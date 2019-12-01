CLOSE
Packers vs. Giants: Week 13
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) breaks free from the grasp of New York Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59) to throw a fourth quarter TD pass at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks to make a pass while Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) attempts to tackle him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Green Bay Packers won 31-13. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Green Bay Packers' Tyler Lancaster leaves the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers players celebrate after believing they scored a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The touchdown was nullified by a penalty. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams, left, intercepts a pass thrown by New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Giants' Grant Haley, left, forces Green Bay Packers' Geronimo Allison out of bounds during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Packers defeated the Giants 31-13. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Giants' Grant Haley, left, forces Green Bay Packers' Geronimo Allison out of bounds during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Packers defeated the Giants 31-13. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Giants' Oshane Ximines, right, can't tackle Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur hugs Aaron Rodgers during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, right, during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers' Marcedes Lewis, right, catches a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, celebrates his touchdown with tight end Marcedes Lewis during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers' Marcedes Lewis, right, catches a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a touchdown pass to Marcedes Lewis during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers' Marcedes Lewis, right, catches a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Giants' Antoine Bethea, left, tries to bring down Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Giants' Antoine Bethea, left, tries to bring down Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers' Darnell Savage runs with the ball after intercepting a pass thrown by New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers' Darnell Savage runs with the ball after intercepting a pass thrown by New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones makes a snow angel after scoring what he believed to be a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The touchdown was nullified by a penalty. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams (17) catches a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams (17) catches a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Allen Lazard of the Green Bay Packers catches a touchdown against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 01, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Allen Lazard of the Green Bay Packers makes a catch against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 01, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
New York Giants' Cody Latimer, right, makes a catch in front of Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, center, is sacked by Green Bay Packers defenders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, center, is sacked by Green Bay Packers defenders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Giants' Darius Slayton, right, runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
The Green Bay Packers defense take down New York Giants' Darius Slayton, center, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) holds off New York Giants defensive back Corey Ballentine (25) with a stiff arm during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs up the field after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59) takes down Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the 1st half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) take down New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
A man shovel snow off the field during the first half of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates his touchdown pass to teammate Allen Lazard in the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 01, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on a pitch in the snow against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Clearing the lines in the snow at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws in the snow against the Packers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) goes up for yards against the Packers in the snow at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the Packers in the snow at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates his touchdown pass to teammate Allen Lazard in the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 01, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) stops New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants tight end Kaden Smith (82) runs the ball against the Packers in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores a touchdown as New York Giants safety Antoine Bethea (41) defends during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs the ball against the Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, hands-off to Aaron Jones during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
A man shovels the field during the first half of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard (13), left, scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Giants' Sterling Shepard, left, scores a touchdown in front of Green Bay Packers' Kevin King during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, and Davante Adams leave the field after Adams scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams celebrates after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Giants' Alec Ogletree, left, tries to tackle Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark, top, tackles New York Giants' Saquon Barkley during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark (97) celebrates after a tackle during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark, top, tackles New York Giants' Saquon Barkley during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Giants' Corey Ballentine, left, tries to tackle Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores a touchdown against New York Giants safety Antoine Bethea (41) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is tackled by Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur talks to Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur before a game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur looks on during warm-ups before the game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms-up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms-up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms-up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms-up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms-up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms-up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms-up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The rain started about an hour before kickoff. A misty, slippery rain, just enough moisture to be worth considering.

    Then came the snow. Puffy flakes covered MetLife Stadium’s field turf in white midway through the second quarter. During one timeout, maintenance crews armed with shovels were tasked with paving the yard lines. The worker charged with pushing snow off the 10-yard line missed on his first pass. He had to shovel twice.

    By halftime, Green Bay Packers tackles Bryan Bulaga and David Bakhtiari had had enough.

    “We came back in (to the locker room),” Bulaga said. “because we just weren’t getting deep enough into the turf with what we had on.”

    Box score | NFL scoreboard | Standings

    The Packers navigated one of the trickiest field conditions imaginable – short of an all-out blizzard – in their 31-13 win at the New York Giants. In the second half, the field was practically slush on top of field turf, a bizarre combination players don’t often encounter. Because in the NFL, many turf fields are indoors.

    “It’s a little different,” cornerback Kevin King said. “Yeah, a little bit.”

    Added Bulaga: “Once it got slushy is when it got a little slick. When it first started, it was just snowy. That wasn’t bad. Then it kind of stopped and got slushy and started raining back on top of it, and it got a little bit messy.”

    There are no excuses in the NFL. Both teams played on a slick field Sunday. Still, the Packers’ win reflected the playing surface. They, too, looked a little bit messy.

    The run game especially suffered. While offensive linemen handled their pass sets well, affording quarterback Aaron Rodgers plenty of time in the pocket, there was little in the run game. Outside Rodgers’ three scrambles for 24 yards, the Packers rushed for just 55 yards on 23 carries – an anemic 2.4 yards per run.

    “You kind of look at it,” Bulaga said, “as downhill runs are going to be more featured than cutback runs because the footing is not as clean going back through. Obviously, the receivers have a nice advantage there. They’re running straight ahead. The DBs are backpedaling, have to react like that, and it can be slick.”

    The Giants didn’t fare much better. Saquon Barkley had a solid game on the ground, rushing 19 times for 83 yards, but he had no long runs.

    It’s fair to wonder whether the footing might have helped the Packers' defense. The Giants' 3.5 yards per carry on 27 rushes was a full yard less than their season average.

    “We’re a cold-weather team,” King said. “So we prepare for that kind of stuff.”

    Marcedes Lewis finds the end zone

    The Packers had the same goal-line play in their back pocket for weeks, waiting to run it.

    The desired result would be something that’d never happened before: Rodgers throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Marcedes Lewis.

    Through almost two seasons, Lewis and Rodgers have grown into good friends inside the Packers' locker room. They’ve even built as a pair in the passing game this season. They just hadn’t found the end zone together.

    That changed Sunday in the fourth quarter. The Giants pressed the line of scrimmage hard, loading to defend the run. Linebacker Deone Bucannon was among them. If Bucannon stayed back to defend the pass, Lewis would be a blocker. Instead, he played the run, and Rodgers checked to the play.

    “It’s within the offense,” Lewis said, “and he’ll call it based upon the look. We work on it every week. So this week, it looked good, and you see what happened.”

    Rodgers rolled left and ran out of a potential sack from Giants outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter before lobbing his pass to his tight end near the left sideline in the end zone. Lewis, with leverage against Bucannon, boxed out the small linebacker for the touchdown.

    It was the 34th touchdown of Lewis’ career, but his first with the Packers. More important, it was his first from Rodgers, who leaped on his way to the end zone to celebrate.

    “I’m always happy throwing a touchdown pass,” Rodgers said, “but it was a little something special with Marcedes, just because of the kind of guy that he is, kind of player that he is, what he’s meant to our team this year from a leadership standpoint. He’s a pro’s pro. He hasn’t been a huge factor in the passing game, but he’s been a rock in the run game opening up holes for us and doing his job, never complaining, leading by example.

    “At this point, I couldn’t have thrown a touchdown to a better guy.”

    Lewis’ feelings is mutual. He said “of course” it was meaningful to catch a touchdown pass from Rodgers, mostly because of their relationship.

    Why has that chemistry blossomed?

    “I don’t know,” Lewis said. “Real recognize real. We’ve grown as professionals, we’ve both put the time in. We’ve both had success, so it’s not about that. I don’t know, it’s just a really good situation.”

    Penalty baffles Blake Martinez

    In Blake Martinez’ opinion, he received a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty in Sunday’s first half without breaking an NFL rule.

    As Giants quarterback Daniels Jones scrambled to his right, Martinez shoved Javorious Allen to the ground. The contact was not malicious, but it was enough to draw a flag. Martinez said officials explained to him on the field he was penalized for pushing Allen in the back, apparently citing article two of the illegal contact rules, which reads:

    “Within the five-yard zone, if the player who receivers the snap remains in the pocket with the ball, a defender may not make original contact in the back of a receiver, nor may he maintain contact after the receiver has moved beyond a point that is even with the defender.”

    That would not explain why Martinez was penalized for unnecessary roughness instead of illegal contact. In Martinez’ view, even illegal contact was not warranted. He said the penalized action is what middle linebackers are taught to do when a quarterback scrambles.

    “It’s an NFL rule,” Martinez said, “where if the quarterback is out of the pocket, you’re allowed to hit receivers onto the ground. So if it’s a rule, I feel like I should be allowed to do that. So that’s my opinion.”

    Video replay corroborated Martinez’ account that Jones out of the pocket when contact was made with Allen.

    It’s the second straight week the Packers received a questionable 15-yard penalty early in a game. Receiver Davante Adams was penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct after bumping into a San Francisco 49ers defender out of bounds last week.

    Martinez said the penalty changed the way he played Sunday.

    “There were probably like three other times in the game,” Martinez said, “where I could’ve done the same exact thing, but I didn’t because I didn’t want to cost my team a flag.”

    Back on track

    It was an odd place and unlikely conditions for punter JK Scott to find his groove, but that’s what happened in the snow at MetLife Stadium.

    Over the past four games, Scott had averaged 36.6 yards and 4.3 seconds hang time. Only one of those games – Week 10 at Lambeau Field -- came in bad weather

    Against the Giants, however, he averaged 46.7 gross and 42.7 net on three punts. While hang times weren’t available, Scott’s first punt, a 47-yarder, hung up in the air and forced returner Da’Mari Scott to call for a fair catch at his own 11.

    “It was a little slippery for the plant foot, but I didn’t really have any trouble,” Scott said of the first punt. “I would say I hit a good ball on that one.”

    His second punt was also 47 yards, but it was the result of a good bounce and Scott managed a 12-yard return. Then, in the fourth quarter, he hit a beautiful punt that bounced inside the 10-yard line and rested at the 6, where it was downed.

    “I think I definitely have felt in a rhythm the last couple of weeks in practice,” Scott said.

    No hard feelings

    Running back Jamaal Williams ducked his head and drove his helmet into the shoulder of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins late in the game, knocking Jenkins on his rear end.

    Williams could have been called for lowering his helmet to initiate contact, but officials haven’t called that penalty much and no flag was thrown. The league could send Williams a warning or possibly fine him, although the fact nothing was called on the field helps his cause.

    Asked if he talked to Jenkins after the game, Williams indicated Jenkins had no hard feelings over the run.

    “He was good,” Williams said. “We all know it’s a professional game. We just know that going out there, we’re going to give our best no matter what. It’s just all respect for him.”

