Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Rob Reischel writing about how dominant the Packers have been in regular-season games played in December and January. Since 1992, Green Bay's record in those games is 88-37 (.704), which is second only to the New England Patriots (90-34, .726).
Reischel writes:
When asked the No. 1 reason why the Packers have shined late in the year, many players immediately pointed to their ability to excel in adverse weather conditions.
“Being in Lambeau Field in December, it’s an advantage,” Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga told Conley Media. “People can cut it one way or the other. They can say, ‘Oh the Packers have to play in the lousy weather too and the rotten conditions.’ But we’re very much acclimated to the climate and the weather conditions and to the snow and the rain. Whatever it’s going to be, we like being here in December.”
You can read the entire ForbesSports story here:
As he gets older, Aaron Rodgers is using his head to maintain his edge:
Preston Smith says there is no special significance to facing his former team Sunday. Za'Darius Smith seems skeptical:
The Packers are remarkably healthy entering the final quarter of the season:
Meanwhile, the Bears (who will visit Lambeau Field on Dec. 15) suffered a major injury loss during their win Thursday over the Cowboys:
Pete Dougherty writes about the perplexing struggles of Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Montravius Adams:
ICYMI, Owczarski spent a day with Valdes-Scantling and his dog Ace at their home. With a must-watch video from Olivia Reiner:
Be sure to listen to Owczarski and Tom Silverstein analyze the importance of playing well in December in their Green 19 Packers Podcast:
This is a great read about a wild, 48-47 Packers win over the Redskins in 1983 that featured two Mark Murphys:
The two Murphys reminisce about the classic game here:
Davante Adams wears No. 17, but Jordy Nelson wore No. 87:
The Packers have been doing just enough to keep winning, writes Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal:
It's shopping season, so Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today Sports takes an early look at each NFL team's biggest offseason need. For the Packers, the selection is no surprise:
Packers: Wide receiver. Even if Allen Lazard firms up the No. 2 role, Green Bay could use a more dynamic threat to ease some of the pressure on Davante Adams.
You can read the whole story here:
This says it all about Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins:
With a win Sunday, the Packers would be on the cusp of clinching a playoff berth:
And finally ....
