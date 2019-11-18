CLOSE LeRoy says that in plays like the one just before halftime, it is more important to discuss why it didn’t work rather than if it was a good call or not. Bill Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

We'll start with a look back at Packers GM Brian Gutekunst's first draft class. Other than top pick Jaire Alexander, the Packers haven't seen a lot of encouraging signs from the other prospects, writes Rob Reischel for ForbesSports.

Reischel writes:

Brian Gutekunst oversaw his first draft as Green Bay’s general manager in April, 2018. To date, the class has largely been a disappointment. First round cornerback Jaire Alexander has been a solid starter for two years. Wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling has shown promise, then vanished for weeks at a time. Punter JK Scott and long snapper Hunter Bradley have also contributed — but it could be argued whether those should even be draftable positions. The rest of the class has largely flopped.

You can read the entire story here:

The Green Bay #Packers' 2018 draft class — Brian Gutekunst's first — has largely been a disappointment. My story at @ForbesSports.https://t.co/7CVyWcce6s — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) November 15, 2019

The Packers remain a game behind San Francisco (their opponent on the road next Sunday night) in the NFC playoff seedings after the 49ers' dramatic, come-from-behind 36-26 win over Arizona:

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will test the Packers' pass defense:

Jimmy Garoppolo joins Joe Montana and Steve Young as the only 49ers quarterbacks to throw for 400 yards and 4 TD in a game.



Prior to today, Young was the last 49ers QB to do that back in 1993. pic.twitter.com/d29r1ifQND — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 18, 2019

If you had the Cardinals +10 points against the 49ers ... ouch ...

49ers closed -10



Bad beat of the year/decade/century pic.twitter.com/EmOJ6fb3zW — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 18, 2019

The Vikings staged a stunning comeback to beat the Broncos 27-23 and improve to 8-3, just a half-game behind the Packers in the NFC North:

Minnesota's victory is unprecedented. No team has blown a 20-point halftime lead since the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Chargers in Week 16 of the 2014 season. Teams leading by 20-or more points at halftime are 400-13 (95-1 since the start of 2015).https://t.co/SVwl2CUsRu — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) November 17, 2019

The Bears lost to the Rams and finished the game with Chase Daniel at quarterback in the last two minutes after announcing that Mitch Trubisky has a hip injury:

Mitch Trubisky leaving the field postgame. pic.twitter.com/FvvEBu5OKw — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) November 18, 2019

The Packers close their regular season in Detroit:

Detroit Lions still cling to hope they can fix awful defense after loss to Cowboys https://t.co/QEQGNby1QA via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) November 18, 2019

Pete Dougherty examines how NFL teams factor win-probability analytics into their decision-making process:

For subscribers: Analytics put numbers to controversial coaching decisions like the final play of the first half in last Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. #Packershttps://t.co/LdkeXtdg5T — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 16, 2019

Olivia Reiner with a fun story on how "yeet" has become a Packers motivational force:

It's all about gettin' that yeet. https://t.co/DfLOjqtQ4B — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 15, 2019

Tom Silverstein identifies four Packers who can help fuel the offense coming out of the bye:

For subscribers: In the most important stat, points per game, the #Packers rank tied for 11th (25.0). https://t.co/xht3SEZtEE — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 15, 2019

Packers players past and present tweeted their reaction to Myle Garrett's actions that netted the Browns defensive end an indefinite suspension from the NFL:

Reaction to #MylesGarrett's actions ranged from stunned to disgusted. https://t.co/v928QBtdiG — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 15, 2019

Packers coach Matt LaFleur was on hand for the Bucks' victory Thursday over the Bulls:

Wisconsin sports teams are now 9-2 with Matt LaFleur. pic.twitter.com/epTwcnB8qb — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) November 15, 2019

Interesting look at how NFL would make a 17-game schedule work:

The NFL will formally present its 17-game plan to players in January. It is very extensive. Here's how it would work: https://t.co/6ZLgiPjkCI — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) November 17, 2019

And finally:

#Packers running back @Showtyme_33 is back on Monday's #Clubhouse Live, and @jswaggdaddy is his guest! Show kicks off at 6:30 p.m. (CT) at The Clubhouse in downtown Appleton! pic.twitter.com/hdaHGtZbwF — Brett Christopherson (@PCBrettC) November 17, 2019

