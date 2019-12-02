CLOSE Ryan Wood and Olivia Reiner discuss the Packers' defensive performance against the New York Giants. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Les Carpenter of the Washington Post writing that the Packers' opponent this Sunday at Lambeau Field is riding a two-game winning streak after winning 29-21 at Carolina and remains in contention for the NFC East title and a first-round home playoff game ... despite a 3-9 record.

Carpenter writes of suddenly surging Washington:

With two straight wins, Washington is the hottest team in an otherwise frozen NFC East, has moved past the New York Giants into third place and is just two games behind second-place Philadelphia and three behind the division-leading Dallas Cowboys — with all three of those teams left on the schedule. But that’s for another day. Sunday was about a running game that finally took off and a defense that held on for dear life just when it looked as if everything was about to fall apart.

You can read the entire story here:

Redskins use running game and goal-line stand to beat Panthers, earn second straight win - The Washington Post https://t.co/NBbHZ4Txoz — Les Carpenter (@Lescarpenter) December 2, 2019

Pete Dougherty looked but could find little meaning in the Packers' 31-13 win over the lowly Giants:

Watching Rodgers scramble for easy yards and make plays makes you wonder whether he’s better in bad weather than good as he gets older. https://t.co/pn26K0DFIB — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 2, 2019

The Packers still need to find an identity on offense, Tom Silverstein writes:

For subscribers: The #Packers may have gotten away with some shaky play thanks to facing one of the worst teams in the league. https://t.co/ai6lICmXGo — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 2, 2019

Kicker Mason Crosby excelled Sunday while enduring a family tragedy:

After the game, Crosby planned on returning to Texas to be with his brother and the entire family. https://t.co/vL31pDBFfS — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 1, 2019

Crosby spoke with a heavy heart in the postgame locker room:

Mason Crosby says his faith and the people in his life are helping him get through a difficult time. https://t.co/awgkw69KQF — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 1, 2019

Turnovers played a big role in the Packers' defensive resurgence:

It’s clear the Packers are going to allow yards and extended drives. What the defense does well is pressure the quarterback into making mistakes. https://t.co/X3hcgzHUlP — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 2, 2019

The Packers used the miserable weather conditions to their advantage:

The running game for both teams suffered once the snow turned to slush. #Packershttps://t.co/VtV1uLN5TB — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 2, 2019

Here's a look at Aaron Rodgers' big day in a nutshell (with videos):

For the fifth time this season, Rodgers tossed a TD pass on the Packers' opening drive:

Allen Lazard was wide open on Rodgers' second TD toss:

On a free play (too many men on field for Giants), Rodgers hits Adams again:

.@AaronRodgers12 with a quick snap at the line and throws to @tae15adams for their 2nd TD connection of the game! That’s Rodgers’ 3rd TD pass on the day. #GoPackGo#GBvsNYG



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/uPnyeJSIARpic.twitter.com/pjC7kbJwua — NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2019

And Rodgers finds tight end Marcedes Lewis for his final TD pass of the day:

.@AaronRodgers12 is having himself a game. #GoPackGo



His 4th touchdown pass goes to @MarcedesLewis89! #GBvsNYG



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/uPnyeJSIARpic.twitter.com/FU96oM71JT — NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2019

Packes linebacker Oren Burks is among a group of NFL players advocating for the use of cryptocurrency:

“Pay me in Bitcoin"? Not so fast, NFL says. https://t.co/PDB7bDzj8f — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 29, 2019

Rodgers has a keen interest in helmet technology and improvements:

For subscribers: The issue is big enough, and the technological advancements aren't promising enough. #Packershttps://t.co/u50w1DRMlx — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 28, 2019

The former Packers training-camp sensation did it all for the Saints in their division-title-clinching win Thursday:

Do-it-all Taysom Hill blocks punt, scores twice in Saints' victory: 'We were trying to get a touchdown throw in there too'https://t.co/kBHTLW7ruNpic.twitter.com/Di6dq9xMgR — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 29, 2019

For better or for worse (if you're a Bears fan), Mitch Trubisky is showing just enough potential to remain their long-term starting quarterback:

After Mitch Trubisky’s INT, he was 10-for-11 for 165 yards, 2 TDs and a perfect 158.3 rating.



In that great response, he showed why he’s not going anywhere in 2020.



Column from the Bears’ win: https://t.co/f0kTdKgmAk — Rich Campbell (@Rich_Campbell) November 29, 2019

A great crop of wide receivers awaits the Packers in the 2020 draft:

After Davante Adams, the #Packers are extremely pedestrian at wide receiver. Good thing for them the 2020 NFL Draft is loaded at the WR position. My story at @ForbesSports.https://t.co/wEDXVHEVcm — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) November 27, 2019

Don't forget to hand out your Packers grades:

And finally:

Just got word that @Showtyme_33 is bringing @TheRealZSmith to Monday's #Clubhouse Live! We'll look back on Sunday's victory, celebrate @Showtyme_33's birthday AND give away @MillerLite Deck tix to the Dec. 15 #Packers - #Bears game. Big show! Stop by The Clubhouse in Appleton. pic.twitter.com/8NliiBhCVO — Brett Christopherson (@PCBrettC) December 2, 2019