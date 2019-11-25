CLOSE Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood discuss the Packers' most troubling shortcomings in their loss against the San Francisco 49ers. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

We'll start with Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle writing that the 49ers' 37-8 dismantling of the Packers stamps them as a team worthy of respect – and fear.

Killion writes:

The 49ers let everybody else in on the secret that they’ve known since the start of the season. Theirs is a very impressive group. In prime time Sunday night, the 49ers shared that information with the rest of the league. “I think we made a pretty good statement,” said George Kittle, whose return to the field helped fuel his team’s 37-8 win. Before fans across the country had a chance to settle deep into their couch cushions for “Sunday Night Football,” the 49ers had made a very big statement. A strip sack of Aaron Rodgers. A fumble recovery. And a 2-yard touchdown.

Killion observes that the 49ers were questioned because their schedule to this point had been considered soft:

At the start of Sunday, the Packers were the third seed in the NFC. They were leading the NFC North and Rodgers’ team features a solid defense. The Packers did not fit into “the 49ers haven’t beaten anybody” narrative. The Packers are somebody. Definitely somebody. But the 49ers used their overwhelming defense to dismantle the Packers.

You can read the entire piece here:

How the Packers respond to the drubbing will be the first true test for rookie coach Matt LaFleur, writes Pete Dougherty:

The 49ers took away Aaron Jones and the Packers' offense had no response, writes Tom Silverstein:

Green Bay's defense was unable to contain San Francisco's explosive plays, writes Jim Owczarski:

The lopsidedness of this loss casts doubt on the Packers' postseason credentials, writes Ryan Wood:

Don't miss the analysis of Silverstein and Owczarski, who tell it like it is in their Green 19 Packers Podcast:

Losing right tackle Bryan Bulaga early in the game proved crippling to the Packers' pass protection:

The Packers took a step backward in the battle for the NFC's top seed:

In his Packers Insider, Owczarski writes that it may be time for the Packers to focus on the division race:

You could say that Aaron Rodgers had a rough night:

This was a tough way to start for Rodgers:

Here's how Jimmy Garoppolo described the big play:

Former 49ers cornerback Deion Sanders thinks his old team is going to be difficult to defeat:

Former Packers receiver James Jones offered this analysis:

Ready to grade the Packers' performance against the 49ers? Have at it:

Earlier Sunday, the Saints (9-2) and Seahawks (9-2) kept pace in the race for the No. 1 seed:

Jarran Reed’s status for Week 13 is in doubt after suffering an ankle injury in the Seahawks’ win over the Eagles https://t.co/GEM1bOfh90 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) November 25, 2019

This aptly describes what kind of day it was for the Bears' offense, although Mitch Trubisky eventually did just enough to support the defense against the Giants:

Happy Thanksgiving? Maybe not for embattled Lions coach Matt Patricia:

And finally:

