We'll start with an NFL.com panel of former players debating which NFC teams will earn first-round playoff byes. Four of the six panelists predict the Packers will be among the top two seeds (the Saints get five votes and the Seahawks three).

Former NFL quarterback David Carr makes a solid argument here:

Favorable remaining schedules a boon for Packers, Saints The two NFC teams with the best chance to earn a postseason bye are the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints. They have favorable remaining schedules (only two games apiece against teams that currently have winning records). The 49ers have the best record in the NFC right now, but they face a gauntlet to close out the regular season with games vs. the Packers, Ravens, Saints, Falcons, Rams and Seahawks still ahead. Going 4-2 during that stretch seems like a best-case scenario, but I'm not going to rule out the possibility of them losing most -- or even (gulp) all -- of those games. Minnesota has an outside shot at the bye, but I'm not as confident about its chances given the upcoming schedule, and the same goes for Seattle.

You can read the entire story here:

Instant Debate: Which two NFC teams will end up with a first-round bye in the 2019 playoffs?https://t.co/saOy8WKgSxpic.twitter.com/fqVlGPf1RH — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 20, 2019

As Carr notes, the 49ers face two more daunting tests after playing the Packers in what could be a historically difficult stretch:

The next three games for the 49ers will be rough; they may be historically rough https://t.co/kbNX7VOBtq — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 20, 2019

Aaron Rodgers believes the Packers are going to need to win at Levi's Stadium at some point, and better to do so now than attempt to do so in January:

No denying what's at stake for @packers in showdown with San Francisco @49ers. https://t.co/0WlQYU7g20 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 21, 2019

The 49ers will try to exploit the Packers' most vulnerable spot on defense:

The players know opponents will keep attacking that area until the #Packers prove they can shore it up. https://t.co/EwavSMUObi — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 21, 2019

Family affair: Mike LaFleur too valuable for 49ers to let go:

Matt LaFleur wanted to interview his brother for the offensive coordinator job this offseason, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan blocked any interview. https://t.co/hJZZipZei2 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 20, 2019

The 49ers' injury issues didn't get any better Wednesday:

What we're learning Wednesday at #49ers HQ about Kittle, Sanders, Samuel, Breida and more https://t.co/qiKnda0d0y#mercnews — 𝙲𝚊𝚖 𝙸𝚗𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@CamInman) November 20, 2019

The Packers and 49ers have played some classic games, writes JR Radcliffe:

Looking back at nine memorable times the two teams squared off. #GBvsSF#Packershttps://t.co/EsnJPXfvfD — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 20, 2019

Jimmy Garoppolo's production and the 49ers' 9-1 start have made it easy to overlook a troubling stat: his 10 interceptions, writes Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle:

Another reason for Packers fans to be thankful for Aaron Rodgers:

With an increasing number of teams on the market for a QB next year, could the NFL be heading toward another QB drought? @ConorOrr on what teams can do about it https://t.co/l7sfNatKh9 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) November 20, 2019

So many great names on this list, but basically it comes down to Bill Belichick and the guy they named the Super Bowl trophy after:

In Chicago, some Bears fans already are talking about rebuilding and possibly trading Khalil Mack:

- If a rebuild is needed, would trading Khalil Mack expedite process?



- Is Marcus Mariota a 2020 QB option?



- Why do teams get consistent pressure on Pat O'Donnell?



- What is LB Danny Trevathan's future?



That and much more in #Bears Mailbag. https://t.co/5gKzfbrCBE — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) November 20, 2019

And it looks like Mitch Trubisky's hip injury wasn't that serious:

In his first practice since suffering the highly publicized hip injury, #Bears QB Mitch Trubisky (hip) was listed as a full participant in today’s practice. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2019

The Lions may foolishly allow Matthew Stafford to play again this season:

And finally:

The three-bedroom, three-bath condo has more than 3,000-square feet, including 1,000 square feet of finished space on the lower level. https://t.co/Hcs2UBOyUF — Green Bay Press-Gazette (@gbpressgazette) November 20, 2019

