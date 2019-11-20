CLOSE LeRoy notes that the Packers' overall good health has been a key factor in their 8-2 start and bodes well for continued success and argues that it doesn't matter when the team flies to San Francisco because leaving for Los Angeles a day early wasn't why they lost to the Chargers. Bill Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

We'll start with the likelihood that the banged-up 49ers won't have Pro Bowl pass rusher Dee Ford and starting tackle Joe Staley, among others, for Sunday's showdown against the Packers.

Writes Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle:

The 49ers could face Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and New Orleans’ Drew Brees without Pro Bowl pass rusher Dee Ford. On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Ford suffered a hamstring strain in Sunday’s 36-26 win over Arizona and acknowledged concern the injury could sideline him for “a couple weeks.” ... Ford had played just 38% of the snaps in the first nine games before Sunday because of tendinitis in his upper knee and quadriceps, but has excelled as a situational pass rusher: He ranks third on the team with 6.5 sacks and fourth with six QB hits, despite being 13th on the team in defensive snaps. ... Ford’s injury came six days after the 49ers lost Ronald Blair, their first pass rusher off the bench, for the season with an ACL tear. ... Shanahan indicated Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle’s status for Sunday’s game against the Packers won’t be known until later in the week because of a leg injury that has sidelined him for the past two games. “I know it will go down to the wire again this week,” Shanahan said, “but I’m holding out hope this week will be different.”

#49ers notes:
* Hurd likely won't play in 2019

Meanwhile, Tom Silverstein writes the Packers are the healthiest they've been at this point of the season since 2014:

For subscribers: Imagine coming out of a late bye week with an 8-2 record and all 53 of your players able to take part in your first practice. https://t.co/0rcfatOkRA — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 20, 2019

Here's what the Packers can expect to see from 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo:

📺: @NFLTotalAccess

Packers receiver Davante Adams tweeted a reaction to a comment by ESPN's Booger McFarland during the Chiefs-Chargers game Monday night:

“Games in this league are lost more than they’re won” -Booger McFarland — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) November 19, 2019

Which prompted this response from Booger:

You would think that guys who play understand. 🤷🏿‍♂️ patriots have made a living doing the right thing , not making mistakes and allowing other teams to self destruct. So yes a lot of games are “ lost” and not “ won “. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/0qVxxg0AMn — Booger (@ESPNBooger) November 19, 2019

In a discussion of top NFL general managers, some big praise here for 49ers coach (and Matt LaFleur friend) Kyle Shanahan:

"His ability to lead and tell people this is my vision and to be able to communicate his vision. That has made things so much better for everyone in that organization"

The Packers held steady in most of the major national power rankings after having a bye week. Look for significant movement (either up or down) a week from now:

The Cowboys and Saints are on the move in our newest power rankings: https://t.co/xH9bDrpr5m — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) November 19, 2019

In the midst of a three-game winning streak, the Raiders are flying up the NFL pecking order. Meanwhile, the Texans are heading in the other direction after a blowout loss. @DanHanzus updates his Power Rankings.https://t.co/dGHWoXpmGBpic.twitter.com/pYDxv3G3yh — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 19, 2019

And there's a tie at No. 1:

Week 12 power rankings, Ravens Tighten Their Grip edition https://t.co/W8k1nZuvTu — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 19, 2019

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are pushing the Patriots for the top spot.

Along with their power rankings, ESPN asked their NFL Nation reporters to name the most underrated player on each team. Here's Rob Demovsky's pick for the Packers:

Most underrated player: Elgton Jenkins, LG The second-round pick ranks fourth among all NFL linemen in ESPN's pass block win rate at 97.3%, which also is second among all guards. The rookie trails NFL leader and fellow Packer Corey Linsley, who was probably second choice for this write-up. Jenkins took over as a starter in Week 3 after left guard Lane Taylor suffered a torn biceps but would've done so eventually even without an injury to Taylor. "There's been so much good, both in the run and the pass," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "But what I love about Elgton is the consistency and the level of effort that he brings each and every day on every play."

To go along with this week's NFL Power Rankings, we selected the most underrated player on each team.



My choice for the Packers is here:

It remains to be seen whether Matthew Stafford will be back in time for Lions' season finale vs. the Packers:

Lions QB Matthew Stafford: "There’s nothing firm" on a timetable return from back injury https://t.co/N4fHnhi62C via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) November 18, 2019

A former Lions star says Stafford should be shut down:

Ex-Lions great Herman Moore says the team should shut down Matthew Stafford: https://t.co/Bw85hgCD01 — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) November 19, 2019

While one former Packers defensive back is having an outstanding season ...

... another has suffered a season-ending injury:

Browns’ safety Morgan Burnett underwent surgery today on his ruptured Achilles with Dr. Robert Anderson, and is expected to make a full recovery. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2019

