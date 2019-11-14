With the 49ers and Saints losing, the road to the NFC championship just got a lot more interesting. LeRoy gives the credit for the Packers’ record to Matt LaFleur. Bill Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
Note: The Morning Buzz is taking a long bye weekend off and will resume next week.
We'll start with ESPN's NFL Nation reporters listing a "one-hit wonder" for each team (defined as a player who had one great game or season and never made a big impact in the NFL again). For the Packers, Rob Demovsky chose a former fan favorite:
WR Jeff Janis, Jan. 16, 2016
What happened: Janis had two catches during the entire 2015 regular season before his seven-catch, 145-yard, two-touchdown game in the divisional round of the playoffs at Arizona. It included a 41-yard Hail Mary touchdown to force overtime.
The aftermath: Those who thought it would springboard Janis to a bigger role could not have been more wrong. Janis caught just 13 passes the next two seasons combined, including just two for 12 yards during the entire 2017 campaign. He signed with the Browns the following offseason but never played in another game, for them or anyone else. -- Rob Demovsky
You can read the entire story here:
Five issues the Packers must overcome to make a deep postseason run, via Rob Reischel of ForbesSports:
Another major injury loss for an NFC playoff contender (while Packers remain remarkably healthy):
Something that no doubt influenced Packers GM Brian Gutekunst's decisions in the 2019 draft:
Davante Adams is the Packers' highest-graded player, according to Pro Football Focus:
WR DAVANTE ADAMS, GREEN BAY PACKERS – 88.0
While he has battled injuries throughout this season, Adams still enters Week 11 ranked sixth in overall grade (88.0) among NFL wideouts with 200 or more offensive snaps played in 2019. He also ranks fifth in yards per route run (2.67) among receivers with 100 or more routes run on the year.
You can see every team's top-rated player here:
An in-depth look at what transformed the 49ers into the formidable foe the Packers will face a week from Sunday:
Did 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan blow it by not settling for a tie in overtime Monday against the Seahawks?
In this excerpt from his book "The People's Team: An Illustrated History of the Green Bay Packers," author Mark Beech relates the story of Brett Favre's debut with the Packers:
Speaking of Favre, he's all in on Jon Gruden:
Remains to be seen who will be Lions' quarterback in the season finale vs. the Packers:
A true deep dive (but worth your time) into the Bears' process of botching their 2017 quarterback quest and choosing Mitch Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson:
And finally:
Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.