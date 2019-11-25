Posted!
None of the Green Bay Packers' position groups got positive average ratings from readers for their performance in the 37-8 drubbing by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. But the worst ratings went to the Packers' beleaguered offensive line.
Hurt by the injury to right tackle Bryan Bulaga and the 49ers' overpowering defensive front, the offensive line got a team-low average rating of 1.4 on a 1-5 scale, with one being terrible and five being terrific. About 1,900 readers voted in the ratings.
Most of the Packers' position groups got average scores lower than two. The coaches were second-worst, at 1.5; followed by the quarterback, receivers and special teams, all at 1.6; the defensive backs, at 1.7; and the linebackers, at 1.8.
Only the running backs and linebackers got average ratings of more than two. The running backs were at 2.1 and the linebackers were at 2.3.
