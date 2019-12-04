LeRoy stresses that before the Packers play the Vikings in three weeks, the defense has to solve the big-play problem, which popped up again versus the New York Giants Sunday. On offense, he credits coach Matt LaFleur's offense for not relying on just one player to put up big numbers every week. Bill Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Ralph Vacchiano of SNY putting former Packers coach Mike McCarthy on his short list of candidates to get the Giants job if Pat Shurmur gets fired. The Giants fell to 2-10 after losing to the Packers 31-13 on Sunday.
Vacchiano writes:
Mike McCarthy, former Green Bay Packers head coach
One of the finalists for the Jets' vacancy in January, the 56-year-old is most accomplished coach on the market. He was 125-77-2 in 13 seasons with the Packers that included nine playoff berths and a Super Bowl championship.
The knock on him has always been that he should've won more with Aaron Rodgers, but he did have eight 10-win seasons and won 10 playoff games. Rodgers became Rodgers under McCarthy's stewardship.
So Daniel Jones would be in pretty good hands.
If the playoffs started today ...
Green Bay's defense has been suspect against the run:
Green Bay moves ahead of Minnesota into the No. 6 spot in Dan Hanzus' power rankings for NFL.com. Hanzus writes this about the Packers:
Has Aaron Rodgers finally found a dependable second banana in the Packers' receiving group? Green Bay hoped either Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Geronimo Allison would make the leap in 2019, but the real breakout candidate might be Allen Lazard, who caught 3 of 3 targets for 103 yards and a touchdown in a 31-13 win over the Giants. Davante Adams (two touchdowns on Sunday) remains the clear-cut No. 1 option in Green Bay's attack, but Lazard could be a huge piece for Rodgers, who appears to be gaining confidence in the undrafted second-year pro. Rodgers could also use some more help in the backfield, where Aaron Jones has gone cold in recent weeks. Green Bay's offense has been at its best when Matt LaFleur has been able to utilize Jones' ability as a runner and a receiver. Don't be surprised if the Packers make that a priority this week against the Redskins.
