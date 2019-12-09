CLOSE

Many fans were not satisfied with the Green Bay Packers’ performance Sunday, as their position groups received mostly average ratings despite a 20-15 win over Washington. By far the best ratings went to Green Bay’s running backs, thanks to Aaron Jones’ bounce-back effort.

Jones ran wild against an injury-ridden Washington defense, rushing for 134 yards and scoring one of the Packers’ two touchdowns. Running backs received a team-high average rating of 4.2 on a 1-5 scale, with one being terrible and five being terrific. About 1,200 readers voted on the ratings.

The Packers’ receiving corps got the lowest ratings at 2.7. Jones did most of the heavy lifting on the receiving end as well, adding 58 yards on six receptions, followed by Jimmy Graham (3-49) and Davante Adams (4-41).

Tied for second-worst at 2.8 were quarterback (Aaron Rodgers threw for just 195 yards) and the coaches. Special teams earned the second-best rating at 3.4, thanks to newcomer Tyler Ervin giving the Packers their best punt returns of the season.

The rest of the Packers’ position groups — defensive line (3.3), linebackers (3.1), defensive backs (3) and offensive line (3) — received average ratings.

