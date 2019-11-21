The Packers seem to be pretty healthy going into the game with San Francisco. Bill Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
We'll start with an NFL.com panel of former players debating which NFC teams will earn first-round playoff byes. Four of the six panelists predict the Packers will be among the top two seeds (the Saints get five votes and the Seahawks three).
Former NFL quarterback David Carr makes a solid argument here:
Favorable remaining schedules a boon for Packers, Saints
The two NFC teams with the best chance to earn a postseason bye are the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints. They have favorable remaining schedules (only two games apiece against teams that currently have winning records). The 49ers have the best record in the NFC right now, but they face a gauntlet to close out the regular season with games vs. the Packers, Ravens, Saints, Falcons, Rams and Seahawks still ahead. Going 4-2 during that stretch seems like a best-case scenario, but I'm not going to rule out the possibility of them losing most -- or even (gulp) all -- of those games. Minnesota has an outside shot at the bye, but I'm not as confident about its chances given the upcoming schedule, and the same goes for Seattle.
