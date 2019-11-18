LeRoy says that in plays like the one just before halftime, it is more important to discuss why it didn’t work rather than if it was a good call or not. Bill Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
We'll start with a look back at Packers GM Brian Gutekunst's first draft class. Other than top pick Jaire Alexander, the Packers haven't seen a lot of encouraging signs from the other prospects, writes Rob Reischel for ForbesSports.
Reischel writes:
Brian Gutekunst oversaw his first draft as Green Bay’s general manager in April, 2018. To date, the class has largely been a disappointment.
First round cornerback Jaire Alexander has been a solid starter for two years. Wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling has shown promise, then vanished for weeks at a time. Punter JK Scott and long snapper Hunter Bradley have also contributed — but it could be argued whether those should even be draftable positions.
The rest of the class has largely flopped.
The Packers remain a game behind San Francisco (their opponent on the road next Sunday night) in the NFC playoff seedings after the 49ers' dramatic, come-from-behind 36-26 win over Arizona:
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will test the Packers' pass defense:
If you had the Cardinals +10 points against the 49ers ... ouch ...
The Vikings staged a stunning comeback to beat the Broncos 27-23 and improve to 8-3, just a half-game behind the Packers in the NFC North:
The Bears lost to the Rams and finished the game with Chase Daniel at quarterback in the last two minutes after announcing that Mitch Trubisky has a hip injury:
The Packers close their regular season in Detroit:
Pete Dougherty examines how NFL teams factor win-probability analytics into their decision-making process:
Olivia Reiner with a fun story on how "yeet" has become a Packers motivational force:
Tom Silverstein identifies four Packers who can help fuel the offense coming out of the bye:
Packers players past and present tweeted their reaction to Myle Garrett's actions that netted the Browns defensive end an indefinite suspension from the NFL:
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was on hand for the Bucks' victory Thursday over the Bulls:
Interesting look at how NFL would make a 17-game schedule work:
