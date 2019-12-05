Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood discuss the Packers' signing of KR/PR/RB Tyler Ervin and the dismal state of their return unit. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with the Packers landing a player in ESPN's top-10 rookie rankings, and it's not either of their two first-round draft picks.
Here's the call from ESPN Senior Writer Jeff Legwold:
9. Elgton Jenkins, G, Green Bay Packers
Stats: 10 starts
Drafted: No. 44 overall
Previous rank: NR
Jenkins has played every snap in the past 10 games and has not allowed a sack in a one-on-one situation since he entered the starting lineup. He's part of the reason quarterback Aaron Rodgers is having one of the cleanest seasons of his career (he's been sacked just 27 times, and he's been sacked fewer than 30 times only once in any season he started 16 games).
You can read the entire story here:
Jenkins and Packers safety Darnell Savage make the top 20 in NFL.com's rookie rankings:
And Jenkins makes the cut for the All-Rookie offense via NFL.com's Chris Wesseling, who writes:
Aaron Rodgers has credited this year's offensive line as one of the most reliable of his career, with Jenkins taking over as the starter in Week 3. While former All-Pro David Bakhtiari has mixed in a few clunkers this season, Jenkins is a rock in pass protection.
You can read about the entire All-Rookie offense here:
Allen Lazard retains a passion for playing special teams even while moving up the wide-receiver ranks:
ICYMI, Tom Silverstein writes about how the Packers' defense must learn to correct their long-pass problem before facing Minnesota:
ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes about the famous foot doctor who decided to practice out of Green Bay:
A couple of Packers offensive line stalwarts:
The Packers' offense is among the NFL's most proficient at finding the end zone:
A Preston Smith tackle of Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones apparently will bring about the return of Eli Manning:
While the Packers have been remarkably healthy, the Vikings apparently still aren't close to getting star receiver Adam Thielen back from a hamstring injury:
The Vikings' final play call on fourth down at Seattle was puzzling:
Here's a big part of what ails the Vikings' once-dominant defense:
Vikings fans have replaced Kirk Cousins with a different scapegoat, writes Michael Rand of the Minneapolis Star Tribune:
And finally:
