CLOSE
Packers vs. Washington: Week 14
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) tackles Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) tackles Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) makes a reception under the defense of Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) and strong safety Landon Collins (20) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) makes a reception under the defense of Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) and strong safety Landon Collins (20) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin (32) runs a punt back during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin (32) runs a punt back during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates a 33 year field goal with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates a 33 year field goal with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates a teammates sack during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates a teammates sack during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur walks the sidelines during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur walks the sidelines during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) is injured during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) is injured during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson (25) is tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) and Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson (25) is tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) and Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) leaps over a tackling Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) leaps over a tackling Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is brought down by Washington Redskins inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is brought down by Washington Redskins inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates his first quarter sack with Blake Martinez (50) against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates his first quarter sack with Blake Martinez (50) against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celerates after running for a first down against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celerates after running for a first down against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) pout runs defender Washington Redskins inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) pout runs defender Washington Redskins inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Matt LaFleur against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers' Matt LaFleur against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) against Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) against Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) is called for pass interference against Washington Redskins wide receiver Steven Sims (15)during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) is called for pass interference against Washington Redskins wide receiver Steven Sims (15)during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Appleton Post-Crescent
Fullscreen
Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17)makes a touchdown catch against the defense of Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) during the late fourth quarter of their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17)makes a touchdown catch against the defense of Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) during the late fourth quarter of their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Appleton Post-Crescent
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Washington Redskins nose tackle Daron Payne (94) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Washington Redskins nose tackle Daron Payne (94) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) sits on the ground after he is sacked by Washington Redskins nose tackle Daron Payne (94) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) sits on the ground after he is sacked by Washington Redskins nose tackle Daron Payne (94) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after the catch as Washington Redskins defensive back Simeon Thomas (38) and Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) defend during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after the catch as Washington Redskins defensive back Simeon Thomas (38) and Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) defend during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is tackled by a group of Washington Redskins defenders during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is tackled by a group of Washington Redskins defenders during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) does a mock golf swine with Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lucas Patrick (62) after hitting a 32 Yd Field Goal during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) does a mock golf swine with Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lucas Patrick (62) after hitting a 32 Yd Field Goal during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson (25) runs as Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) defends during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson (25) runs as Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) defends during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) stops Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) in a 2=point conversion during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) stops Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) in a 2=point conversion during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) eludes the rush of Washington Redskins defensive end Jonathan Allenm during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) eludes the rush of Washington Redskins defensive end Jonathan Allenm during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) tries to break a tackle by Washington Redskins linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (51) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) tries to break a tackle by Washington Redskins linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (51) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) stiff arms Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (20) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) stiff arms Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (20) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) lewaves the field following the Packers victory over the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) lewaves the field following the Packers victory over the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) and Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) sack Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) and Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) sack Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) celebrates sacing Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) celebrates sacing Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) does the Lambeau Leap after his touchdown during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) does the Lambeau Leap after his touchdown during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) does a Lambeau Leap after a touchdown during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) does a Lambeau Leap after a touchdown during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) and Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) celebrate a sack Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) and Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) celebrate a sack Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) eludes defenders during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) eludes defenders during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets off a pass defended by Washington Redskins defensive tackle Tim Settle (97) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets off a pass defended by Washington Redskins defensive tackle Tim Settle (97) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) runs after the catch as Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) runs him down during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) runs after the catch as Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) runs him down during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) intercepts a pass intended for Washington Redskins wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (13) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) intercepts a pass intended for Washington Redskins wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (13) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) in the second half during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) in the second half during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) is upended by Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) on a pass reception during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) is upended by Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) on a pass reception during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles for yards against Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson (52), Tim Settle (97) and Daron Payne (94) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles for yards against Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson (52), Tim Settle (97) and Daron Payne (94) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) puts a hit on Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) as Blake Martinez (50) moves in on the play during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) puts a hit on Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) as Blake Martinez (50) moves in on the play during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates a victory against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates a victory against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) takes a knee after a victory against the Washington Redskins Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) takes a knee after a victory against the Washington Redskins Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a victory against the Washington Redskins following their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a victory against the Washington Redskins following their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) breaks away for a long run against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and Za'Darius Smith (55) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) breaks away for a long run against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and Za'Darius Smith (55) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) pulls down a reception against Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (20) and Jimmy Moreland (32) in the second qaurter during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) pulls down a reception against Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (20) and Jimmy Moreland (32) in the second qaurter during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Washington Redskins nose tackle Daron Payne (94) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Washington Redskins nose tackle Daron Payne (94) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) intercepts a pass intended for Washington Redskins wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (13) in the second quareter during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) intercepts a pass intended for Washington Redskins wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (13) in the second quareter during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) rabs the legs of Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) rabs the legs of Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) and linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) sack Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) and linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) sack Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) in the end zone during the second quarter of their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) in the end zone during the second quarter of their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the second quarter of their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the second quarter of their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) and Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) sack Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) and Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) sack Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) lunges for a first down reception against Washington Redskins free safety Montae Nicholson (35) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) lunges for a first down reception against Washington Redskins free safety Montae Nicholson (35) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) scores a touchdown reception against Washington Redskins free safety Montae Nicholson (35) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) scores a touchdown reception against Washington Redskins free safety Montae Nicholson (35) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) celebrates scoring a touchdown reception with Aaron Rodgers (12) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) celebrates scoring a touchdown reception with Aaron Rodgers (12) during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) takes a Lambeau Leap following a first quarter rushing touchdown against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) takes a Lambeau Leap following a first quarter rushing touchdown against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for a first quarter touchdown against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for a first quarter touchdown against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks a field goal as Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) holds before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks a field goal as Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) holds before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) hold up his arms as he heads onto the field with teammates before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) hold up his arms as he heads onto the field with teammates before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow warms up (16) before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow warms up (16) before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Elton Eisele, left, of Schaumburg, IL., enjoys a laugh with his son Jon Eisele of Oshkosh before the Green Bay Packers play the Washington Redskins Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Elton Eisele, left, of Schaumburg, IL., enjoys a laugh with his son Jon Eisele of Oshkosh before the Green Bay Packers play the Washington Redskins Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Bobby Anderson of Green Bay dons his battle helmet as he tailgates prior to the Green Bay Packers playing against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Bobby Anderson of Green Bay dons his battle helmet as he tailgates prior to the Green Bay Packers playing against the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Packer fan Ken Corry gives Santa a hug before the Green Bay Packers take on the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packer fan Ken Corry gives Santa a hug before the Green Bay Packers take on the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
A Green Bay Packers remote control cooler whizzes past on it’s way to a delivery. The cooler, which retails for around $400 was owned by Taylor Schwartz, of Butler, Wis. and was being operated by his friend, Noah Depue,￼ before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
A Green Bay Packers remote control cooler whizzes past on it’s way to a delivery. The cooler, which retails for around $400 was owned by Taylor Schwartz, of Butler, Wis. and was being operated by his friend, Noah Depue,￼ before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Jairet Tigges, celebrating his eigth birthday, works on a sign with his dad Paul before the Green Bay Packers take on the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Jairet Tigges, celebrating his eigth birthday, works on a sign with his dad Paul before the Green Bay Packers take on the Washington Redskins during their football game Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Kirstin Allen, of Moline, Ill. blows on her hands to keep warm before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Kirstin Allen, of Moline, Ill. blows on her hands to keep warm before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Jasmine, left, and Derek Bennett, from East Troy Wis. are bundled up from the cold before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Jasmine, left, and Derek Bennett, from East Troy Wis. are bundled up from the cold before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    GREEN BAY – On Monday, the Green Bay Packers claimed Tyler Ervin off waivers from Jacksonville. On Wednesday, he practiced with the team for the first time. On Sunday, Ervin was something of a folk hero after taking his first punt return against Washington upfield for 10 yards.

    It was not only the single longest punt return on the season for the Packers to that point, but it also got the team’s punt return game out of the red for the season. Heading in, a quartet of returners had managed just minus-8 yards.

    Ervin would return four punts for 51 yards with a long of 18 in Sunday’s 20-15 victory over Washington, and several set up the Packers in good field position. Ervin’s returns set up the Packers at midfield (touchdown), the Washington 48, the Green Bay 43 (touchdown) and the Washington 49.

    Box score | NFL scoreboard | Standings

    “That was very encouraging,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “We figured we’d have some opportunities for some returns and I thought Tyler came in and did a great job for us. I thought the guys blocked well for him as well.”

    Despite the limited practice time with the blocking unit, Ervin said he felt he had alleys to attack upfield.

    “I think I did a pretty good job,” said Ervin, who had not played in a game since Oct. 27. “Always can get better. Just have to go and watch the film tomorrow and see where we can improve. Me, definitely, just have to continue to get my head down and get as much as I can. Try not to force anything but when the yards are there, I just have to take them.”

    Za'Darius Smith says knee fine

    Early in the season, Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith would be slow to get up after a play, leave the field and then return. But Sunday, he was down for quite some time after tackling Washington running back Adrian Peterson for a loss.

    After limping off and getting attention in the medical tent, Smith returned to action and said after the game he was spiked and that he should be OK going forward.

    He finished the game with three tackles, one tackle for loss and one hit on the quarterback.

    Someone was bound to be the first to flip the script. Usually, opponents spend the week before playing the Packers lauding Aaron Rodgers’ many accomplishments. Inevitably, an opponent was going to cut the opposite route.

    Washington linebacker Jon Bostic took that mantle this week. Asked by local media how to stop the Packers' offense, Bostic said Washington needed to make Green Bay one dimensional. That one dimension? Stop the run, not the pass.

    Make Aaron Rodgers beat you.

    “I heard about that,” Rodgers said after the game.

    His response?

    “Bring it on.”

    Rodgers didn’t have his best game of the season Sunday. After a hot first quarter, the Packers' offense, and Rodgers specifically, cooled off. Rodgers completed 18-of-28 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown and a 96.6 rating.

    The greater significance: An opponent finally had the audacity to suggest stopping Rodgers was secondary to stopping the Packers’ run game. Not that Rodgers will admit to using the bulletin-board material for motivation.

    “I’m too old,” he said. “I don’t need to. I’ve been around a long time. I’ve seen a lot, heard a lot. That stuff means absolutely nothing once the game starts. It’s just fodder for the weekly columns and the Wednesday locker room stuff. You’re waiting for a golden response from me, but I’ve played long enough, and I know my responsibility.

    “If guys want to make us pass, sweet. Let’s do it.”

    Too many slip-ups

    Through most of the season, the grass at Lambeau Field has looked a lot better than it has played.

    Players have had some issues trying to find the right cleats because the field has been so slippery. Opposing teams haven’t had the luxury of playing multiple games on the surface and understanding what cleats they can wear and what cuts they can make.

    Washington kick returner Cam Sims made it 19 yards before biting the dust on his first kick return.

    “That was the worst field that I have played on besides Buffalo,” said Sims’ teammate, cornerback Quinton Dunbar. “You had to be careful with your footing.”

    Keep up with the Pack

    NEWSLETTER: Sign up for daily email updates on the Packers

    FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: See the best in Packers photos and videos

    JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP: Get an inside look at the team as part of our subscriber-only conversation

    Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to subscribe to Packers News at packersnews.com/subscribe. Or click to subscribe to one of our local Wisconsin news sites, which includes PackersNews coverage. Be sure to download our app on iTunes or Google Play.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE