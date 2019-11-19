CLOSE Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood discuss the playoff implications of Sunday night's game between the Packers and the 49ers and how tight the race is. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

We'll start with ESPN's Bill Barnwell writing that the Packers at some point need to give Aaron Jones more playing time, rather than frequently rotating in Jamaal Williams in part to give Jones a breather.

The drop-off in the offense when Jones isn't on the field is dramatic. In 180 snaps with him on the field and Williams on the sideline, the Packers have averaged 0.22 EPA per play, which would make them the best offense in football on a play-by-play basis. In 127 snaps with Williams on the field and Jones sitting out, though, the Packers have actually been a net negative on offense at -0.05 EPA per play, which is the equivalent of the 2019 Giants, who rank 25th in expected points added. If one back makes you the best offense in football and the other back makes you the Giants, I would go with the first guy. It's fair to suggest that the Packers are so impressive with Jones on the field in part because they rest him so frequently. In the games in which Williams has been healthy, Jones has played just under 55% of the offensive snaps. If the Packers were to play Jones for 80% or more of their offensive snaps, it's likely that he would be less efficient with the increased usage rate.At the same time, even some drop-off from Jones would still likely produce a more effective offense than that same offense with Williams. As much as the organization has insisted that Jones needs to split time -- a stance that existed before LaFleur was hired -- the Packers are simply a different offense with Jones as the primary back. The Packers' best chance of winning a Super Bowl is by turning the vast majority of the snaps over to Jones when things matter most. The obvious point to make that move might not be the beginning of the postseason; given that it could decide the division, I'd lean toward the Week 16 game at Minnesota.

The MMQB's Albert Breer brings praise for Packers GM Brian Gutekunst (and Elgton Jenkins):

With the Packers’ bye here, this is a good place to give second-year GM Brian Gutekunst credit for the job he’s done, something the coaches there have taken notice of. It’s what he’s done with the high-end capital, of course—free-agent adds such as linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, and first-round picks CB Jaire Alexander and safety Darnell Savage. But it’s also getting guys like OL Elgton Jenkins in the second round. Jenkins’ presence was mammoth when LG Lane Taylor got hurt, and now it’s clear he’s going to have a significant role on the line going forward regardless of who’s healthy and who’s not.

