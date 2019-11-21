CLOSE

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) celebrates sack during the fourth quarter of the game Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Carolina Panthers 24-16. (Photo: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S)

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers (8-2) head to San Francisco to take on the 9-1 49ers and a lot is on the line. Coming off their bye week, are first-year head coach Matt LaFleur and his team ready to make a statement? Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break it down.

