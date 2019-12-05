CLOSE Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood discuss the Packers' signing of KR/PR/RB Tyler Ervin and the dismal state of their return unit. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with the Packers landing a player in ESPN's top-10 rookie rankings, and it's not either of their two first-round draft picks.

Here's the call from ESPN Senior Writer Jeff Legwold:

9. Elgton Jenkins, G, Green Bay Packers Stats: 10 starts

Drafted: No. 44 overall

Previous rank: NR Jenkins has played every snap in the past 10 games and has not allowed a sack in a one-on-one situation since he entered the starting lineup. He's part of the reason quarterback Aaron Rodgers is having one of the cleanest seasons of his career (he's been sacked just 27 times, and he's been sacked fewer than 30 times only once in any season he started 16 games).

You can read the entire story here:

Nick Bosa is king of our latest NFL Rookie Rankings 👑



https://t.co/LdJgxQPsEqpic.twitter.com/FBaGN5rLnP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 4, 2019

Nov 3, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) looks on during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jake Roth, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports)

Jenkins and Packers safety Darnell Savage make the top 20 in NFL.com's rookie rankings:

.@MoveTheSticks updates his ranking of the NFL's top 25 rookies entering the final quarter of the regular season. Seven teams have two players on the list, including the Raiders.https://t.co/JMjlFx12lCpic.twitter.com/bZmftpf31z — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 4, 2019

And Jenkins makes the cut for the All-Rookie offense via NFL.com's Chris Wesseling, who writes:

Aaron Rodgers has credited this year's offensive line as one of the most reliable of his career, with Jenkins taking over as the starter in Week 3. While former All-Pro David Bakhtiari has mixed in a few clunkers this season, Jenkins is a rock in pass protection.

You can read about the entire All-Rookie offense here:

.@ChrisWesseling reveals his All-Rookie Team picks on offense. Is there any question at quarterback? Who's the current Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite? Which undrafted playmaker makes the cut?https://t.co/jYfRU7XUk6pic.twitter.com/BHuXMBBi4a — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 4, 2019

Allen Lazard retains a passion for playing special teams even while moving up the wide-receiver ranks:

.@packers wide receiver Allen Lazard just likes being on the field. Plus, other notes from Wednesday's practice. https://t.co/bdilbVLrg1 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 5, 2019

ICYMI, Tom Silverstein writes about how the Packers' defense must learn to correct their long-pass problem before facing Minnesota:

For subscribers: The #Packers are tied with the #Giants in allowing an NFL-worst 14 pass plays of 40 or more yards and rank last in most 40-plus plays allowed overall. https://t.co/GTbzuQBg8h — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 4, 2019

ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes about the famous foot doctor who decided to practice out of Green Bay:

The (foot) doctor is in ... Green Bay, Wisconsin. Why Dr. Robert Anderson is here and why hundreds of pro and top college athletes come to see him.



Story here on @espn:https://t.co/ncopqdKs4W — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 4, 2019

A couple of Packers offensive line stalwarts:

I sure am excited to be back at @LambeauField this weekend with this guy. @packerspic.twitter.com/xgW1UlbJPJ — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) December 4, 2019

The Packers' offense is among the NFL's most proficient at finding the end zone:

A Preston Smith tackle of Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones apparently will bring about the return of Eli Manning:

Giants coach Pat Shurmur called the injury a moderate high ankle sprain. So it sounds like there's a good chance Daniel Jones sits and Eli Manning starts on Monday. https://t.co/KFcjGnfqDV — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 4, 2019

While the Packers have been remarkably healthy, the Vikings apparently still aren't close to getting star receiver Adam Thielen back from a hamstring injury:

Vikings WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) seems to be moving in the wrong direction, again https://t.co/DmzU7hpIVH — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 4, 2019

The Vikings' final play call on fourth down at Seattle was puzzling:

'I just don't get it.' Two former #NFL players turned broadcasters take issue with fourth-down play call at end of #Vikings loss to Seattle. https://t.co/fRf51i27I9 — Star Tribune Sports (@StribSports) December 4, 2019

Here's a big part of what ails the Vikings' once-dominant defense:

I asked Xavier Rhodes why he is no longer the same caliber of player from when he was all pro and he said he does not know but is confident he can flip a switch and be better — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) December 4, 2019

Vikings fans have replaced Kirk Cousins with a different scapegoat, writes Michael Rand of the Minneapolis Star Tribune:

Needing a scapegoat, #Vikings fans shift from Kirk Cousins to Xavier Rhodes. @RandBall writes: https://t.co/kceAVQDKDt — Star Tribune Sports (@StribSports) December 3, 2019

And finally:

Here is the schedule of activities during the home game weekend. https://t.co/CFxxmJhNoS — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 4, 2019

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt