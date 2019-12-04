CLOSE LeRoy stresses that before the Packers play the Vikings in three weeks, the defense has to solve the big-play problem, which popped up again versus the New York Giants Sunday. On offense, he credits coach Matt LaFleur's offense for not relying on just one player to put up big numbers every week. Bill Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Ralph Vacchiano of SNY putting former Packers coach Mike McCarthy on his short list of candidates to get the Giants job if Pat Shurmur gets fired. The Giants fell to 2-10 after losing to the Packers 31-13 on Sunday.

Vacchiano writes:

Mike McCarthy, former Green Bay Packers head coach One of the finalists for the Jets' vacancy in January, the 56-year-old is most accomplished coach on the market. He was 125-77-2 in 13 seasons with the Packers that included nine playoff berths and a Super Bowl championship. The knock on him has always been that he should've won more with Aaron Rodgers, but he did have eight 10-win seasons and won 10 playoff games. Rodgers became Rodgers under McCarthy's stewardship. So Daniel Jones would be in pretty good hands.

You can see Vacchiano's other candidates here:

Who could the Giants get to replace Pat Shurmur IF they decide to fire him?



Here's a look at the potential shortlist of candidates ... https://t.co/K30rSsZUBHpic.twitter.com/qE8y1rQIBT — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 3, 2019

And the firing Tuesday of Carolina coach Ron Rivera creates another opportunity:

David Tepper is a Pittsburgh guy. You know who else is? Mike McCarthy — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) December 4, 2019

Keep an eye on Mike McCarthy for this job. Panthers owner David Tepper has deep ties to McCarthy’s hometown of Pittsburgh. https://t.co/B0fGeDKZZu — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 3, 2019

If the playoffs started today ...

If the playoffs started today ... 👀 pic.twitter.com/Br1yHjE8oi — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 3, 2019

But they don't, so JR Radcliffe tries to make sense of all the complex NFC playoff scenarios:

We're breaking down the playoff picture for #Packers with four weeks left. https://t.co/oWf2ki9tPU — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 3, 2019

Green Bay's defense has been suspect against the run:

The Green Bay Packers head back to Lambeau Field for the first time since Nov. 10. #Packers#WASvsGBhttps://t.co/9Qb1i97eP5 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 3, 2019

Tom Silverstein and former Packers safety LeRoy Butler look at the good and bad in the passing game against the Giants:

🎥: LeRoy Butler highlights LaFleur's design on Davante Adams' 8-yard TD catch. https://t.co/aiLwzoGYhV — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 3, 2019

On the same day the Packers announced the signing of kick returner Tyler Ervin:

We have been awarded WR Trevor Davis off waivers from Oakland and RB Zach Zenner off waivers from Arizona.



We have placed RB Kalen Ballage on injured reserve and waived S Montre Hartage. pic.twitter.com/DZ6SFz733w — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 3, 2019

The Packers benefited from the Vikings' loss Monday at Seattle, but might have gained more if the Seahawks had lost, writes Bill Huber of SI.com:

Seattle's win over Minnesota was good for the #Packers. Then again, a Minnesota victory might have been better.https://t.co/5bsu7nhB0G — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) December 3, 2019

The Seahawks have stamped themselves as prime Super Bowl material, but doubts remain:

There's as compelling a case to make for the Seahawks as a legit Super Bowl contender. But it's a flawed argument, too. On a strange night in Seattle where a tight playoff race took another turn: https://t.co/aNTjbFfHPI — Greg Bishop (@GregBishopSI) December 3, 2019

The #Seahawks seem to think they're going to the Super Bowl. I'd like to believe them ... but I have trust issues. Here's why: https://t.co/lMJJSyVvPu — Nate Davis (@ByNateDavis) December 3, 2019

Kirk Cousins played well Monday night in Seattle, but made a crucial mistake that extinguished the Vikings' chances, writes Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk:

Kirk Cousins played a great game, but a bad decision with the game on the line prevented what would have been a comeback for the ages https://t.co/vIDmScdPAA — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 3, 2019

The Packers remain behind the Vikings in ESPN's power rankings:

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have reached the top of our Power Rankings 👑



Full list: https://t.co/ktSAQIQt09pic.twitter.com/e1HhlI7G9Q — ESPN (@espn) December 3, 2019

Green Bay moves ahead of Minnesota into the No. 6 spot in Dan Hanzus' power rankings for NFL.com. Hanzus writes this about the Packers:

Has Aaron Rodgers finally found a dependable second banana in the Packers' receiving group? Green Bay hoped either Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Geronimo Allison would make the leap in 2019, but the real breakout candidate might be Allen Lazard, who caught 3 of 3 targets for 103 yards and a touchdown in a 31-13 win over the Giants. Davante Adams (two touchdowns on Sunday) remains the clear-cut No. 1 option in Green Bay's attack, but Lazard could be a huge piece for Rodgers, who appears to be gaining confidence in the undrafted second-year pro. Rodgers could also use some more help in the backfield, where Aaron Jones has gone cold in recent weeks. Green Bay's offense has been at its best when Matt LaFleur has been able to utilize Jones' ability as a runner and a receiver. Don't be surprised if the Packers make that a priority this week against the Redskins.

You can check out Hanzus' entire rankings here:

The 49ers' four-week reign in the No. 1 spot is over. Who claims the throne? And how far do the Patriots fall? @DanHanzus updates his Power Rankings in the wake of Week 13. https://t.co/qyFENIJeR6pic.twitter.com/4JwEXdNK8l — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 3, 2019

Green Bay and Minnesota are tied in The MMQB's rankings:

A new @TheMMQB NFL Power Rankings, fresh off the press 🔥



There’s minimal movement up top, but a new team in the bottom spot https://t.co/Hn2j3pPpgv — The MMQB (@theMMQB) December 3, 2019

And despite their rout of the Giants, the Packers actually slipped down a spot in the USA Today power rankings:

How far did the Patriots fall in our latest power rankings?https://t.co/bWjMf1l2mt — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) December 3, 2019

And finally:

First Lombardi house in Allouez sold, Randall Cobb lowers price for his Ledgeview house. #Packershttps://t.co/w51B1y2SGYpic.twitter.com/XLMWRnRrqR — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) December 3, 2019

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt