We'll start with the NFC playoff seeding outlook and how a soft remaining schedule keeps the Packers (8-3 after a 37-8 thrashing at San Francisco) in the thick of things for a No. 2 seed and first-round bye. Green Bay will be favored in four of its last five games and a 12-4 record could secure the NFC North title, given that Minnesota (8-3) still faces road tests against the potent Seattle Seahawks (9-2) and always-dangerous (just ask the Packers) Los Angeles Chargers.

If the Packers can wrest the No. 2 seed away from the New Orleans Saints (who are 9-2 after a narrow escape against Carolina but still must play the 10-1 49ers and visit the Falcons and Titans), they would host a divisional-round game against a wild-card round winner. That could well be the Saints (who, as champions of the NFC South, would be seeded ahead of potential wild-card round winners Seattle and Minnesota).

That could create a scenario in which the Packers beat the Saints (a dome team playing outdoors in January), while Russell Wilson and the Seahawks duplicate their Nov. 11 upset of the top-seeded 49ers at Levi's Stadium in the other divisional-round game.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the Carolina Panthers during their football game Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Panthers 24-16. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin (Photo: USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

If that were to happen, the Packers would host the Seahawks in the NFC Championship game. And home field has been significant in Packers-Seahawks matchups, with Green Bay winning the last eight games played between the two at Lambeau Field while Seattle has won the last four played in the Pacific Northwest.

Here's a look at where things stand now:

On the other hand, if the playoffs started today (which they don't, so this is meaningless) .... a Packers-Vikings rematch?

The Packers are set to start selling playoff tickets:

First-year Packers coach Matt LaFleur suddenly finds himself under the microscope:

With right tackle Bryan Bulaga on the shelf, the Packers make a move to increase their options on the offensive line:

The Packers remain fortunate on the injury front, compared to other teams:

The Giants are an injury-riddled mess:

LaFleur concedes that running back Aaron Jones has become MIA in the passing game:

Jones came close to all but guaranteeing victory Sunday against the Giants:

You can catch the whole Jones show here:

Another solid #Clubhouse Live tonight. Here's what you missed - @Showtyme_33: "Good teams don't lose two in a row."

Alex Light: "I know I've got to play better in order to give us - as a unit - a chance to win."

Another opportunity for deserving former Packers safety LeRoy Butler:

Butler is the only offensive or defensive player from the '90s All-Decade Team who's yet to be a finalist for enshrinement.



Again, for those in the back...



Butler and Tom Silverstein break down key plays from the Packers-49ers game:

So how far do the Packers fall in the national power rankings?

Which NFL teams have something to be thankful for this week?



🔥New NFL Power Rankings from @TheMMQB🔥



The Ravens still haven't dethroned the Patriots in our latest Power Rankings.



For Packers fans disappointed in their play against the 49ers, be thankful you're not a Lions fan:

And finally: Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is being featured in a fast-food commercial:

