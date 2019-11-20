LeRoy notes that the Packers' overall good health has been a key factor in their 8-2 start and bodes well for continued success and argues that it doesn't matter when the team flies to San Francisco because leaving for Los Angeles a day early wasn't why they lost to the Chargers. Bill Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
We'll start with the likelihood that the banged-up 49ers won't have Pro Bowl pass rusher Dee Ford and starting tackle Joe Staley, among others, for Sunday's showdown against the Packers.
Writes Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle:
The 49ers could face Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and New Orleans’ Drew Brees without Pro Bowl pass rusher Dee Ford.
On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Ford suffered a hamstring strain in Sunday’s 36-26 win over Arizona and acknowledged concern the injury could sideline him for “a couple weeks.” ...
Ford had played just 38% of the snaps in the first nine games before Sunday because of tendinitis in his upper knee and quadriceps, but has excelled as a situational pass rusher: He ranks third on the team with 6.5 sacks and fourth with six QB hits, despite being 13th on the team in defensive snaps. ...
Ford’s injury came six days after the 49ers lost Ronald Blair, their first pass rusher off the bench, for the season with an ACL tear. ...
Shanahan indicated Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle’s status for Sunday’s game against the Packers won’t be known until later in the week because of a leg injury that has sidelined him for the past two games.
“I know it will go down to the wire again this week,” Shanahan said, “but I’m holding out hope this week will be different.”
Meanwhile, Tom Silverstein writes the Packers are the healthiest they've been at this point of the season since 2014:
Here's what the Packers can expect to see from 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo:
Packers receiver Davante Adams tweeted a reaction to a comment by ESPN's Booger McFarland during the Chiefs-Chargers game Monday night:
Which prompted this response from Booger:
In a discussion of top NFL general managers, some big praise here for 49ers coach (and Matt LaFleur friend) Kyle Shanahan:
The Packers held steady in most of the major national power rankings after having a bye week. Look for significant movement (either up or down) a week from now:
Along with their power rankings, ESPN asked their NFL Nation reporters to name the most underrated player on each team. Here's Rob Demovsky's pick for the Packers:
Most underrated player: Elgton Jenkins, LG
The second-round pick ranks fourth among all NFL linemen in ESPN's pass block win rate at 97.3%, which also is second among all guards. The rookie trails NFL leader and fellow Packer Corey Linsley, who was probably second choice for this write-up. Jenkins took over as a starter in Week 3 after left guard Lane Taylor suffered a torn biceps but would've done so eventually even without an injury to Taylor. "There's been so much good, both in the run and the pass," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "But what I love about Elgton is the consistency and the level of effort that he brings each and every day on every play."
It remains to be seen whether Matthew Stafford will be back in time for Lions' season finale vs. the Packers:
A former Lions star says Stafford should be shut down:
While one former Packers defensive back is having an outstanding season ...
... another has suffered a season-ending injury:
