packers chat. Click here if the chat doesn't load below.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.