Packers vs. Washington: Week 14
Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) tackles Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) makes a reception under the defense of Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) and strong safety Landon Collins (20) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin (32) runs a punt back during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates a 33 year field goal with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates a teammates sack during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur walks the sidelines during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) is injured during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson (25) is tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) and Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) leaps over a tackling Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is brought down by Washington Redskins inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates his first quarter sack with Blake Martinez (50) against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celerates after running for a first down against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) pout runs defender Washington Redskins inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers' Matt LaFleur against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) against Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) is called for pass interference against Washington Redskins wide receiver Steven Sims (15)during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17)makes a touchdown catch against the defense of Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) during the late fourth quarter of their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Washington Redskins nose tackle Daron Payne (94) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) sits on the ground after he is sacked by Washington Redskins nose tackle Daron Payne (94) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after the catch as Washington Redskins defensive back Simeon Thomas (38) and Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) defend during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is tackled by a group of Washington Redskins defenders during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) does a mock golf swine with Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lucas Patrick (62) after hitting a 32 Yd Field Goal during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson (25) runs as Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) defends during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) stops Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) in a 2=point conversion during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) eludes the rush of Washington Redskins defensive end Jonathan Allenm during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) tries to break a tackle by Washington Redskins linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (51) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) stiff arms Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (20) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) lewaves the field following the Packers victory over the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) and Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) sack Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) celebrates sacing Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) does the Lambeau Leap after his touchdown during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) does a Lambeau Leap after a touchdown during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) and Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) celebrate a sack Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) eludes defenders during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets off a pass defended by Washington Redskins defensive tackle Tim Settle (97) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) runs after the catch as Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) runs him down during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) intercepts a pass intended for Washington Redskins wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (13) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) in the second half during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) is upended by Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) on a pass reception during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles for yards against Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson (52), Tim Settle (97) and Daron Payne (94) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) puts a hit on Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) as Blake Martinez (50) moves in on the play during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates a victory against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) takes a knee after a victory against the Washington Redskins Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a victory against the Washington Redskins following their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) breaks away for a long run against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and Za'Darius Smith (55) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) pulls down a reception against Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (20) and Jimmy Moreland (32) in the second qaurter during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Washington Redskins nose tackle Daron Payne (94) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) intercepts a pass intended for Washington Redskins wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (13) in the second quareter during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) rabs the legs of Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) and linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) sack Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) in the end zone during the second quarter of their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the second quarter of their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) and Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) sack Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) lunges for a first down reception against Washington Redskins free safety Montae Nicholson (35) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) scores a touchdown reception against Washington Redskins free safety Montae Nicholson (35) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) celebrates scoring a touchdown reception with Aaron Rodgers (12) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) takes a Lambeau Leap following a first quarter rushing touchdown against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for a first quarter touchdown against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks a field goal as Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) holds before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) hold up his arms as he heads onto the field with teammates before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow warms up (16) before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Elton Eisele, left, of Schaumburg, IL., enjoys a laugh with his son Jon Eisele of Oshkosh before the Green Bay Packers play the Washington Redskins Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Bobby Anderson of Green Bay dons his battle helmet as he tailgates prior to the Green Bay Packers playing against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packer fan Ken Corry gives Santa a hug before the Green Bay Packers take on the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
A Green Bay Packers remote control cooler whizzes past on it’s way to a delivery. The cooler, which retails for around $400 was owned by Taylor Schwartz, of Butler, Wis. and was being operated by his friend, Noah Depue,￼ before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Jairet Tigges, celebrating his eigth birthday, works on a sign with his dad Paul before the Green Bay Packers take on the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Kirstin Allen, of Moline, Ill. blows on her hands to keep warm before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Jasmine, left, and Derek Bennett, from East Troy Wis. are bundled up from the cold before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
    GREEN BAY - Aaron Jones was too fast. Sounds like a nice problem to have. For him, it was just a problem.

    When the Green Bay Packers running back watched his film this week, dissecting his slump over the past couple games, he saw a running back playing overzealously. Impatiently. “My first step,” Jones explained, “I was so jolty.” If he didn’t see it, running backs coach Ben Sirmans made sure he did.

    Together, they scoured play by play, until Jones realized what needed to be done.

    “If you slow it down,” he said, “you’re able to let things develop in front of you, and you’re able to see things. It’s something that coach Sirmans has brought to me, and I’m thankful for it. Because it definitely showed out there, and I was able to read and run wherever I wanted.”

    Yes, Jones did whatever he wanted Sunday in the Packers’ 20-15 win against Washington. He was about the only one. His 192 yards from scrimmage accounted for more than half of the Packers’ 341 total yards. Without him, it's hard to imagine what the Packers' offense might have been able to muster.

    Jones rushed for a season-high 134 yards on 16 carries, including a season-long 42-yard scamper he nearly broke for a long touchdown. He also had six catches on seven targets for 58 yards, including a 25-yard reception down the right sideline when he jumped up to catch the football like a receiver to convert a third-and-14.

    This was the Aaron Jones show.

    Box score | NFL scoreboard | Standings

    That it came in the wake of back-to-back subpar outings had to be promising. At San Francisco and the New York Giants — the Packers’ two games since their late-season bye — Jones combined for 69 yards from scrimmage. He was kept out of the end zone both games. That drought ended with a 4-yard touchdown run in Sunday’s first quarter, his 15th this season.

    Every player, even the great ones, can hit a rut during the season. What separates them is how they handle it, how long the rut remains. Early Sunday, it was clear Jones’ rut was over. Everyone sensed it, including rookie guard Elgton Jenkins, who hoisted Jones in the air after one first-quarter run.

    “(He) came and picked me up one play after a long run,” Jones said, “and I’m like, ‘Man, I’m just having fun out here.’ He’s like, ‘Let’s keep doing it.’”

    That would be the natural idea, of course. Whenever Jones had the football Sunday, the Packers' offense ignited along with him. Jones was the running back for both of their touchdown drives to start the game, and three of their four scoring drives including field goals.

    Hard to say no to that.

    Nobody who has followed the Packers should be surprised their offense was better with him. Yet coach Matt LaFleur’s two-back system remained in place. Backup Jamaal Williams got seven carries Sunday, and the difference was obvious.

    Jones averaged 8.4 yards on his carries. Williams averaged 3.4.

    “Maybe,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers offered, “the line was blocking a little better on some of those runs that Jonesy had compared to Jamaal.”

    The bigger difference was one running back with game-changing elusiveness and breakaway speed, and another more reliant on his offensive line and power style designed to get small chunks at a time.

    Williams showed his value Sunday. In San Francisco, LaFleur called timeout before a fourth-and-1 to get Jones on the field. The play went nowhere, Jones stuffed for no gain. When the same situation came Sunday, Williams stayed on the field. He got 7 yards, barreling downhill to move the chains.

    Williams’ power run style shouldn’t be overlooked, especially for a team that plays late-season games outdoors in frigid temperatures and inclement weather. He’s a fine complement to Jones, capable of spelling the Packers' top running back with more than serviceable play. Rodgers was quick to note Williams caught a touchdown pass in four straight games earlier this season. He’s also the more polished blocker in pass protection.

    “He deserves to be on the field and have a role,” Rodgers said. “Jonesy is not the biggest back, but even if he was, in the days of Eddie Lacy we weren’t trying to roll out 30 carries a game for Ed. I just think you need those guys fresh through and into the new year, through December and into the new year. I think we’ve done a good job of managing that.”

    That LaFleur has managed Jones’ workload well so far this season is a testament to the first-year coach. Jones has been one of the NFL’s top emerging talents this fall, all while staying healthy. After his first two seasons ended on injured reserve because of knee injuries, Jones played his 13th game of the season Sunday.

    The time is coming, though, when load management will give way to survive and advance.

    That the premium on keeping Jones fresh continued against a dreadful team is understandable. Now, the Packers end with three straight games against NFC North opponents, two with winning records.

    If the Packers aren’t quite in the survive-and-advance portion of their season, they’re clearly playing for a top-two seed and first-round bye. New Orleans’ loss to the 49ers on Sunday catapulted the Packers into the NFC’s second seed. There are enticing carrots to play for down the stretch, but the Packers might need to win out in order to reach them.

    Each game carries the weight of seeding implications. Which is why, if the Packers increase their urgency over the regular season’s final three weeks, it might be time to make each game the Aaron Jones show.

    “For us to be at our best when we need to be at our best towards the end of the season,” LaFleur said, “it is important (to use both running backs). This is not a sprint, it’s a marathon. But certainly as the season winds down or comes closer (to the end), we’re going to do whatever we have to do to make sure that we have our best guys out there and in position to help us win.”

