Packers vs. 49ers: Week 12
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (L) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (R) during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
epa08023545 Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (R) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones (L) during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers' Tremon Smith (27) runs against San Francisco 49ers' Tarvarius Moore (33) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with head coach Matt LaFleur, right, during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
epa08023428 Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers heads back to the side lines after the Green Bay Packers failed to make a first down on 4th and 1 against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
epa08023426 Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stands on the side lines before a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
epa08023425 Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (L) scrambles as San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (R) rushes in during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, center, and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead, bottom, during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams scores against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
epa08023422 Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (R) gets sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (L) during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
epa08023421 San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (L) scrambles as Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (R) makes the tackle during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
epa08023419 San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (R) runs in the end zone for a touchdown while avoiding a tackle against Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (L) during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
epa08023415 Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (L) tries to elude a tackle by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (R) during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
epa08023413 Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (C) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
epa08023424 San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (L) hauls in a catch as Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (R) makes the tackle during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) scores against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) rushes against Green Bay Packers offensive guard Alex Light (70) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman (26) runs against Green Bay Packers defensive back Ibraheim Campbell (35) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman (26) runs against Green Bay Packers defensive back Ibraheim Campbell (35) an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones, right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes the ball as he is pressured by Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Nov 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) stops Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the football against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs past Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson (30) is tackled by Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) and cornerback Kevin King (20) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs against Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (30) runs against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is sacked by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (20) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, right, talks with field judge Eugene Hall during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after losing a fumble against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Nov 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to throw the football against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to throw the football against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to throw the football against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) attempts to tackle Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is tackled by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes the football against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, right, is tackled by Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) is tackled by Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fumbles the ball while sacked by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. The 49ers recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) creating a fumble during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman, center, runs for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Green Bay Packers middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers fullback Danny Vitale (45) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lucas Patrick (62) and teammates warm up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) warms up before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Michelle Tafoya, left, speaks with Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) warms up before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur jogs before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones arrives before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Fans tailagate at Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Fans tailagate at Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Fans tailagate at Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones arrives before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The Green Bay Packers did everything different this time. Coach Matt LaFleur consulted with his training staff, his conditioning staff, his team’s nutritionist. Determined not to repeat the letdown from their last West Coast trip, the Packers changed their travel plans. This time, they went west a day later.

    Turned out, none of the adaptable planning mattered much. Maybe the Packers’ issue wasn’t the travel plans, but the destination.

    For the second time this November, the Packers failed to show up to a game on the West Coast. Their 37-8 loss Sunday night at the San Francisco 49ers was much more damning than the blowout defeat at the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this month. Because this game couldn’t be shrugged off as a fluke. This struck directly at the Packers’ credibility as an NFC title contender.

    "I'm disappointed with myself, with how we got outcoached and we got outplayed, bottom line," LaFleur said. "It's unacceptable and we gotta look at ourselves and there's a lot of correct." 

    Box score | NFL scoreboard | Standings

    The loss not only kept the Packers (8-3) behind the 49ers (10-1), but also dropped them behind the New Orleans Saints (9-2) and Seattle Seahawks (9-2) in terms of record. The Packers also fell into a first-place tie with the Minnesota Vikings (8-3) in the NFC North. Though the Packers hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Vikings because of their Week 2 win at Lambeau Field, they’ll face the Vikings again — this time at Minnesota — in Week 16.

    Here are five observations from Sunday night’s meltdown:

    1. What was that? No matter how good the 49ers' defense is — and it is very, very good — this isn’t the type of offense you want to run after having two weeks to prepare. The Packers had fewer yards than plays in the first quarter. They had 60 yards in the first half. They needed a couple of 49ers penalties to find the end zone in the third quarter. Worst of all, their first drive of the game ended with an Aaron Rodgers fumble that gave the 49ers possession at Green Bay’s 2-yard line. That the Packers couldn’t do more given their significant preparation advantage was alarming. Rodgers, harried all night by the 49ers' pass rush, finished 20-for-33 for a mere 104 yards (75.8 passer rating). He gave way to backup Tim Boyle in the blowout's final minutes.

    "Ultimately tonight came down to execution and we were pretty bad on offense," Rodgers said.

    2. Behind schedule: A season-long epidemic for the Packers' offense has been falling behind schedule on down and distance, setting up unmanageable third downs. So it was again Sunday night. LaFleur dearly wanted to stay committed to the run game, but the 49ers' defensive front kept whipping the Packers' offensive line, so it came at a cost. The Packers finished 1-for-15 on third down with 12 of them third-and-7 or longer. It’s hard to sustain drives when falling behind schedule that consistently.

    3. Going the wrong way: The Packers had two punt returns, which was notable since they entered Sunday night with just seven. That was the fewest in the NFL and, to nobody’s surprise, their minus-8 punt return yards on the season were also the fewest. Things got worse Sunday. The Packers lost 1 yard on their first return and lost 2 yards on their second, dropping their season total to an unfathomable minus-11 punt return yards. (Only one of their nine punt return yards all season gained any yardage, and even that one, in the opener, gained only one.) Usually, it’s a good thing when a defense forces a punt. For the Packers, it’s downright terrifying.

    4. Adams finds end zone: Davante Adams found the end zone for the first time this season, a 2-yard reception. Adams’ catch came on a jet shovel pass — it looked more like a run — that LaFleur occasionally calls, though not always for Adams. It might be the type of creativity the Packers need to show more often with their top receiver. Defenses are clearly geared toward removing Adams from the game (he had just 43 yards on seven catches), not needing to give much credence to the rest of the Packers’ receiving core. Somehow, they need Adams to be a factor anyway. Those type of quick-hitting plays, designed to let Adams simply create with the ball in his hands, might become more common.

    5. Double-digit twins: Preston Smith got his double digits for sacks in the Packers’ win over the Carolina Panthers before the bye. Za’Darius Smith joined him Sunday night. Za’Darius Smith was one of the Packers' very few bright spots, recording 1.5 sacks. That gave him 10 on the season, a new career high. He shared a sack with Preston Smith, who has 10.5 this season. The Packers had three sacks but gave up five to the relentless 49ers pass rush.

