GREEN BAY - Green Bay edged Washington 20-15 on Sunday, and hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break it all down from Lambeau Field, including the little bits of the game that they can carry forward to build momentum for the postseason.
Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.
