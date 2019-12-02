CLOSE

Dec 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) breaks free from the grasp of New York Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59) to throw a fourth quarter TD pass at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Robert Deutsch, Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

It probably would be a mistake to take too much out of the Packers' 31-13 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. They scored points but weren't efficient offensively and they held their opponent to 13 points and yet had trouble getting off the field. Host Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reviews it all from the Meadowlands in New Jersey.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.