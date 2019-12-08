CLOSE

Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP)

GREEN BAY - In a game the Green Bay Packers are favored to win handily, they are taking no chances with the health of their players.

The Packers made starting cornerback Kevin King inactive for the first time this season Sunday. King was a full participant Friday, but he was listed as questionable on the injury report because of his shoulder. It’s unknown whether he had a setback or if the team is simply being cautious against a lightly regarded opponent, but King will get a week to heal before the Packers host the Chicago Bears.

Without King, the Packers will be short on numbers in the secondary. Cornerback Tony Brown is also inactive. Brown, like King, was a full participant Friday but listed as “questionable” on the injury report because of his heel. The Packers will also be without rookie cornerback Ka’dar Hollman.

Cornerback Tramon Williams, typically the Packers’ nickel corner in the slot, will start in place of King. Whether that means Williams will slide outside to the perimeter or stay in the slot is uncertain. When the Packers have three cornerbacks on the field, they’ll have Chandon Sullivan and Josh Jackson to choose from to put alongside Jaire Alexander and Williams.

Receiver Ryan Grant, running back Dexter Williams, offensive lineman Adam Pankey and offensive tackle Yosh Nijman are also inactive.

At this point, it’s apparent Grant, a veteran the Packers signed as a free agent earlier this season, will be used only in an emergency scenario. If the Packers remain healthy at their receiver position, it remains likely Grant will be inactive.