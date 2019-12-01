CLOSE
Packers vs. Giants: Week 13
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates his touchdown pass to teammate Allen Lazard in the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 01, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on a pitch in the snow against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Clearing the lines in the snow at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws in the snow against the Packers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) goes up for yards against the Packers in the snow at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the Packers in the snow at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) stops New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants tight end Kaden Smith (82) runs the ball against the Packers in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores a touchdown as New York Giants safety Antoine Bethea (41) defends during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs the ball against the Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, hands-off to Aaron Jones during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
A man shovels the field during the first half of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard (13), left, scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Giants' Sterling Shepard, left, scores a touchdown in front of Green Bay Packers' Kevin King during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, and Davante Adams leave the field after Adams scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams celebrates after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Giants' Alec Ogletree, left, tries to tackle Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Giants' Corey Ballentine, left, tries to tackle Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark, top, tackles New York Giants' Saquon Barkley during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark (97) celebrates after a tackle during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark, top, tackles New York Giants' Saquon Barkley during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Giants' Corey Ballentine, left, tries to tackle Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores a touchdown against New York Giants safety Antoine Bethea (41) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is tackled by Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur talks to Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur before a game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur looks on during warm-ups before the game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms-up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms-up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms-up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms-up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms-up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms-up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms-up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Bryan Bulaga, who has a seemingly supernatural ability to recover from knee injuries at warp speed, is active Sunday against the New York Giants.

    The Green Bay Packers right tackle exited last week’s game in San Francisco with a knee injury. Given today’s circumstances — the Packers are heavy favorites against the Giants — it would have been easy for Bulaga to take the week off. Instead, he returned to practice Thursday, was listed as questionable Friday and will play today.

    The Packers might be poised to give Bulaga plenty of help. They’re keeping an extra tight end on their 46-man gameday roster, with both Jace Sternberger and Robert Tonyan active behind veterans Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis. Sternberger, who was inactive last week, impressed coaches with his blocking ability earlier this season.

    The Packers’ seven inactives are receiver Ryan Grant, running back Dexter Williams, safety Will Redmond, cornerback Tony Brown, cornerback Ka’dar Hollman, offensive lineman Adam Pankey and offensive tackle Yosh Nijman. Redmond (foot) and Brown (heel) were listed as questionable Friday.

    Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to subscribe to Packers News at packersnews.com/subscribe. Or click to subscribe to one of our local Wisconsin news sites, which includes PackersNews coverage. Be sure to download our app on iTunes or Google Play.