Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates a teammates sack during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (Photo: Mike De Sisti)

GREEN BAY - Green Bay edged Washington 20-15 on Sunday, and hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break it all down from Lambeau Field, including the little bits of the game that they can carry forward to build momentum for the postseason.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.

