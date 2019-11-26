Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Find updated odds information from BetMGM here. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard and team-by-team injury reports.
THURSDAY
CHICAGO AT DETROIT
Bears by 2½.
Straight up: Bears. Against the spread: Bears.
BUFFALO AT DALLAS
Cowboys by 6½.
Straight up: Cowboys. Against the spread: Cowboys.
NEW ORLEANS AT ATLANTA
Saints by 7.
Straight up: Saints. Against the spread: Falcons.
