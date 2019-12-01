CLOSE

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Bryan Bulaga, who has a seemingly supernatural ability to recover from knee injuries at warp speed, is active Sunday against the New York Giants.

The Green Bay Packers right tackle exited last week’s game in San Francisco with a knee injury. Given today’s circumstances — the Packers are heavy favorites against the Giants — it would have been easy for Bulaga to take the week off. Instead, he returned to practice Thursday, was listed as questionable Friday and will play today.

The Packers might be poised to give Bulaga plenty of help. They’re keeping an extra tight end on their 46-man gameday roster, with both Jace Sternberger and Robert Tonyan active behind veterans Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis. Sternberger, who was inactive last week, impressed coaches with his blocking ability earlier this season.

The Packers’ seven inactives are receiver Ryan Grant, running back Dexter Williams, safety Will Redmond, cornerback Tony Brown, cornerback Ka’dar Hollman, offensive lineman Adam Pankey and offensive tackle Yosh Nijman. Redmond (foot) and Brown (heel) were listed as questionable Friday.