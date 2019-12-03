CLOSE Packers outside linebackers Za'Darius and Preston Smith discuss how the pass rush impacted Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

We'll start with how the Packers took control of the race for the NFC North title after Seattle's 37-30 victory Monday night over Minnesota. At 9-3, the Packers have a one-game lead over the Vikings (8-4) and also hold a key tiebreaker edge. Even if the Packers should lose at Minnesota on Dec. 23, they would win the division provided they win the rest of their games and both teams finish 12-4. The Vikings would split the season series with the Packers under that scenario, but would finish second based on record within the division (the Vikings lost at Chicago while the Packers' only division loss would be at Minnesota),

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Photo: Adam Hunger, AP)

Nate Davis of USA Today spells out where the Packers stand in the battle for a first-round playoff bye:

3. Green Bay Packers (9-3): NFC North leader. Aaron Rodgers' big day keeps them viable for bye, especially with a manageable December slate.

The Seahawks reshaped the NFC playoff picture, bumping the 49ers all the way down to the No. 5 seed: https://t.co/u5u2MI46mc — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) December 3, 2019

Rob Reischel gets into the Packers' outlook in more detail for ForbesSports:

The #Seahawks did the #Packers a huge favor Monday night by defeating the #Vikings. My story at @ForbesSports is here.https://t.co/hHgpTj3W5H — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) December 3, 2019

The Vikings also got a major injury scare:

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook injures clavicle in loss to Seahawks, should be 'good to go' vs. Lions next week (via @TomPelissero)https://t.co/u9CIVGrA8Gpic.twitter.com/PKjZbSIjXs — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 3, 2019

Peter King of NBC Sports says beware of the Packers in the playoffs:

Watch out for Green Bay. The Packers have their faults, but the remaining schedule is not one of them: Washington, Chicago, at Minnesota (Monday night), at Detroit. A 3-1 finish gets them to 12-4, the third seed at worst, and, if third, a likely winter wonderland game at Lambeau against Cousins or Jared Goff on the first weekend of January. The Packers would sign for that, I bet. The NFL loves the Pack in front of the widest possible audience, and the league certainly remembers the snow-globe prime-time playoff game against Mike Vick in 2002. Hmmmm.

A strange postgame incident involving a woman wearing a Jimmy Graham jersey:

Weird moment postgame: The woman in the Jimmy Graham jersey got on the field and approached Russell Wilson. She was later led away in handcuffs, yelling: “I’m from Canada. Just let me go home!” (📹 @TVShotime) pic.twitter.com/RxAPU0o3Xu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 3, 2019

Green Bay got a boost from its defensive line against the Giants, write Eric Baranczyk and Pete Dougherty:

For subscribers: Rodgers' arm talent is second to none in the league and maybe as good as anyone who’s ever played the game. https://t.co/QTayAfxB6V — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 3, 2019

The Packers are still playing kick-returner roulette:

Brian Gutekunst continues to search for someone to spark the return game. https://t.co/nNCEwjQoQl — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 2, 2019

Meanwhile, former Packers kick returner Trevor Davis was waived by Oakland and could be available for a return trip to Green Bay:

By having four tight ends on the roster, the Packers may be seeking more athleticism at the position:

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Jace Sternberger and Robert Tonyan’s playing time increase in the final month of the season. https://t.co/4w3jOCKmnq — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 2, 2019

Plenty of tickets can be had for the game against Washington, writes Richard Ryman:

Ticket buyers not energized by Green Bay-Washington matchup, but still interested in #Packers-#Bears and Packers-#Vikings. Also, team needs people to shovel snow on Wednesday.https://t.co/N4IX0bF25Npic.twitter.com/HLm5azrJ5T — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) December 3, 2019

Packers kicker Mason Crosby, who played Sunday with a heavy heart after the death Friday of his 30-year-old sister-in-law, was awarded a game ball:

Truly a worthy cause:

If anyone has interest this is a great way to give support. She left a legacy that can continue with us. Thanks for all the prayers and well wishes. https://t.co/Bc3FU6i6GT — Mason Crosby (@crosbykicks2) December 2, 2019

Za'Darius Smith shared his thoughts with Kimberly Jones of NFL Network:

Thank you @TheRealZSmith for the phone interview Friday & on-field interview after #GBvsNYG today -- in the freezing rain at MetLife Stadium. If I'm building a team, this guy is on it. Za'Darius is a beast. And he's fun. @packers 🏈 pic.twitter.com/CyGoQUUqOH — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) December 2, 2019

Should division winners get to host playoff games against wild-card teams with better records?

Wild card weekend matchup that will make you scratch your head:

12-4 Vikings/Packers/Seahawks/Niners visiting 8-8 Eagles/Cowboys. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) December 2, 2019

In case you didn't hear, Aaron Rodgers turned 36 on Monday:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to @packers QB @AaronRodgers12

🧀 360 passing TDs to only 82 INTs

🧀 Highest career passer rating (103.1) in NFL history (min: 1,500 attempts)

🧀 One of four QBs to pass for 40 TDs in multiple seasons

🧀 2x NFL Most Valuable Player pic.twitter.com/bZopxRv1sR — NFL (@NFL) December 2, 2019

The Bears could get star defensive lineman Akiem Hicks back just in time for their Dec. 15 game at Green Bay:

Akiem Hicks returns to practice for Bears https://t.co/TYrBUXtKmi — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 2, 2019

The Packers won't be seeing Lions rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson in their regular-season finale in Detroit:

T.J. Hockenson's season is over because of the ugly-looking ankle injury he suffered in this picture right here https://t.co/uXobiJDS0n via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 2, 2019

Meanwhile, there's still an outside chance the Packers could have to face Matthew Stafford:

It seems pretty clear, Stafford doesn't want to go on IR so the Lions are showing him the respect of carrying him on the 53 for now. Not like they need the spot. Still not expecting him to play this year but I guess you never know https://t.co/A85RZAYWLh — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 2, 2019

A large Packers contingent watched the Bucks rout the Knicks:

Fear the deer 🦌 and Go Pack Go 🧀 https://t.co/gwAMs1g1sP — Preston Smith (@PrestonSmith94) December 3, 2019

Rookie tight end Jace Sternberger joined Aaron Jones on Clubhouse Live. #Packershttps://t.co/cecAfbC2RH — The Post-Crescent (@PostCrescent) December 3, 2019

