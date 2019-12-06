CLOSE Tom and LeRoy debate whether the Packers got better against the Giants and the issues the Packers have on defense, especially the secondary. Bill Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

We'll start with Rob Reischel writing about how dominant the Packers have been in regular-season games played in December and January. Since 1992, Green Bay's record in those games is 88-37 (.704), which is second only to the New England Patriots (90-34, .726).

Reischel writes:

When asked the No. 1 reason why the Packers have shined late in the year, many players immediately pointed to their ability to excel in adverse weather conditions. “Being in Lambeau Field in December, it’s an advantage,” Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga told Conley Media. “People can cut it one way or the other. They can say, ‘Oh the Packers have to play in the lousy weather too and the rotten conditions.’ But we’re very much acclimated to the climate and the weather conditions and to the snow and the rain. Whatever it’s going to be, we like being here in December.”

Since 1992, the #Packers have gone 88-37 (.704) in Dec-Jan regular season games, which ranks behind only the #Patriots (90-34, .726). Now, it's shaping up as another banner Dec. for Green Bay. My story at @ForbesSportshttps://t.co/fJgUgTKxt3 — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) December 5, 2019

As he gets older, Aaron Rodgers is using his head to maintain his edge:

Even now, Rodgers is still capable of magic. He also is capable of some real stinkers. https://t.co/NS6jjLzkx0 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 5, 2019

Preston Smith says there is no special significance to facing his former team Sunday. Za'Darius Smith seems skeptical:

The Packers are remarkably healthy entering the final quarter of the season:

Packers coach Matt LaFleur knows firsthand the importance of a healthy late-season roster. https://t.co/WHCKhUIaDc — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 6, 2019

Meanwhile, the Bears (who will visit Lambeau Field on Dec. 15) suffered a major injury loss during their win Thursday over the Cowboys:

Roquan Smith's pectoral injury seems to be of the season-ending variety. Said Bears coach Matt Nagy: "It doesn't look real good for him." — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) December 6, 2019

Pete Dougherty writes about the perplexing struggles of Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Montravius Adams:

For subscribers: They now have only a quarter-season left to make their stand. https://t.co/eaNCc97geF — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 6, 2019

ICYMI, Owczarski spent a day with Valdes-Scantling and his dog Ace at their home. With a must-watch video from Olivia Reiner:

For subscribers: Marquez Valdes-Scantling lives on a quiet street in an unassuming townhome about 15 minutes from Lambeau Field. https://t.co/JIF3xfvOda — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 5, 2019

Be sure to listen to Owczarski and Tom Silverstein analyze the importance of playing well in December in their Green 19 Packers Podcast:

This is a great read about a wild, 48-47 Packers win over the Redskins in 1983 that featured two Mark Murphys:

A Tale of Two Murphys: One name, two teams and an historic Monday Night Football game. #Packershttps://t.co/P5rgOrjw9g — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) December 5, 2019

The two Murphys reminisce about the classic game here:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Mark Murphys talk about playing against each other in 1983 https://t.co/YcLLtMgls7#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) December 5, 2019

Davante Adams wears No. 17, but Jordy Nelson wore No. 87:

Ever wonder why your favorite WRs are wearing numbers in the teens?



Here's why. (via @SeifertESPN) 📝 https://t.co/RygRlrjGw4 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 5, 2019

The Packers have been doing just enough to keep winning, writes Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal:

Column: Forget about fruitless search for an identity, finding a way to win each game and earning a top-two seed in the crowded NFC race all that matters for #Packers. https://t.co/l1POv1Ua1u via @WiStateJournal — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) December 5, 2019

It's shopping season, so Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today Sports takes an early look at each NFL team's biggest offseason need. For the Packers, the selection is no surprise:

Packers: Wide receiver. Even if Allen Lazard firms up the No. 2 role, Green Bay could use a more dynamic threat to ease some of the pressure on Davante Adams.

It's shopping season!



What each NFL team should be shopping for this offseason: https://t.co/Nfs7JySfAL — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) December 5, 2019

This says it all about Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins:

With a win Sunday, the Packers would be on the cusp of clinching a playoff berth:

My first big break in show biz. Forever grateful. @Kenny_Maynehttps://t.co/cOvykgA4sw — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) December 5, 2019

