CLOSE Packers' Matt LaFleur discusses his plan for assembling his offensive line for Sunday's game against the Giants and the status of Bryan Bulaga. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

GREEN BAY – Early Wednesday afternoon, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he would explore “everything” at right tackle if Bryan Bulaga’s injured right knee doesn’t allow him to play – and as his team practiced in the Don Hutson Center, one of those options potentially came off the waiver wire in veteran Jared Veldheer.

Veldheer, 32, was claimed by the Packers, according to his agent Ken Sarnoff.

Veldheer retired in March shortly after signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the New England Patriots this offseason due to concerns over degeneration in his hips. He had said he received stem-cell treatments last offseason but when it came time to return to the field he did not feel he could play.

He came out of retirement when the Patriots released him off the reserve/retired list Tuesday.

A third-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2010, Veldheer has played 118 games (113 starts) at left and right tackle for Oakland, Arizona and Denver. His last action on the field was for the Broncos in 2018.

On Monday the Packers promoted undrafted rookie tackle Yosh Nijman to the active roster when they placed guard Cole Madison on injured reserve. Nijman, who is 6-7 and 314 pounds, had impressed the Packers in training camp.