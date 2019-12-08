CLOSE
Packers vs. Washington: Week 14
Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) tackles Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) makes a reception under the defense of Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) and strong safety Landon Collins (20) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin (32) runs a punt back during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates a 33 year field goal with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates a teammates sack during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur walks the sidelines during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) is injured during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson (25) is tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) and Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) leaps over a tackling Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is brought down by Washington Redskins inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates his first quarter sack with Blake Martinez (50) against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celerates after running for a first down against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) pout runs defender Washington Redskins inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers' Matt LaFleur against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) against Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) is called for pass interference against Washington Redskins wide receiver Steven Sims (15)during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17)makes a touchdown catch against the defense of Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) during the late fourth quarter of their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Washington Redskins nose tackle Daron Payne (94) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) sits on the ground after he is sacked by Washington Redskins nose tackle Daron Payne (94) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after the catch as Washington Redskins defensive back Simeon Thomas (38) and Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) defend during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is tackled by a group of Washington Redskins defenders during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) does a mock golf swine with Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lucas Patrick (62) after hitting a 32 Yd Field Goal during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson (25) runs as Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) defends during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) stops Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) in a 2=point conversion during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) eludes the rush of Washington Redskins defensive end Jonathan Allenm during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) tries to break a tackle by Washington Redskins linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (51) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) stiff arms Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (20) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) lewaves the field following the Packers victory over the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) and Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) sack Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) celebrates sacing Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) does the Lambeau Leap after his touchdown during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) does a Lambeau Leap after a touchdown during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) and Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) celebrate a sack Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) eludes defenders during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets off a pass defended by Washington Redskins defensive tackle Tim Settle (97) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) runs after the catch as Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) runs him down during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) intercepts a pass intended for Washington Redskins wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (13) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) in the second half during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) is upended by Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) on a pass reception during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles for yards against Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson (52), Tim Settle (97) and Daron Payne (94) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) puts a hit on Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) as Blake Martinez (50) moves in on the play during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates a victory against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) takes a knee after a victory against the Washington Redskins Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a victory against the Washington Redskins following their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) breaks away for a long run against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and Za'Darius Smith (55) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) pulls down a reception against Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (20) and Jimmy Moreland (32) in the second qaurter during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Washington Redskins nose tackle Daron Payne (94) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) intercepts a pass intended for Washington Redskins wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (13) in the second quareter during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) rabs the legs of Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) and linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) sack Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) in the end zone during the second quarter of their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the second quarter of their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) and Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) sack Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) lunges for a first down reception against Washington Redskins free safety Montae Nicholson (35) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) scores a touchdown reception against Washington Redskins free safety Montae Nicholson (35) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) celebrates scoring a touchdown reception with Aaron Rodgers (12) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) takes a Lambeau Leap following a first quarter rushing touchdown against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for a first quarter touchdown against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks a field goal as Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) holds before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) hold up his arms as he heads onto the field with teammates before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow warms up (16) before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Elton Eisele, left, of Schaumburg, IL., enjoys a laugh with his son Jon Eisele of Oshkosh before the Green Bay Packers play the Washington Redskins Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Bobby Anderson of Green Bay dons his battle helmet as he tailgates prior to the Green Bay Packers playing against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packer fan Ken Corry gives Santa a hug before the Green Bay Packers take on the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
A Green Bay Packers remote control cooler whizzes past on it’s way to a delivery. The cooler, which retails for around $400 was owned by Taylor Schwartz, of Butler, Wis. and was being operated by his friend, Noah Depue,￼ before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Jairet Tigges, celebrating his eigth birthday, works on a sign with his dad Paul before the Green Bay Packers take on the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Kirstin Allen, of Moline, Ill. blows on her hands to keep warm before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Jasmine, left, and Derek Bennett, from East Troy Wis. are bundled up from the cold before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
    GREEN BAY - All the Green Bay Packers seemingly had to do to secure a win Sunday against lowly Washington was show up. Fortunately for them, the buses arrived at Lambeau Field with plenty of time to spare before kickoff.

    The Packers sleepwalked much of Sunday afternoon, jumping out to a 14-point lead after the first quarter and then doing little else, but it was enough to beat one of the NFL’s worst teams. Their 20-15 win over Washington (3-10) improved their record to 10-3 — though the sloppy play left much room for improvement, particularly on offense.

    "I think if we had the answers, you wouldn't be seeing what you saw today," coach Matt LaFleur said of the offense. "I don't think it's up to our standards. So we've got to go back, look critically and make corrections and make sure we're putting our guys in good positions."

    Here are five quick observations:

    Box score | NFL scoreboard | Standings

    Jones carries offense

    How long this Packers season continues depends on multiple factors, but perhaps none are more important than how they use Aaron Jones down the stretch. Jones was fabulous again Sunday, finishing with a season-high 134 rushing yards on 16 carries, including a 4-yard touchdown. The Packers were also determined to get him involved in the pass game, where Jones caught six passes on seven targets for 58 yards, including a huge 25-yard grab on third-and-14 in the fourth quarter. He also once again showed the gap between him and Jamaal Williams, a fine running back who doesn’t provide the same dynamic potential as Jones. Williams had five carries for 20 yards Sunday, but there were stints in the game LaFleur was determined to keep him involved. Those stints mostly fell into lulls, something that can’t happen against a better team in January.

    "We ran the ball pretty well, we just couldn't find that rhythm in the passing game," quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. "But it feels good to be 10-3."

    Pass game slumps

    Rodgers could not have had a much hotter start, completing 5-of-6 passes for 69 yards, one touchdown pass to tight end Robert Tonyan and a 154.2 rating in the first quarter. With Rodgers clicking, the Packers' offense looked like a hot knife slicing through butter. But, as has happened occasionally this season, the Packers could not carry their momentum for four quarters. Rodgers was 13-for-22 for 126 yards in the final three quarters. Against a Washington defense that ranked 21st in the NFL in scoring, that was a troubling development, but Rodgers put a positive spin on things afterward.

    "I wouldn't mind winning ugly all the way to the Super Bowl," he said.

    Stout run defense

    A maligned Packers run defense got a good exercise Sunday, and it held up rather well. Behind rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, Washington couldn’t do much in the pass game. So it ran. A lot. Washington finished with 28 rushes for 121 yards, a 4.3-yard average. A 23-yard run from Derrius Guice was the only run the Packers would want back. On an otherwise underwhelming afternoon, that was a promising sign.

    Big day for Clark

    Kenny Clark’s pass-rush production had been notoriously lacking through 12 games this season. It showed up Sunday. Washington could not block Clark, the Packers’ top interior pass rusher. He had 1.5 sacks, equaling his total from the season’s first 12 games. Sometimes, pass rushers can get streaky, production relying on the rhythm of a season. If this was a day Clark found his rhythm, it would be a big boost to the defense down the stretch.

    Finally, a punt returner

    So much for the Packers' punt return team making dubious history. Through 12 games, the Packers had minus-8 punt return yards on the season. They were within range of seriously flirting with becoming the first team in NFL history to have negative punt return yards in an entire season. Instead, they found something with new punt returner Tyler Ervin, whom the Packers signed this week specifically to spark the return game. Ervin had 40 yards on his first three punt returns, pulling the Packers out of the red – with some extra cushion to spare. The Packers still need 68 yards to avoid joining the 2015 San Diego Chargers as only the second NFL team in the past 37 years with fewer than 100 punt return yards in a season. With three game to go, it might be close.

