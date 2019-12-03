Packers outside linebackers Za'Darius and Preston Smith discuss how the pass rush impacted Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
We'll start with how the Packers took control of the race for the NFC North title after Seattle's 37-30 victory Monday night over Minnesota. At 9-3, the Packers have a one-game lead over the Vikings (8-4) and also hold a key tiebreaker edge. Even if the Packers should lose at Minnesota on Dec. 23, they would win the division provided they win the rest of their games and both teams finish 12-4. The Vikings would split the season series with the Packers under that scenario, but would finish second based on record within the division (the Vikings lost at Chicago while the Packers' only division loss would be at Minnesota),
Nate Davis of USA Today spells out where the Packers stand in the battle for a first-round playoff bye:
3. Green Bay Packers (9-3): NFC North leader. Aaron Rodgers' big day keeps them viable for bye, especially with a manageable December slate.
Rob Reischel gets into the Packers' outlook in more detail for ForbesSports:
The Vikings also got a major injury scare:
Peter King of NBC Sports says beware of the Packers in the playoffs:
Watch out for Green Bay. The Packers have their faults, but the remaining schedule is not one of them: Washington, Chicago, at Minnesota (Monday night), at Detroit. A 3-1 finish gets them to 12-4, the third seed at worst, and, if third, a likely winter wonderland game at Lambeau against Cousins or Jared Goff on the first weekend of January. The Packers would sign for that, I bet. The NFL loves the Pack in front of the widest possible audience, and the league certainly remembers the snow-globe prime-time playoff game against Mike Vick in 2002. Hmmmm.
A strange postgame incident involving a woman wearing a Jimmy Graham jersey:
Green Bay got a boost from its defensive line against the Giants, write Eric Baranczyk and Pete Dougherty:
The Packers are still playing kick-returner roulette:
Meanwhile, former Packers kick returner Trevor Davis was waived by Oakland and could be available for a return trip to Green Bay:
By having four tight ends on the roster, the Packers may be seeking more athleticism at the position:
Plenty of tickets can be had for the game against Washington, writes Richard Ryman:
Packers kicker Mason Crosby, who played Sunday with a heavy heart after the death Friday of his 30-year-old sister-in-law, was awarded a game ball:
Truly a worthy cause:
Za'Darius Smith shared his thoughts with Kimberly Jones of NFL Network:
Should division winners get to host playoff games against wild-card teams with better records?
In case you didn't hear, Aaron Rodgers turned 36 on Monday:
The Bears could get star defensive lineman Akiem Hicks back just in time for their Dec. 15 game at Green Bay:
The Packers won't be seeing Lions rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson in their regular-season finale in Detroit:
Meanwhile, there's still an outside chance the Packers could have to face Matthew Stafford:
A large Packers contingent watched the Bucks rout the Knicks:
