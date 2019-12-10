CLOSE Packers head coach Matt LaFleur discusses how the coaches need to do a better job of showing players what is trying to get accomplished on each play. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with former Packers coach Mike McCarthy sitting down with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero for a wide-ranging interview in which he discusses the aftermath of his firing last December and his hopes to be an NFL head coach again in 2020.

Pelissero writes:

The theme of his year away has been self-improvement, in every area, and thus was born The McCarthy Project -- a collaboration with fellow coaches Jim Haslett, Frank Cignetti Jr. and Scott McCurley that McCarthy says has made him "definitely a better coach" than ever before. Together, they've spent months preparing as if they're the NFL's 33rd coaching staff, from studying league trends and rebuilding playbooks to deep dives on analytics and mapping out a calendar for practices and meetings all the way through training camp. McCarthy also did a deep dive on himself, going through boxes dating to his early days as an assistant at the University of Pittsburgh and with the Kansas City Chiefs to study how his philosophies have evolved over the past 30 years and where he needs to go from here.

Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy watches over the warm up before the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions NFL game at Ford Field, Detroit, Sunday, October 7, 2018. (Photo: Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

McCarthy says he's past having any bitterness toward the Packers organization and president and CEO Mark Murphy over his dismissal, Pelissero writes:

McCarthy still takes prides in the development of the Packers' young players when he sees them on tape. And McCarthy has praise for new coach Matt LaFleur and his team, saying: "I've enjoyed their balance. I think they've done an excellent job. ... "My focus was always to be better, not bitter. And obviously, there was bitter moments, frankly, early in that transition," McCarthy said. "I think that's natural. And I think anybody goes through it, that those are natural feelings. At the end of the day, I'm thinking more about beginnings. And I've had time to think about the whole 13 years and there's been a tremendous amount of positive reflection with that. This has been an extremely healthy time for me, personally."

McCarthy also delved deeply into how the firing affected his family, Pelissero writes:

McCarthy says the biggest regret of his time in Green Bay was not having his family prepared for defeat -- his firing, the suddenness of it and the unique conversations it created with his children, such as one of his young daughters asking before a school pride day whether she can still cheer for the Packers. He became emotional in our interview when I asked, why does he need to do this? Why move the family across the country to get back on the sideline? "It's a very selfish profession," McCarthy said, his voice cracking. "Coaching in the NFL, I think that's a given. But what I've found through this transition is ... our family needs this. ... We need to do this ... just 'cause of everything that's happened, and this will be a great opportunity for us." Why does he say, "We need to do this?" "I just think it's how you handle things in your life," McCarthy said. "Coaching in this league's a way of life. And then you think it's a way of life for a coach, but it's for your whole family. We need football right now. We won't need it forever, but we need it right now."

You can read the entire story here, and check out the video:

.@TomPelissero sits down at home with former Packers coach Mike McCarthy, a man preparing for the second NFL chance he says his entire family needs right now.https://t.co/GfUDMmN8cgpic.twitter.com/kVW2BP5Fma — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 9, 2019

"I'm not trying to just go win one, I'm trying to win them all."



If you have any question about what returning to an NFL sideline in 2020 means to former #Packers coach Mike McCarthy or the work he's put in to be ready, check out this glimpse at my @nflnetwork feature. pic.twitter.com/sbaoAElIEE — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 9, 2019

At 10-3, the Packers are in good position for a top-two NFC playoff seed, but they also still could miss the postseason entirely, writes Ryan Wood:

No matter how ideal the Packers sit entering Week 15, it would behoove them to keep winning. https://t.co/HQ9kB5eyur — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 10, 2019

Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark got back into sack mode Sunday:

“I’ve been pressuring the quarterback all year." Perseverance pays off for Kenny Clark. https://t.co/bMPF8crU56 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 9, 2019

Disappointing offense deserves the blame for quiet Lambeau Field crowd, writes Pete Dougherty:

Crowd noise is a two-way street, and the Packers had no grounds on which to complain about the relative quiet Sunday. https://t.co/hJVsFkoOB9 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 9, 2019

Packers fans are pointing their finger at the quarterback:

The quarterback's play did not sit well with fans. https://t.co/OZG33qlDnT — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 9, 2019

ICYMI, be sure to catch the Green 19 Podcast with hosts Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski analyzing the Packers' performance:

Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break it all down from Lambeau Field. https://t.co/jqw2RDQNwn — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 9, 2019

This may be true, but there's no home advantage quite like Lambeau Field in January:

The best three teams in the NFC (Seahawks, 49ers, and Saints) have now played each other, and the home teams are 0-3 https://t.co/K7GWOzpBxb — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 9, 2019

Tom Oates likes where the Packers stand but writes that the offense must improve:

Column: #Packers have put themselves in a good spot, but they'll need a more consistent, balanced offense to stay there. https://t.co/JeKCN66mPV via @WiStateJournal — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) December 9, 2019

As was feared in Chicago, Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith is done for the season:

Bears HC Matt Nagy just now: ILB Roquan Smith tore one of his pectoral muscles, as feared, and is out for the season. pic.twitter.com/spy6UysOCy — Rich Campbell (@Rich_Campbell) December 9, 2019

Another season-ending injury to a key member of one of the top NFC contenders:

Pete Carroll said Rashaad Penny will miss the rest of the season after injuring his ACL last night. Carroll said he hasn’t heard about the MRI results but that the doctors “could tell it’s a significant injury.” — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 9, 2019

And it looks like the 49ers will be without cornerback Richard Sherman for a while:

Could mean a multi-week injury for Richard Sherman... https://t.co/0t9HmvSkoB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2019

And finally:

Packers Aaron Jones on Clubhouse Live: 'A win's a win ... and they're hard to come by in this NFL' https://t.co/XKBOpCL0l6 — Press-Gazette Sports (@GreenBaySports) December 10, 2019

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt