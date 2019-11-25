CLOSE

epa08023422 Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (R) gets sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (L) during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO (Photo: JOHN G. MABANGLO, EPA-EFE)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In a game billed as a heavyweight matchup between NFC championship contenders, the San Francisco 49ers treated the Green Bay Packers like a lightweight in a 37-8 victory Sunday night at Levi's Stadium.

Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break it all down from California.

