Packers vs. 49ers: Week 12
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers' Tremon Smith (27) runs against San Francisco 49ers' Tarvarius Moore (33) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with head coach Matt LaFleur, right, during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
epa08023428 Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers heads back to the side lines after the Green Bay Packers failed to make a first down on 4th and 1 against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
epa08023426 Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stands on the side lines before a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
epa08023425 Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (L) scrambles as San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (R) rushes in during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, center, and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead, bottom, during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams scores against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
epa08023422 Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (R) gets sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (L) during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
epa08023421 San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (L) scrambles as Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (R) makes the tackle during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
epa08023419 San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (R) runs in the end zone for a touchdown while avoiding a tackle against Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (L) during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
epa08023415 Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (L) tries to elude a tackle by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (R) during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
epa08023413 Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (C) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
epa08023424 San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (L) hauls in a catch as Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (R) makes the tackle during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) scores against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) rushes against Green Bay Packers offensive guard Alex Light (70) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman (26) runs against Green Bay Packers defensive back Ibraheim Campbell (35) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman (26) runs against Green Bay Packers defensive back Ibraheim Campbell (35) an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones, right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes the ball as he is pressured by Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Nov 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) stops Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the football against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs past Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson (30) is tackled by Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) and cornerback Kevin King (20) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs against Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (30) runs against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is sacked by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (20) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, right, talks with field judge Eugene Hall during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after losing a fumble against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Nov 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to throw the football against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to throw the football against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to throw the football against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) attempts to tackle Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is tackled by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes the football against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, right, is tackled by Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) is tackled by Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fumbles the ball while sacked by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. The 49ers recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) creating a fumble during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman, center, runs for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Green Bay Packers middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers fullback Danny Vitale (45) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lucas Patrick (62) and teammates warm up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) warms up before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Michelle Tafoya, left, speaks with Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) warms up before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur jogs before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones arrives before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Fans tailagate at Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Fans tailagate at Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Fans tailagate at Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones arrives before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    SANTA CLARA -  The Green Bay Packers went into halftime Sunday night trailing the San Francisco 49ers 23-0, in large part because of a struggling offense that mustered just 60 total yards.

    What did not help that effort was the loss of starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who injured his right knee on the Packers' third possession of the first quarter.

    The injury occurred away from the play, which was an Aaron Jones run to the left. Bulaga was engaged with a block when 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead fell into the back of Bulaga's right knee. The veteran tackle immediately left the field, was looked at in the medical tent briefly and then went right to the locker room.

    He was quickly ruled out for the game.

    Alex Light replaced Bulaga at right tackle. 

    Bulaga, 30, had played in all 10 games for the Packers but did miss time against Philadelphia and Kansas City with injuries. 

    On Nov. 6, 2017, Bulaga tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, ending his season. He returned to begin the 2018 campaign.

    Three tight ends the call

    Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had a healthy roster to use in shaping his active 46 for Sunday night's game against the 49ers, and he elected to go with three tight ends with the return of Robert Tonyan to full health.

    Rookie Jace Sternberger was made inactive.

    Tonyan injured a hip Oct. 6 in Dallas and had not played since. For several weeks the second-year tight end would practice in some capacity midweek but ultimately could not get ready for Sunday. Coming off the bye, Tonyan practiced fully for the first time in over a month. 

    In five games, Tonyan has four catches for 66 yards.

    Sternberger came off of injured reserve Nov. 2. The third-round pick out of Texas A&M missed most of training camp with a concussion and then injured an ankle in the preseason finale. He has played only on special teams in Los Angeles and then made his offensive debut against Carolina, playing 14 snaps. He was used primarily as a blocker, and did not see a target in the passing game.

    Defensive back Will Redmond was made inactive for the first time this season, with second-year defensive back Josh Jackson being up. Redmond had played in the first 10 games for the Packers and started four games at safety.

    The other inactive Packers players for the game were:

    • Ka'dar Hollman, DB
    • Ryan Grant, WR
    • Dexter Williams, RB
    • Adam Pankey, OL

    Among the 49ers’ inactive players were running back Matt Breida, defensive end Dee Ford, offensive lineman Joe Staley and kicker Robbie Gould. Breida and Staley were listed out on Friday’s injury report, while Ford and Gould were doubtful. Tight end George Kittle and receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuel were active. They were listed as questionable on the injury report.

    Madison faces long road back

    The Packers went into Sunday night's game with 52 men on the roster because they officially placed first-year offensive lineman Cole Madison on season-ending injured reserve.

    The backup interior lineman reportedly suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in a knee during Thursday's practice. A fifth-round pick out of Washington State in 2018, Madison missed that season to work on his mental health. He returned to the Packers this offseason. He had been a healthy scratch for all 10 regular-season games for which he was eligible. 

