Ryan Wood and Olivia Reiner discuss the Packers' defensive performance against the New York Giants. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Les Carpenter of the Washington Post writing that the Packers' opponent this Sunday at Lambeau Field is riding a two-game winning streak after winning 29-21 at Carolina and remains in contention for the NFC East title and a first-round home playoff game ... despite a 3-9 record.
Carpenter writes of suddenly surging Washington:
With two straight wins, Washington is the hottest team in an otherwise frozen NFC East, has moved past the New York Giants into third place and is just two games behind second-place Philadelphia and three behind the division-leading Dallas Cowboys — with all three of those teams left on the schedule.
But that’s for another day. Sunday was about a running game that finally took off and a defense that held on for dear life just when it looked as if everything was about to fall apart.
You can read the entire story here:
Pete Dougherty looked but could find little meaning in the Packers' 31-13 win over the lowly Giants:
The Packers still need to find an identity on offense, Tom Silverstein writes:
Kicker Mason Crosby excelled Sunday while enduring a family tragedy:
Crosby spoke with a heavy heart in the postgame locker room:
Turnovers played a big role in the Packers' defensive resurgence:
The Packers used the miserable weather conditions to their advantage:
Here's a look at Aaron Rodgers' big day in a nutshell (with videos):
For the fifth time this season, Rodgers tossed a TD pass on the Packers' opening drive:
Allen Lazard was wide open on Rodgers' second TD toss:
On a free play (too many men on field for Giants), Rodgers hits Adams again:
And Rodgers finds tight end Marcedes Lewis for his final TD pass of the day:
Packes linebacker Oren Burks is among a group of NFL players advocating for the use of cryptocurrency:
Rodgers has a keen interest in helmet technology and improvements:
The former Packers training-camp sensation did it all for the Saints in their division-title-clinching win Thursday:
For better or for worse (if you're a Bears fan), Mitch Trubisky is showing just enough potential to remain their long-term starting quarterback:
A great crop of wide receivers awaits the Packers in the 2020 draft:
Don't forget to hand out your Packers grades:
And finally:
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments