Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark discusses his 1.5 sacks on Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

GREEN BAY – Adrian Amos felt like it was a dominating defensive performance. Blake Martinez admitted there were some careless moments in a game plan that called for the Green Bay Packers to attack Washington’s run fits. Dean Lowry and Tramon Williams felt like they controlled the game throughout. Kingsley Keke felt the Packers gave up too many explosive runs, yet Washington managed just four runs of 10 yards more – with only one coming in the second half.

Green Bay’s 20-15 victory over Washington at Lambeau Field on Sunday felt uneven for many, although the Packers’ defense allowed the third-fewest points to an opponent on the year, held Washington to the second-lowest total yards on the season (262) while bringing the quarterback down four times. The defense also forced two fumbles and came up with one interception.

Washington did nothing overly impressive on offense for the better part of 57 minutes. The group led by rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins and running back Adrian Peterson went 4-for-11 on third down (36%), averaged 4.4 yards per play, went three-and-out four times and punted six times.

The Packers' defense was controlling. Perhaps dominating.

“But you look up and it’s still a one-score game,” Williams said.

Indeed. Washington hung around until Haskins misfired on a third-and-6 from midfield to turn the ball back over to the Packers' offense midway through the fourth quarter. The Packers' ensuing 14-play drive consumed 7 minutes, 24 seconds and led to a Mason Crosby field goal and a 20-9 lead. Washington would pick up 75 yards and a late score when the coverage changed.

It was a game eerily reminiscent of the way the Packers played in the first quarter of the season, in one-score victories at Chicago in Week 1 and at home against Minnesota in Week 2.

“We’re just built like that,” said Packers safety Adrian Amos, who had a sack and an interception. “We just have that never-quit mentality and we take that each and every game. We know we don’t want to get in those situations at the same time, but that does tell you a lot that we’re the never-flinch type on defense.”

The group that developed into a bend-but-don’t-break unit over the middle portion of the season was able to play with a two-score lead to begin the game, in large part due to interior pressure early. Kenny Clark and Kyler Fackrell sacked Haskins off a Za’Darius Smith pressure on the first series to set up Aaron Rodgers and the offense at midfield. The end result was a 7-0 lead.

On the next Washington possession, Amos’ first-down sack led to the Packers taking over at the Washington 48. A third-and-1 hold at the Washington 21 led to Green Bay getting the ball at its own 43, which led to another touchdown. 

“We always felt like we had control of the game, but it was a little too close for comfort,” Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry said. “So we knew we had to just keep forcing stops and I think we forced them to have some good field position for our offense and they were able to score on a couple drives, so that was big too. We knew this team was physical and a lot better than their record was going into the game. We knew it was going to be a four-quarter battle.”

It was then the Packers’ turn to stall out offensively, with a punt and a turnover inside Washington territory. The final points came on two Crosby field goals in the second half, which sandwiched two three-and-outs.

Which meant that as the clock wound – the game was played in less than three hours of real time – the Packers' defense couldn’t bend, let alone break.  

“We felt good with our performance,” Williams said. “We know that we can be better as a whole. We’ll continue to get there. We got three more weeks, we got three tough opponents – we have to get there.”

Packers vs. Washington: Week 14
Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) tackles Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) tackles Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) makes a reception under the defense of Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) and strong safety Landon Collins (20) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) makes a reception under the defense of Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) and strong safety Landon Collins (20) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin (32) runs a punt back during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin (32) runs a punt back during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates a 33 year field goal with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates a 33 year field goal with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates a teammates sack during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates a teammates sack during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur walks the sidelines during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur walks the sidelines during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) is injured during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) is injured during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson (25) is tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) and Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson (25) is tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) and Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) leaps over a tackling Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) leaps over a tackling Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is brought down by Washington Redskins inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is brought down by Washington Redskins inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates his first quarter sack with Blake Martinez (50) against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates his first quarter sack with Blake Martinez (50) against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celerates after running for a first down against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celerates after running for a first down against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) pout runs defender Washington Redskins inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) pout runs defender Washington Redskins inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers' Matt LaFleur against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers' Matt LaFleur against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) against Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) against Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) is called for pass interference against Washington Redskins wide receiver Steven Sims (15)during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) is called for pass interference against Washington Redskins wide receiver Steven Sims (15)during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Appleton Post-Crescent
Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17)makes a touchdown catch against the defense of Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) during the late fourth quarter of their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17)makes a touchdown catch against the defense of Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) during the late fourth quarter of their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Appleton Post-Crescent
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Washington Redskins nose tackle Daron Payne (94) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Washington Redskins nose tackle Daron Payne (94) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) sits on the ground after he is sacked by Washington Redskins nose tackle Daron Payne (94) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) sits on the ground after he is sacked by Washington Redskins nose tackle Daron Payne (94) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after the catch as Washington Redskins defensive back Simeon Thomas (38) and Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) defend during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after the catch as Washington Redskins defensive back Simeon Thomas (38) and Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) defend during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is tackled by a group of Washington Redskins defenders during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is tackled by a group of Washington Redskins defenders during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) does a mock golf swine with Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lucas Patrick (62) after hitting a 32 Yd Field Goal during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) does a mock golf swine with Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lucas Patrick (62) after hitting a 32 Yd Field Goal during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson (25) runs as Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) defends during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson (25) runs as Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) defends during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) stops Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) in a 2=point conversion during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) stops Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) in a 2=point conversion during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) eludes the rush of Washington Redskins defensive end Jonathan Allenm during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) eludes the rush of Washington Redskins defensive end Jonathan Allenm during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) tries to break a tackle by Washington Redskins linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (51) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) tries to break a tackle by Washington Redskins linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (51) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) stiff arms Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (20) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) stiff arms Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (20) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) lewaves the field following the Packers victory over the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) lewaves the field following the Packers victory over the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) and Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) sack Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) and Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) sack Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) celebrates sacing Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) celebrates sacing Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) does the Lambeau Leap after his touchdown during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) does the Lambeau Leap after his touchdown during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) does a Lambeau Leap after a touchdown during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) does a Lambeau Leap after a touchdown during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) and Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) celebrate a sack Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) and Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) celebrate a sack Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) eludes defenders during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) eludes defenders during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets off a pass defended by Washington Redskins defensive tackle Tim Settle (97) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets off a pass defended by Washington Redskins defensive tackle Tim Settle (97) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) runs after the catch as Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) runs him down during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) runs after the catch as Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) runs him down during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) intercepts a pass intended for Washington Redskins wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (13) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) intercepts a pass intended for Washington Redskins wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (13) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) in the second half during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) in the second half during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) is upended by Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) on a pass reception during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) is upended by Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) on a pass reception during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles for yards against Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson (52), Tim Settle (97) and Daron Payne (94) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles for yards against Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson (52), Tim Settle (97) and Daron Payne (94) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) puts a hit on Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) as Blake Martinez (50) moves in on the play during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) puts a hit on Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) as Blake Martinez (50) moves in on the play during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates a victory against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates a victory against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) takes a knee after a victory against the Washington Redskins Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) takes a knee after a victory against the Washington Redskins Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a victory against the Washington Redskins following their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a victory against the Washington Redskins following their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) breaks away for a long run against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and Za'Darius Smith (55) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) breaks away for a long run against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and Za'Darius Smith (55) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) pulls down a reception against Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (20) and Jimmy Moreland (32) in the second qaurter during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) pulls down a reception against Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (20) and Jimmy Moreland (32) in the second qaurter during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Washington Redskins nose tackle Daron Payne (94) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Washington Redskins nose tackle Daron Payne (94) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) intercepts a pass intended for Washington Redskins wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (13) in the second quareter during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) intercepts a pass intended for Washington Redskins wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (13) in the second quareter during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) rabs the legs of Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) rabs the legs of Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) and linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) sack Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) and linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) sack Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) in the end zone during the second quarter of their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) in the end zone during the second quarter of their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the second quarter of their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the second quarter of their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) and Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) sack Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) and Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) sack Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) lunges for a first down reception against Washington Redskins free safety Montae Nicholson (35) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) lunges for a first down reception against Washington Redskins free safety Montae Nicholson (35) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) scores a touchdown reception against Washington Redskins free safety Montae Nicholson (35) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) scores a touchdown reception against Washington Redskins free safety Montae Nicholson (35) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) celebrates scoring a touchdown reception with Aaron Rodgers (12) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) celebrates scoring a touchdown reception with Aaron Rodgers (12) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) takes a Lambeau Leap following a first quarter rushing touchdown against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) takes a Lambeau Leap following a first quarter rushing touchdown against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for a first quarter touchdown against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for a first quarter touchdown against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks a field goal as Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) holds before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks a field goal as Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) holds before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) hold up his arms as he heads onto the field with teammates before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) hold up his arms as he heads onto the field with teammates before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow warms up (16) before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow warms up (16) before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Elton Eisele, left, of Schaumburg, IL., enjoys a laugh with his son Jon Eisele of Oshkosh before the Green Bay Packers play the Washington Redskins Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Elton Eisele, left, of Schaumburg, IL., enjoys a laugh with his son Jon Eisele of Oshkosh before the Green Bay Packers play the Washington Redskins Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Bobby Anderson of Green Bay dons his battle helmet as he tailgates prior to the Green Bay Packers playing against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Bobby Anderson of Green Bay dons his battle helmet as he tailgates prior to the Green Bay Packers playing against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Packer fan Ken Corry gives Santa a hug before the Green Bay Packers take on the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packer fan Ken Corry gives Santa a hug before the Green Bay Packers take on the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
A Green Bay Packers remote control cooler whizzes past on it’s way to a delivery. The cooler, which retails for around $400 was owned by Taylor Schwartz, of Butler, Wis. and was being operated by his friend, Noah Depue,￼ before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
A Green Bay Packers remote control cooler whizzes past on it’s way to a delivery. The cooler, which retails for around $400 was owned by Taylor Schwartz, of Butler, Wis. and was being operated by his friend, Noah Depue,￼ before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Jairet Tigges, celebrating his eigth birthday, works on a sign with his dad Paul before the Green Bay Packers take on the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Jairet Tigges, celebrating his eigth birthday, works on a sign with his dad Paul before the Green Bay Packers take on the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Kirstin Allen, of Moline, Ill. blows on her hands to keep warm before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Kirstin Allen, of Moline, Ill. blows on her hands to keep warm before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Jasmine, left, and Derek Bennett, from East Troy Wis. are bundled up from the cold before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Jasmine, left, and Derek Bennett, from East Troy Wis. are bundled up from the cold before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
