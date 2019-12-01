CLOSE
Packers vs. Giants: Week 13
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) breaks free from the grasp of New York Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59) to throw a fourth quarter TD pass at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks to make a pass while Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) attempts to tackle him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Green Bay Packers won 31-13. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Green Bay Packers' Tyler Lancaster leaves the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers players celebrate after believing they scored a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The touchdown was nullified by a penalty. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams, left, intercepts a pass thrown by New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Giants' Grant Haley, left, forces Green Bay Packers' Geronimo Allison out of bounds during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Packers defeated the Giants 31-13. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Giants' Grant Haley, left, forces Green Bay Packers' Geronimo Allison out of bounds during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Packers defeated the Giants 31-13. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Giants' Oshane Ximines, right, can't tackle Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur hugs Aaron Rodgers during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, right, during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers' Marcedes Lewis, right, catches a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, celebrates his touchdown with tight end Marcedes Lewis during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers' Marcedes Lewis, right, catches a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a touchdown pass to Marcedes Lewis during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers' Marcedes Lewis, right, catches a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Giants' Antoine Bethea, left, tries to bring down Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Giants' Antoine Bethea, left, tries to bring down Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers' Darnell Savage runs with the ball after intercepting a pass thrown by New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers' Darnell Savage runs with the ball after intercepting a pass thrown by New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones makes a snow angel after scoring what he believed to be a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The touchdown was nullified by a penalty. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams (17) catches a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams (17) catches a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Allen Lazard of the Green Bay Packers catches a touchdown against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 01, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Allen Lazard of the Green Bay Packers makes a catch against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 01, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
New York Giants' Cody Latimer, right, makes a catch in front of Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, center, is sacked by Green Bay Packers defenders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, center, is sacked by Green Bay Packers defenders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Giants' Darius Slayton, right, runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
The Green Bay Packers defense take down New York Giants' Darius Slayton, center, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) holds off New York Giants defensive back Corey Ballentine (25) with a stiff arm during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs up the field after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59) takes down Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the 1st half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) take down New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
A man shovel snow off the field during the first half of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates his touchdown pass to teammate Allen Lazard in the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 01, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on a pitch in the snow against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Clearing the lines in the snow at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws in the snow against the Packers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) goes up for yards against the Packers in the snow at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the Packers in the snow at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates his touchdown pass to teammate Allen Lazard in the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 01, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) stops New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants tight end Kaden Smith (82) runs the ball against the Packers in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores a touchdown as New York Giants safety Antoine Bethea (41) defends during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs the ball against the Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, hands-off to Aaron Jones during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
A man shovels the field during the first half of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard (13), left, scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Giants' Sterling Shepard, left, scores a touchdown in front of Green Bay Packers' Kevin King during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, and Davante Adams leave the field after Adams scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams celebrates after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Giants' Alec Ogletree, left, tries to tackle Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark, top, tackles New York Giants' Saquon Barkley during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark (97) celebrates after a tackle during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark, top, tackles New York Giants' Saquon Barkley during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Giants' Corey Ballentine, left, tries to tackle Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores a touchdown against New York Giants safety Antoine Bethea (41) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is tackled by Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur talks to Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur before a game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur looks on during warm-ups before the game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms-up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms-up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms-up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms-up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms-up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms-up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms-up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
    Here's your chance to tell us how you think the Green Bay Packers performed in Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

    Give us your ratings below — then scroll up to the top of the story and click on the link to see how your ratings compare with what others think.

