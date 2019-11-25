CLOSE
Packers vs. 49ers: Week 12
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (L) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (R) during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO JOHN G. MABANGLO, EPA-EFE
epa08023545 Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (R) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones (L) during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO JOHN G. MABANGLO, EPA-EFE
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
Green Bay Packers' Tremon Smith (27) runs against San Francisco 49ers' Tarvarius Moore (33) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with head coach Matt LaFleur, right, during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
epa08023428 Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers heads back to the side lines after the Green Bay Packers failed to make a first down on 4th and 1 against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO JOHN G. MABANGLO, EPA-EFE
epa08023426 Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stands on the side lines before a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO JOHN G. MABANGLO, EPA-EFE
epa08023425 Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (L) scrambles as San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (R) rushes in during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO JOHN G. MABANGLO, EPA-EFE
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, center, and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead, bottom, during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams scores against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
epa08023422 Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (R) gets sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (L) during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO JOHN G. MABANGLO, EPA-EFE
epa08023421 San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (L) scrambles as Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (R) makes the tackle during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO JOHN G. MABANGLO, EPA-EFE
epa08023419 San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (R) runs in the end zone for a touchdown while avoiding a tackle against Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (L) during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO JOHN G. MABANGLO, EPA-EFE
epa08023415 Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (L) tries to elude a tackle by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (R) during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO JOHN G. MABANGLO, EPA-EFE
epa08023413 Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (C) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO JOHN G. MABANGLO, EPA-EFE
epa08023424 San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (L) hauls in a catch as Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (R) makes the tackle during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO JOHN G. MABANGLO, EPA-EFE
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) scores against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) rushes against Green Bay Packers offensive guard Alex Light (70) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman (26) runs against Green Bay Packers defensive back Ibraheim Campbell (35) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman (26) runs against Green Bay Packers defensive back Ibraheim Campbell (35) an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones, right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes the ball as he is pressured by Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
Nov 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) stops Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports Stan Szeto, Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the football against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports Stan Szeto, Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs past Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports Stan Szeto, Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson (30) is tackled by Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) and cornerback Kevin King (20) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs against Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (30) runs against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is sacked by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (20) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, right, talks with field judge Eugene Hall during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after losing a fumble against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Nov 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to throw the football against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports Stan Szeto, Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to throw the football against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports Stan Szeto, Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to throw the football against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports Stan Szeto, Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) attempts to tackle Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports Stan Szeto, Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is tackled by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes the football against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, right, is tackled by Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) is tackled by Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fumbles the ball while sacked by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. The 49ers recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) creating a fumble during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman, center, runs for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Jeff Chiu, AP
Green Bay Packers middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers fullback Danny Vitale (45) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lucas Patrick (62) and teammates warm up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) warms up before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Michelle Tafoya, left, speaks with Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) warms up before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur jogs before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones arrives before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
Fans tailagate at Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Fans tailagate at Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Fans tailagate at Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones arrives before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
    SANTA CLARA, Calif. – They were shocked. Stunned quiet. Corey Linsley, arms still red from hand fighting maybe the NFL’s best defensive line, dressed slowly at his locker. He spoke softly.

    “I need to be better,” the starting center said.

    Then he looked around the locker room.

    “I’m sure everybody would say that.”

    They were angry. Defensive. After a 37-8 shellacking against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, a game the Packers entered healthier and more rested, a game for which they had two weeks to prepare, receiver Davante Adams let his frustration loose.

    If this was a litmus test, playing a team with similar Super Bowl aspirations, what did it say about the Packers? Adams wasn’t having it.

    “One week,” Adams said, “you guys are saying we’re rolling. One week, you’re saying we’re terrible. We can’t please the outside. We’ve just got to figure out what works for us and move the ball and score points. We’ve been doing that pretty consistently over the past month and a half. Today, we didn’t do that. So now we suck, apparently. But we’ll take a look in the mirror and we’ll fix it and be ready to go.”

    What about that bye week?

    “I don’t like to talk about it,” Adams said. “It’s a trap anyway. If you don’t win, everybody’s going to talk about how the bye had something to do with it. So I don’t really want to answer that question.”

    Box score | NFL scoreboard | Standings

    The Packers were, legitimately, terrible.

    They started their night fumbling at their own 2-yard line. The 49ers scored one play later, taking a 7-0 lead they never conceded. Things got worse from there.

    The Packers were an unfathomable 1-of-15 on third down, their lone conversion coming on their 15th try, with backup quarterback Tim Boyle on the field. Twelve – twelve! – of those attempts were third-and-7 or longer. Two more were third-and-6. Their shortest third down all night was third-and-4. Geronimo Allison, who was open, dropped quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ pass.

    The defense bent without breaking at first, then broke all at once. A 61-yard touchdown from Jimmy Garoppolo to uncovered George Kittle. A 10-play, 69-yard, show-no-mercy touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

    The special teams were abysmal. JK Scott’s slump continued. He had six punts, and his longest, somehow, was only 41 yards. His last two went for 32 and 33 yards, respectively. High school distance. It was even worse when the 49ers punted. The Packers returned two, noteworthy considering they entered Sunday having returned only seven all season, fewest in the NFL. The first lost 1 yard. The second lost 2 yards. It’s unfathomable, but the Packers have minus-11 punt returns all year. No NFL team has ever finished with negative punt return yardage in a season.

    This was a total beatdown in every phase.

    So they were also blunt. Honest.

    “I think,” outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith said, “we got outcoached and outplayed by this team.”

    During the week, the Packers didn’t shy away from what Sunday night meant. That they embraced the implications – they knew full well a loss might mean traveling back here in January – only makes the blowout harder to stomach. This was the type of game that begged the question what the Packers can truly achieve this season. To this point, they’ve outperformed many predictive metrics. They don’t rank in the NFL’s top half in yards on offense or defense. Their special season has been built on the back of winning close games week after week after week.

    Against another NFC contender, the Packers crumbled. This wasn’t merely a team failing to put up a fight. It was a team that couldn’t fight. The Packers were outmatched against the 49ers, the 25-point difference on the scoreboard every bit indicative of how far the gap truly was.

    So they were reasoned. Logical.

    “As a team,” outside linebacker Preston Smith said, “we’re close to where we want to be, but we’re far at the same time, if you get what we’re saying. We’re not far from where we want to be, but we have a lot of work to put in to be the team we want to be to leave a mark like we want to leave.”

    Of the five primary contenders in the conference – sorry, NFC East, you don’t make the cut – the Packers have by far the easiest schedule in the stretch run. These 49ers still have to play at Baltimore, at New Orleans, at Seattle, and home against the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons. The Saints, Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings don’t have it much easier.

    The Packers will be favored heavily in four of their final five games. A 12-4, perhaps even 13-3 record, is attainable. They’re making the playoffs. If they don’t play better than whatever mess was on the field Sunday night, they won’t advance far.

    So they were urgent. Quite ready, as they wheeled their suit cases out of Levi’s Stadium’s visiting locker room, to move on already.

    “We’ve got to give more,” left tackle David Bakhtiari said. “We’ve got to do more. Being a first seed, being a second seed, having that home-field advantage, having that first-round bye is not given, it’s earned. So for us to go out there and have that performance, hey, it’s in the past now.

    “We need to grow from it. That’s the biggest thing we can take from that. Because if we don’t, frankly, that’s the only thing you can take from this.”

